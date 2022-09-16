Read full article on original website
David Stockton gets another NBA shot: former Gonzaga PG signs with Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers signed David Stockton two weeks after he was acquired by the team’s G-League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. The former Gonzaga point guard and son of John Stockton will have a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp and unite with another ex-Zag, Andrew ...
Utah Jazz Release Two Players On Friday
View the original article to see embedded media. The Utah Jazz have been one of the busiest teams in the NBA over the offseason. Next year, they will look like a completely different team than they did in 2021-22. First, they traded away franchise cornerstone Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota...
Former Celtic Signs with Timberwolves
New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a big swing this offseason, paying a premium to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. In exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota sent Utah its 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round selections and a 2026 ...
BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers are signing Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal. Schroder played for the Lakers during the 2020-21 season.
Former Golden State Warriors Player Signs With Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have picked up this former Warriors player
These 4 NBA Teams Reportedly Discussed A Massive Multi-Team Trade
According to Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have discussed a four-team trade.
Draymond thought Kerr was 'out of his mind' with 2014 offense
The Warriors shocked the basketball world in 2014 when the franchise opted to fire coach Mark Jackson despite back-to-back NBA playoff appearances. After Jackson's ouster, Golden State went outside the box by hiring Steve Kerr as the team's next coach despite not having any coaching experience. Kerr had only spent time as Phoenix Suns general manager, so the Warriors took a gamble.
Indiana Pacers sign big man Bennie Boatwright to contract
Indiana Pacers sign a frontcourt player
Pistons Reportedly Waive Player They Just Signed
According to RealGM, the Detroit Pistons have waived Keifer Sykes.
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former Player
On Saturday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono.
Portland Trail Blazers Announce Gary Payton II Underwent Surgery
The Portland Trail Blazers recently announced that newly signed guard Gary Payton II underwent offseason surgery to address a core muscle injury.
Milwaukee Bucks Sign And Then Waive A Notable Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season on October 20 on the road against James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers. They will also play their first preseason game on October 1, and training camp...
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Targeting Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson & Malik Beasley In Recent Russell Westbrook Trade Talks With Jazz
The Russell Westbrook trade drama appears to be far from over even though the Los Angeles Lakers start training camp in just a week. Over the last two weeks, reports suggested Westbrook was likely to start the 2022-23 season on the Lakers roster. At the same time, L.A. was believed to have stayed in touch with the Utah Jazz, discussing potential trade options.
Report Reveals Jazz's Trade Intentions on Jordan Clarkson & Others
Is the Utah Jazz summer of upheaval in the books? Or is Danny Ainge still cooking?
Bennie Boatwright News
Indiana Pacers sign big man Bennie Boatwright to contract. The Indiana Pacers announced on Friday that they have signed big man Bennie Boatwright to a contract. Boatwright, a frontcourt player who has yet to play in an NBA regular season game, has prior ties to the Pacers organization. Pacers sign...
PayPal says it will no longer sponsor Phoenix Suns if Sarver remains owner
PayPal said Friday that the company will no longer sponsor the Phoenix Suns if owner Robert Sarver remains part of the franchise when his suspension ends. And the National Basketball Players Association later made its stance clear, with executive director Tamika Tremaglio telling ESPN that NBA players want Sarver banned for life.
Steph celebrates Canelo's big victory: 'All we do is win!'
Greatness seems to follow Steph Curry around no matter where he goes. The Warriors superstar was in attendance for the trilogy boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After Alvarez earned the unanimous decision victory over his longtime rival, Curry celebrated the night with the 32-year-old boxer.
NBC Sports
