Utah State

Low-income Utahns still aren't enrolling in Medicaid

New census data suggest a lot of Utahns who are eligible for Medicaid aren't getting enrolled — even after the state fully expanded coverage. Driving the news: Utah had the nation's lowest rate — by far — of public health insurance coverage among kids from low-income families (less than $53,000 for a family of four).
DWR seeking Utahns to adopt desert tortoises illegally removed from the wild

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources currently has several desert tortoises available for adoption and is accepting applications. Mojave desert tortoises, native to areas north and west of the Colorado River in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and California, were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1990. As such, desert tortoises are protected under federal and state laws. In Utah, it is illegal to collect or remove desert tortoises from the wild. It is also illegal to release captive tortoises back into the wild or to transport them into Utah without the proper certifications.
Utah lawmakers send ‘cease-and-desist’ demands to abortion providers and advocates

Two Utah Republicans delivered eight cease-and-desist letters to abortion providers, abortion funding organizations and their lawyers claiming violations of the state’s abortion trigger law. Despite the current preliminary injunction against Utah’s abortion ban, the letters, dated Sept. 15, 2022, were sent by Reps. Kera Birkeland and Karianne Lisonbee and...
Does Utah have the most confrontational drivers in the nation?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah may not be a great place to be when it comes to confrontations on the roadway. A study published this week by Forbes Advisor singled out the Beehive State as having the most confrontational drivers for a few different reasons. Outlined in the report:
Utah libraries standing against censorship and book-banning

SALT LAKE CITY — Libraries across Utah are standing up against censorship and book-banning, celebrating the freedom to read and access information through October. September 18-24 is national Banned Books Week, established in 1982 to celebrate and promote free and open access to information. Utah libraries showcase their diverse and inclusive collections this week with displays and events across the state.
This May Be The Greatest Political Ad We've Ever Seen

Utah's Linda Paulson wanted to make a statement with her campaign ad, and I think it's safe to say she did. The Salt Lake City Republican announced in a recent rap video that she would be running in the District 12 Senate race. I certainly think that this is a campaign ad that her district will never forget.
The Unsheltered With Mental Disorders in Utah

The demand for mental health care far exceeds the supply. The Otherside Village and the Huntsman Mental Health Institute will attempt to alleviate shortages. Currently, our cities and state are woefully inadequate when it comes to treating the growing number of unsheltered individuals who are suffering from mental disorders. This is apparent from a recent observation outside of The Geraldine E. King Woman’s Resource Center. Women with severe mental disorders were evicted from the facility because the safety of the other residents could not be ensured. We observed three women outside suffering from their disorders yelling profanities, with nowhere to go but to camp outside the 600 South facility.
Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
Fall on hold: More summer heat will precede the next storm in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The highs that are predicted to be in the upper 80’s the week aren’t unusual. Typically, the last 80-degree day of the year falls around October 4 according to KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson. He said that the reason northern Utah is seeing temperatures in the low 90’s so close to the first day of fall is simple — it’s the warm before the storm.
EPA announces $63 million in federal funding for Utah’s drinking water

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday $63 million in federal funding to assist with water infrastructure improvements around the state, which includes clean drinking water. More than $50 billion has been allocated to the EPA by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This funding helps...
Utah leader says student loan forgiveness plan will hurt everybody

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox was among 22 governors around the country who signed a joint letter asking the Biden Administration to immediately withdraw the student loan debt forgiveness plan. The plan would cost taxpayers $2,000 each. Utah Sen. Mike McKell (R-Spanish Fork) told Dave and Dujanovic...
