klkntv.com
4-vehicle crash flips SUV & closes busy Lancaster County intersection early Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Closures are in place at Highway 77 and West Old Cheney Road after a Monday morning collision. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck that flipped a SUV onto its side, just before 7 a.m. Authorities tell Channel 8 that everyone is OK despite the...
1011now.com
Two street closures to begin Sept. 19
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will close portions of two streets beginning Monday. South 70th Street – The northbound lanes of South 70th Street from South to A Streets will close for private utility work to replace a fire sprinkler line for the Clock Tower Shopping Center. The work is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30.
klkntv.com
Two Nebraskans killed in head-on collision near Osceola
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision near Osceola left two dead on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 81/92 just east of Osceola, which is about 24 miles north of York. A Chevy Silverado driven by...
pottcounty-ia.gov
Old Mormon Bridge Road Closed Near I-29 Beginning September 26th
The Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department has announced a temporary road closing for Old Mormon Bridge Road near Interstate 29. Road closure is expected to begin September 26th and end September 30th as The Canadian Northern Railway reconstructs a rail track crossing on G37 (Old Mormon Bridge Road) near I-29. The closure will require closing both east bound and west bound traffic on G37 at this crossing. G37 (Old Mormon Bridge Road) will remain open for local traffic only east of the closure area.
kjan.com
Multiple arrests reported in Fremont County
(Sidney, Iowa) – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope today (Monday), issued a report detailing multiple arrests from Sept. 4th through the 18th. One suspect was arrested three times, while another was arrested twice. 64-year-old Edward Umbreit, of Riverton, was initially arrested for multiple violations of No Contact Orders on...
KETV.com
Omaha Police investigate stabbing after being called to 'large pool of blood' in parking lot
Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. Officers were called to Florence tower shortly after 1:00 A.M. when someone called to report a large pool of blood in the parking lot. They didn't find anyone then, and said no one showed up to the hospital, but...
Council Bluffs Police investigating crash that left a 9-year-old boy injured
The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating a crash between a car and a 9-year-old bicyclist.
KETV.com
9-year old boy struck by vehicle in Council Bluffs
The Council Bluffs Police Department confirms a 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle. The boy was riding his bike north on Harrison Street when a vehicle traveling west on East Kanesville Boulevard struck him. Police believe the driver was unable to see the young...
KETV.com
One person seriously injured after bicyclist hit by vehicle in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is seriously injured after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 1 p.m., near Saddle Creek Road and Leavenworth Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate cutting incident after 2 assaulted overnight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after two people were assaulted overnight. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to the area of 104th and Spaulding Street early Sunday at 2:33 a.m for an assault. Police arrived and found a 23-year-old victim who allegedly told police he was assaulted...
WOWT
Accidental fire causes $30,000 in damages to Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews knocked down a Saturday morning fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 27th and C Street at 6:09 a.m. Saturday for smoke in a single-family home. Crews declared a working fire at 6:30 a.m. and the...
KETV.com
Two people injured in hit-and-run Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning. Omaha police said one driver left the scene near 30th Street and Redick Avenue around 1 a.m. Paramedics took the two injured people to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
Any Advice For Someone Moving To Omaha?
An easy way to know where you are in Omaha; 1. Numbered streets run north-south and start (i.e. 1st street) at the Missouri River to the east and extend west (i.e. 260th street). 2. Named streets (Dodge, Center, Pacific, etc.) run east-west north of interstate-80. 3. Letter Streets (I, L, Q, etc.) run east-west south of interstate-80.
Ground by Gretna outlets mall to turn into sprawling industrial park
GRETNA, Nebraska — About 170 acres of former farmland near the Nebraska Crossing outlets is expected to turn into the Omaha metro area’s largest contiguous industrial park. Developer NewStreet Properties believes that the project over time will lure investment of up to $190 million. The Gretna Logistics Park, as the site is called, is to […] The post Ground by Gretna outlets mall to turn into sprawling industrial park appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klin.com
One Person Injured In Morning Crash On I-180
Lincoln Police say a pickup driver was injured in a two vehicle crash on I-180 at Superior Street around 7:15 Thursday morning. “The investigation revealed a pickup was eastbound on Superior Street and was turning left to get onto 180 northbound when it collided with a westbound vehicle,” says Captain Todd Kocian.
KETV.com
Patio grill causes fire at Bellevue apartment complex
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue firefighters responded to a fire at Latitude 41 apartments Thursday night around 8:05 p.m. Officials said a grill caught fire on a patio before spreading up the exterior wall of the apartment building. Responders said it was declared a working fire upon arrival. Residents were...
News Channel Nebraska
Two injured in Omaha assault
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men were sent to a local Omaha hospital after being reportedly assaulted. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of N 104th Court around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a reported assault that injured two people. Officers said they found a 23-year-old victim...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Planning around rain chances Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plan for returning late night storm chances... these will be after midnight so for most, you won’t need the rain gear. Storm chances begin to increase for the Metro after 2 AM and will continue on and off through the first half of the day.
News Channel Nebraska
Tornado Warning issued in Southwest Iowa
OMAHA/VALLEY-The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Page and Montgomery counties. The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a. Southeastern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa... Northeastern Page County in southwestern Iowa... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 725 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of...
KETV.com
KETV's 2022 guide to fall festivities in Nebraska: pumpkin patches, haunted houses and more
Along with the return of the fall season comes pumpkin patches, corn mazes, haunted houses and apple orchards. Here's a list of fall festivities in the Omaha metro and surrounding areas for you to explore this season. Arbor Day Farm. 2611 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City, NE 68410. Plenty of activities...
