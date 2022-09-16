ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kent County, VA

nkccnews.com

Undefeated Grafton squashes New Kent’s bid for volleyball upset

Sometimes running into a powerhouse can be a humbling experience. And although New Kent’s Lady Trojans’ volleyball team held a slight lead over the visiting Grafton Lady Clippers in a Sept. 15 matchup, the hosts found out quickly why Grafton’s record remains unblemished. After challenging the visitors...
GRAFTON, VA
13newsnow.com

Friday Night Huddle: Week 4

The Churchland Truckers defeated Booker T. Washington 35-26 in Friday Night Huddle's game of the week. Great Bridge visited King's Fork where the Bulldogs held down the fort dominating the Wildcats 70-20. Unbeaten Landstown hosted Bayside who handed them their first loss of the season and held the Eagles scoreless 20-0.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Williamsburg, VA
Sports
New Kent County, VA
Sports
County
New Kent County, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
WAVY News 10

PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2022 | Week 2

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights 2022 continues for the second week of high school coverage with games on September 16, 2022. Cox vs. Ocean Lakes Green Run vs. First Colonial Menchville vs. Hampton Lake Taylor vs. Norview Be sure to tune in to WAVY News 10 at 11:15 p.m. next week to […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WGAU

Two dead after boats collide during bass fishing tournament in Virginia

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Police have recovered two bodies after two boats collided on Lake Chesdin near Dinwiddie. Law enforcement officials are investigating what caused two boats to collide Saturday afternoon, according to WRIC-TV. Dive teams recovered the bodies around 4:45 p.m., Virginia’s Department of Game and Inland Fisheries...
cbs19news

Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

End of an Era: WAVY’s Don Roberts is retiring

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After more than three decades at the WAVY-TV 10 anchor desk, WAVY News 10 Today’s Don Roberts is retiring. His legacy as a journalist in Hampton Roads is hard to match and his dedication to the community, even harder to outpace. Originally from Baltimore...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

