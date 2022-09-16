Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer attempts to maintain intensity in matches against Maryland, Akron
Penn State has shown a lot of progression in its play and composure since the beginning of the season. The blue and white currently holds a record of 3-2-1 on the year, with a 1-0 record in Big Ten play. Coach Jeff Cook’s squad is finally finding its rhythm, as...
Digital Collegian
The 5 commandments of Penn State football: student section edition
It was the first home game of the 2022 football season, and as I squeezed my way through sweaty and intoxicated bodies to find a reasonable seat in the student section, my excitement for Penn State football only grew. However, this excitement quickly turned to annoyance, and then disgust, when...
Digital Collegian
Penn State works to draw in conference season-opening match against Indiana on road
As the No. 8 team in the nation, Penn State entered its Big Ten opener against Indiana with a big blue target on its back. The Nittany Lion offense couldn’t find its finishing in Bloomington, Indiana, as the Hoosiers forced a 0-0 draw. Through their first seven games, the...
Digital Collegian
‘Foot on the gas 24/7’ | Penn State women’s volleyball closes out nonconference slate 11-0, keeps pushing forward
With nonconference play over, Penn State remains perfect with an unblemished 11-0 record. With another 3-0 weekend at Rec Hall, the Nittany Lions were untouched in every match, going 9-0 against Howard, Albany and Coastal Carolina. For the blue and white, the nonconference games have fully prepared the team for...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer defeats Wisconsin in 10th annual Mack Brady match
Penn State faced quite the competition Friday night against Wisonsin. The Nittany Lions were able to defeat the Badgers, but they definitely had to put up a fight to get there. This was an important match for the Nittany Lions, as it was the 10th annual Mack Brady match which...
Digital Collegian
Penn State students share 1st 2022 football home game experiences
The Penn State football team played the Ohio Bobcats at noon on Sept. 10 and won 46-10 in Beaver Stadium. At 7 a.m., Norah Martin and her entire floor woke up and “banged on each other’s doors.”. She and her friends “blasted music in the lobby,” got ready...
Digital Collegian
Let’s Be Frank | Penn State football’s blowout of Auburn starts to answer questions about 2022 team
Editor’s Note: Let’s Be Frank is a weekly column written by The Daily Collegian’s football editor, Max Ralph. It aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State’s most recent game. Let’s be Frank, Penn State’s win over Auburn was a major step forward in erasing...
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State field hockey beats No. 7 Michigan in 1st Big Ten game of season
Penn State came out on top in a competitive matchup with Michigan, playing hard until the final seconds. The Nittany Lions defeated the Wolverines 2-1 in a high-intensity back-and-forth game. Michigan’s offense attacked first and fast with Abby Tamer getting a shot off eight minutes into the game, but goalie...
Digital Collegian
Penn State softball adds right-handed pitcher out of Maryland to 2024 recruiting class
Penn State may have just found Bailey Parshall's replacement. The blue and white added right-handed pitcher Abigail Britton to its 2024 recruiting class. Britton is entering her junior season at Allegany High School after guiding the team to a State Championship in 2022. The La Vale, Maryland, native also pitches...
Digital Collegian
Game grades | Penn State football rolls the Auburn in near-perfect performance
Offense: A- Penn State scored on six of its nine drives against a stout Auburn defense, before taking the starters out, but penalties on the offensive line haunted the Nittany Lions all game. Like its Ohio matchup, the blue and white’s run game showed up behind freshman running back Nick...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football moves up to No. 14 following win at Auburn
In its first week ranked this season, Penn State shattered expectations, downing Auburn 41-12 in the historic Jordan-Hare Stadium. As they return home for their Week 4 meeting with Central Michigan, the Nittany Lions will sport a new place in the AP Poll, now ranked at No. 14. With formerly-No.11...
Digital Collegian
Penn State cleans up Auburn, moves to 3-0 in dominating win on the road
AUBURN, Ala. — Under blue skies and a scorching Alabama sun, Penn State and Auburn met for the second of a two-game home and home series Saturday afternoon. Despite the home field advantage — Jordan-Hare stadium mostly dressed in all orange — the Nittany Lions had no trouble getting past the Tigers, putting them away 41-12.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball stays undefeated thanks to all-around team play
The Nittany Lions kicked off their Saturday with an early morning matchup against the University of Albany at Rec Hall. The match started off close, as Penn State found itself tied with the Great Danes 5-5 early in the first set. After a 6-0 scoring run to put them up...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football able to run the ball, even when it’s obvious, in dominant win over Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Penn State set up for first-and-10 just short of the navy blue and orange Auburn logo at midfield Saturday evening, boasting a 31-12 lead over the Tigers with a little more than 12 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter. Every person in Jordan-Hare Stadium,...
Digital Collegian
Influx of sacks, turnovers propel Penn State football defense to strong showing against Auburn
Walking into an orange-filled Jordan-Hare Stadium, Penn State walked out with a win, and a major contributor was James Franklin’s “drive killers.”. Before the Nittany Lions squared off with Auburn, Franklin said at Wednesday’s practice his team needed to have more meaning of said drive killers, which equate to sacks, tackles for loss and turnovers.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer rallies late to pick up emotional victory in Mack Brady match, Big Ten opener
For Penn State, Friday’s match against Wisconsin meant more to the program than just its first conference win of the season. The matchup with the blue and white’s conference foe marked the 10th Annual Mack Brady match, which takes each fall in concert with a free clinic that takes place every January.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football recruiting roundup | Offensive line, linebacker groups in store for big additions
Penn State’s future looks to continually grow brighter and brighter thanks to performances by true freshmen Nick Singleton, Abdul Carter and Drew Allar. Recruits in the class of 2023, who have yet to step on campus, could add to that. The majority of the Nittany Lions’ 2023 recruiting class saw success under lights Friday night, with a few exceptions.
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State claims another victory at Auburn, winning 41-12
On the road at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Penn State claimed a 41-12 victory at Auburn, defeating the Tigers for the second year in a row. The Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle talk more about the Nittany Lions’ strong performance at Auburn and how it “checked all the boxes” in regards to questions they had before the game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's Brenton Strange soaking up role as lead tight end after big game at Auburn
Penn State tight end Brenton Strange is the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver through the first three games. After a six-reception, 80-yard performance against Auburn, he’s tallied nine receptions, 169 yards and a touchdown through Week 3. Strange has been the initiator on some of Penn State’s explosive plays, including his 67-yard rumble seconds before halftime in the season opener against Purdue. Strange’s 169 yards are already 75% of his 2021 total of 225 yards.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball makes quick work of Howard, secures sweep to move to 9-0 on season
Nine straight wins to start a head coaching career is not easy to accomplish, but that’s exactly what Katie Schumacher-Cawley just did. No. 11 Penn State kept its hot streak rolling, taking down Howard in a 3-0 sweep in its first match of the weekend. History repeated itself, as...
