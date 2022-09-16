Read full article on original website
Fargo family to appear on ‘Family Feud’
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – A Fargo family will turn a wish into a reality when they appear on their favorite game show. Bob Meyhuber says the idea of going on Family Feud came up three years ago. Some family members were in and others were out. He says some...
Man facing numerous charges including terrorizing after confronting Fargo police officer with a shovel
FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo police officer used a Taser to protect himself when he was confronted by a man with a shovel. Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. Saturday about a man who was using the shovel to break windows on a building in the 3400 block of Interstate Blvd.
