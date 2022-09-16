Menominee students learning virtually after school flood; no timeline for in-person return

Read full article on original website
St. Norbert College celebrates SNC day
De Pere (WLUK) - St. Norbert College hosted SNC day on Saturday. The day long event allowed families to visit students. The event included : musical entertainment, educational activities, an art market, Segway tours and food trucks. "I always enjoy the bookstore where I can get some new novelty items...
Grassy Island Range Lights mark 150 years
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Lights that have been used to guide ships into the channel of Green Bay celebrated their 150 year anniversary along with a dedication ceremony. The celebration took place Saturday at the Green Bay Yacht Club. The Grassy Island Range Lights were first illuminated in 1872,...
Authorities looking for suspect in Howard purse theft
HOWARD (WLUK) -- Brown County authorities are looking for the person who stole a woman's purse in the parking lot of a grocery store. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the village of Howard. Investigators say an unknown suspect opened her front passenger door and stole...
DCHS Featured Pet: Chance
Chance is a sweet, 10-year-old dog who’s available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This special senior is looking for a relaxing home where he can enjoy his sunset years. Like all dogs at WHS, Chance (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=50539859) has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and...
Complaint: Green Bay church burglary suspect was turned in by ex-wife
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Gerald Trotter faces burglary and other charges for allegedly breaking into a church last week, after being turned into police by his ex-wife. During the Sept. 12 burglary at the shared building of Ace Teaching & Consulting and Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church, electronics and a debit card was taken.
Driver sentenced in Green Bay triple fatal crash
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Abdi Ahmed was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for the high-speed crash which killed three people. Ahmed pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree reckless homicide for the June 28, 2020, Lombardi Avenue crash which killed Jessie Saldana, Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen and Sonia Gonzalez.
Fans excited at Train concert for Kickoff Weekend at Lambeau
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- Many fans gathered in the Lambeau Field Parking lot to hear the band Train play a free concert that started at 5:00 PM on Saturday night. Some people came just to enjoy the music, others were already in town for the Packer's home opener game against the Chicago Bears Sunday.
Bellin Health Pain Management offers new treatment for Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
(WFRV) – It’s a condition that affects more than one million people for year. Dr. Amy Yeatman from Bellin Health Pain Management is the first in the area to offer minimally invasive lumbar decompression or ‘mild’. Dr. Yeatman tells Local 5 Live viewers more about Lumbar...
Kriewaldt scores four TDs as Freedom rolls Wrightstown
FREEDOM (WLUK) -- Four weeks into the season and Freedom coach Clint Kriewaldt wasn't 100 percent sure how good his team was, mainly because it had yet to play a conference game. Friday, that changed as the Irish hosted Wrightstown as the North Eastern Conference season finally kicked off, and...
