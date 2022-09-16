Read full article on original website
Related
nkccnews.com
Big second half scoring outburst by Warhill knocks New Kent from ranks of unbeaten teams
New Kent’s Trojans football team entered Friday night’s contest with the goal of gaining a measure of revenge on a Warhill Lions’ squad that has dominated the series in the last three matchups. And for one half, New Kent seemed poise to bring that losing streak to an end.
nkccnews.com
Undefeated Grafton squashes New Kent’s bid for volleyball upset
Sometimes running into a powerhouse can be a humbling experience. And although New Kent’s Lady Trojans’ volleyball team held a slight lead over the visiting Grafton Lady Clippers in a Sept. 15 matchup, the hosts found out quickly why Grafton’s record remains unblemished. After challenging the visitors...
13newsnow.com
Friday Night Huddle: Week 4
The Churchland Truckers defeated Booker T. Washington 35-26 in Friday Night Huddle's game of the week. Great Bridge visited King's Fork where the Bulldogs held down the fort dominating the Wildcats 70-20. Unbeaten Landstown hosted Bayside who handed them their first loss of the season and held the Eagles scoreless 20-0.
WATCH: Tony Elliott Comments on UVA's Last-Second Win Over ODU
Hear what head coach Tony Elliott had to say following Virginia's 16-14 victory over Old Dominion
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2022 | Week 2
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights 2022 continues for the second week of high school coverage with games on September 16, 2022. Cox vs. Ocean Lakes Green Run vs. First Colonial Menchville vs. Hampton Lake Taylor vs. Norview Be sure to tune in to WAVY News 10 at 11:15 p.m. next week to […]
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 38 Va. localities; Metro Richmond remains medium
Universal masking is recommended for 38 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the CDC.
Two dead after boats collide during bass fishing tournament in Virginia
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Police have recovered two bodies after two boats collided on Lake Chesdin near Dinwiddie. Law enforcement officials are investigating what caused two boats to collide Saturday afternoon, according to WRIC-TV. Dive teams recovered the bodies around 4:45 p.m., Virginia’s Department of Game and Inland Fisheries...
cbs19news
Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia Beach teacher selected as 'key influencer,' flies with Blue Angels
Josh Whitlinger, an 8th grade science teacher at Great Neck Middle School and 2023 Citywide Teacher of the Year, was taken on the ride-of-a-lifetime as the Navy's Key Influencer Ride.
Local firm to design regional sports facility in Williamsburg
A proposed $45 million regional indoor sports facility for the Williamsburg area is one step closer to reality.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
Virginia Beach businesses prep for NAS Oceana Air Show
We caught up with some businesses who are excited not only about the show but about the economic impact this show will bring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAVY News 10
End of an Era: WAVY’s Don Roberts is retiring
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After more than three decades at the WAVY-TV 10 anchor desk, WAVY News 10 Today’s Don Roberts is retiring. His legacy as a journalist in Hampton Roads is hard to match and his dedication to the community, even harder to outpace. Originally from Baltimore...
VCU study finds ‘slumlords’ at root of community violence
A new study from Virginia Commonwealth University has uncovered a link between 'slumlords' who fail to maintain the properties they rent out and higher levels of violence in Richmond communities.
First day of NAS Oceana Air Show draws large crowd after two year hiatus
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The annual NAS Oceana Air Show returned to Hampton Roads this weekend. Touting the theme, 'Back to the Beach,' large crowds traveled to Virginia Beach to see the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs, the F-16 Fighting Falcon Demo and, of course, the Blue Angels. The Navy...
Why Virginia Lieutenant Governor responded to Richmond shooting
"We came without any police protection or anything. But if the people I represent aren't safe, then why should I be safe?" Earle-Sears said.
NAS Oceana Air Show returns this weekend
It's happening Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18.
WAVY News 10
Chubby’s Pumpkin Festival in Chesapeake starts Friday with new local brewery collaboration
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — It’s an operation that takes a whole lot of manpower. “Getting Chubby’s on location is about 55 trips,” said Chad Mapes. Mapes and his family put together Chubby’s Pumpkin Festival every year. “It is fall again, which means, it is Chubby...
Hampton native fighting after jet fuel contaminates drinking water in Hawaii
In all, roughly 20,000 gallons of jet fuel got into the drinking water of nearly 93,000 military families.
‘I thought the city would be more supportive of small businesses’: Scotty Quixx next on Norfolk chopping block
On Monday, Ragas got a letter informing him that his club could be shut down because the city believes his business violated its Special Exception Permit.
Comments / 0