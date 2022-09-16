DeSantis cruelly manipulated vulnerable migrants for political gain | Opinion

By definition, governors should govern, but this is Florida, so instead of acting responsibly, our governor this week to acted like a clown. Instead of working constructively to address a surge in immigration, as previous governors did in 1980 and 1994, Gov. DeSantis exploited the desperation of these political and economic migrants and turned them into political pawns.

Wednesday, in his latest publicity stunt, DeSantis shipped some migrants north to Martha’s Vineyard — at taxpayer expense. This is unconscionable. Shame on Florida, and shame on Ron DeSantis.

Don Finefrock,

Coconut Grove

Human pawns

I absolutely agree that Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, California and Florida should not have to bear the brunt of absorbing immigrants. However, these are human beings desperately fleeing dictatorships and chaos.

They should not be subjected to more chaos by selfish politicians. Governors of those states should send groups of immigrants to other areas in a coordinated fashion.

Gov. Ron DeSantis apparently has no respect for people who gave up everything in their homeland to find refuge in America.

Does he have any respect for the millions of Floridians who arrived here in the past, and now see him exploiting their newly arrived countrymen for political purposes?

If DeSantis were a refugee who had lost everything, how would he like to be treated? Is shipping of a group of refugees to a small vacation island a logical way to help fellow human beings?

Has DeSantis no shame?

Alan A. Campbell,

Miami

Closing move

In his Sept. 15 letter, “Dade schools: Sexual content sank Cruz play ‘Anna’,” Patricio Suarez’ excuse to prohibit students from seeing the play — because it contains suggestive and sexual content not appropriate for minors — is disingenuous at best.

Has he listened to the lyrics of many songs school children are exposed to these days, with their mentions of random sex and sexual violence?

Why not give students the opportunity to see the play and afterward, discuss its content and help them understand the meaning. Or, sit with the producers and tweak any “objectionable” scene to conform to the school board’s Puritan sensibilities.

Censoring a play that would educate students and open a door to their cultural history reminds me of education in Cuba, where “el Líder Maximo” controlled what was taught.

Florida’s education curriculum is failing. First, it was not teaching about slavery. Then, censoring textbooks that were deemed inappropriate, followed by white-washing more of our history.

Then, denying recognition of the LGBTQ community in schools, and now prohibiting students from experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

At this rate, students will learn only the alphabet and numbers at kindergarten level, nothing more. Then again, a generation of uneducated, ignorant people are much more pliable and easily influenced.

Could that be Gov. DeSantis’ endgame?

María Elena López,

Coral Gables

Shipping clerk

More than 100 Cubans arrived illegally in South Florida over the Labor Day weekend.

Where will Gov. DeSantis send them?

He just flew 50 Venezuelans to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, a Republican-governed state, at the expense of Florida taxpayers.

Oh wait, Venezuelans are “illegals” and Cubans are “migrants,” according to DeSantis.

Both groups come from countries with dictatorships and are fleeing from poverty, but Florida politics makes all the difference.

Maxine Long, Coral Gables

Opposing ideas

I admire the Miami Herald for including op-eds by Mathew Whitaker and Erin Dwinell, both of the Heritage Foundation.

While I disagree with their opinions regarding the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago and the numbers of crimes committed by illegal immigrants, I appreciate the openness of Herald staff for publishing these columns.

Thank goodness for print journalism.

Leonard Kessler, Weston

Dollar and a dream

In November 2020, 60% of Florida voters passed Amendment 2, which provides an annual $1 an hour increase in the minimum wage until it reaches $15 an hour. As a result, the minimum wage will increase to $11 on Sept. 30.

The amendment was vigorously supported by the Democratic Party, and the final vote clearly showed the support of the voters. The Republican Party recommended a “No” vote on the amendment.

When you see the rise in your pay rate, and the extra dollars it provides, remember who supported the initiative and who did not.

Norman R. Wirtz, Nokomis

Pot calls kettle

Brava to Fabiola Santiago for uncovering the horrifying hypocrisy of Miami-Dade school district’s decision to censor Nilo Cruz’s “Anna in the Tropics,” a play district high school students have attended in the past. No matter that Cruz won the Pulitzer for this work. No matter that it has been performed for 20 years around the world. What a disgraceful action.

The board is taking cues from Cuba’s free-speech repression manual, which disrupted a concert by Emilio Frias last weekend because the regime didn’t like his lyrics.

Who are the MAGA calling communist?

Rosemary Ravinal, Doral