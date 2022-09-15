Read full article on original website
Low-income Utahns still aren't enrolling in Medicaid
New census data suggest a lot of Utahns who are eligible for Medicaid aren't getting enrolled — even after the state fully expanded coverage. Driving the news: Utah had the nation's lowest rate — by far — of public health insurance coverage among kids from low-income families (less than $53,000 for a family of four).
DWR seeking Utahns to adopt desert tortoises illegally removed from the wild
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources currently has several desert tortoises available for adoption and is accepting applications. Mojave desert tortoises, native to areas north and west of the Colorado River in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and California, were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1990. As such, desert tortoises are protected under federal and state laws. In Utah, it is illegal to collect or remove desert tortoises from the wild. It is also illegal to release captive tortoises back into the wild or to transport them into Utah without the proper certifications.
Utah lawmakers send ‘cease-and-desist’ demands to abortion providers and advocates
Two Utah Republicans delivered eight cease-and-desist letters to abortion providers, abortion funding organizations and their lawyers claiming violations of the state’s abortion trigger law. Despite the current preliminary injunction against Utah’s abortion ban, the letters, dated Sept. 15, 2022, were sent by Reps. Kera Birkeland and Karianne Lisonbee and...
Does Utah have the most confrontational drivers in the nation?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah may not be a great place to be when it comes to confrontations on the roadway. A study published this week by Forbes Advisor singled out the Beehive State as having the most confrontational drivers for a few different reasons. Outlined in the report:
Rising rents make it harder for some domestic violence survivors to escape
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s tough housing market can raise the cost of escaping domestic violence as advocates held a fundraiser on Saturday to help survivors with those costs. The Louder Together benefit concert, organized by Fight Against Domestic Violence, was held at Sugar Space Arts Warehouse. The...
Utah veterans win $20k after solving treasure hunt in Pleasant Grove
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — A hiking duo has won $20k after solving a Utah treasure hunt. The hunt, organized by John Maxim and David Cline, lasted 39 days and included over 25,000 participants. According to a press release, Korri and Sashley Wolfe — a single mom and her...
Utah libraries standing against censorship and book-banning
SALT LAKE CITY — Libraries across Utah are standing up against censorship and book-banning, celebrating the freedom to read and access information through October. September 18-24 is national Banned Books Week, established in 1982 to celebrate and promote free and open access to information. Utah libraries showcase their diverse and inclusive collections this week with displays and events across the state.
This May Be The Greatest Political Ad We've Ever Seen
Utah's Linda Paulson wanted to make a statement with her campaign ad, and I think it's safe to say she did. The Salt Lake City Republican announced in a recent rap video that she would be running in the District 12 Senate race. I certainly think that this is a campaign ad that her district will never forget.
Utah's housing, homeless crisis is at a peak. What are state, city leaders doing about it?
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the past week, there's been a lot of movement to pump tens of millions of dollars — including $55 million at the state level and $6 million from Salt Lake City — toward funding affordable housing and homelessness projects across the state of Utah.
Desert farms in Utah flourish with water from shrinking Colorado River
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The second driest state in the country, Utah, doesn’t contribute much water to the Colorado River as it flows from Rocky Mountain headwaters through Canyonlands National Park to Lake Powell. Utah has a unique position in the middle of the river basin,...
Utah veterans share experiences of war during Honor Flight journey to D.C.
Utah veterans were honored with the trip of a lifetime for the 40th Utah Honor Flight, when 74 veterans and their guardians were taken to Washington D.C. to see the memorials dedicated to them and those lost defending our country. Army veteran George Strutzel made the trip from southern Utah....
The Unsheltered With Mental Disorders in Utah
The demand for mental health care far exceeds the supply. The Otherside Village and the Huntsman Mental Health Institute will attempt to alleviate shortages. Currently, our cities and state are woefully inadequate when it comes to treating the growing number of unsheltered individuals who are suffering from mental disorders. This is apparent from a recent observation outside of The Geraldine E. King Woman’s Resource Center. Women with severe mental disorders were evicted from the facility because the safety of the other residents could not be ensured. We observed three women outside suffering from their disorders yelling profanities, with nowhere to go but to camp outside the 600 South facility.
Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
Utah small businesses struggle with rising costs brought on by inflation
As the Federal Reserve prepares for another interest rate increase to cool inflation, small businesses are dealing with rising costs every day.
Utah’s own toy wooden car maker tackles new project while planning retirement
WEST JORDAN, Utah —A Utah toy maker is hanging up his cap, making way for a new generation to take up the job. “If you want to be happy, you do something for somebody else.”. Those are the words often repeated by Alton Thacker, a man who may be...
Fall on hold: More summer heat will precede the next storm in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The highs that are predicted to be in the upper 80’s the week aren’t unusual. Typically, the last 80-degree day of the year falls around October 4 according to KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson. He said that the reason northern Utah is seeing temperatures in the low 90’s so close to the first day of fall is simple — it’s the warm before the storm.
REVIVING THE PIONEER: Local mayors among many Idaho officials pushing for restoration of passenger rail service
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise as well as Pocatello on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City Pioneer Route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to...
EPA announces $63 million in federal funding for Utah’s drinking water
SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday $63 million in federal funding to assist with water infrastructure improvements around the state, which includes clean drinking water. More than $50 billion has been allocated to the EPA by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This funding helps...
Utah leader says student loan forgiveness plan will hurt everybody
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox was among 22 governors around the country who signed a joint letter asking the Biden Administration to immediately withdraw the student loan debt forgiveness plan. The plan would cost taxpayers $2,000 each. Utah Sen. Mike McKell (R-Spanish Fork) told Dave and Dujanovic...
