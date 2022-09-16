GRETNA, Nebraska — About 170 acres of former farmland near the Nebraska Crossing outlets is expected to turn into the Omaha metro area’s largest contiguous industrial park. Developer NewStreet Properties believes that the project over time will lure investment of up to $190 million. The Gretna Logistics Park, as the site is called, is to […] The post Ground by Gretna outlets mall to turn into sprawling industrial park appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

GRETNA, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO