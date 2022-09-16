ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Collegian

The 5 commandments of Penn State football: student section edition

It was the first home game of the 2022 football season, and as I squeezed my way through sweaty and intoxicated bodies to find a reasonable seat in the student section, my excitement for Penn State football only grew. However, this excitement quickly turned to annoyance, and then disgust, when...
Digital Collegian

Penn State football moves up to No. 14 following win at Auburn

In its first week ranked this season, Penn State shattered expectations, downing Auburn 41-12 in the historic Jordan-Hare Stadium. As they return home for their Week 4 meeting with Central Michigan, the Nittany Lions will sport a new place in the AP Poll, now ranked at No. 14. With formerly-No.11...
Digital Collegian

Penn State cleans up Auburn, moves to 3-0 in dominating win on the road

AUBURN, Ala. — Under blue skies and a scorching Alabama sun, Penn State and Auburn met for the second of a two-game home and home series Saturday afternoon. Despite the home field advantage — Jordan-Hare stadium mostly dressed in all orange — the Nittany Lions had no trouble getting past the Tigers, putting them away 41-12.
Digital Collegian

Influx of sacks, turnovers propel Penn State football defense to strong showing against Auburn

Walking into an orange-filled Jordan-Hare Stadium, Penn State walked out with a win, and a major contributor was James Franklin’s “drive killers.”. Before the Nittany Lions squared off with Auburn, Franklin said at Wednesday’s practice his team needed to have more meaning of said drive killers, which equate to sacks, tackles for loss and turnovers.
Digital Collegian

Penn State football recruiting roundup | Offensive line, linebacker groups in store for big additions

Penn State’s future looks to continually grow brighter and brighter thanks to performances by true freshmen Nick Singleton, Abdul Carter and Drew Allar. Recruits in the class of 2023, who have yet to step on campus, could add to that. The majority of the Nittany Lions’ 2023 recruiting class saw success under lights Friday night, with a few exceptions.
Digital Collegian

Rapid Reaction | Penn State claims another victory at Auburn, winning 41-12

On the road at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Penn State claimed a 41-12 victory at Auburn, defeating the Tigers for the second year in a row. The Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle talk more about the Nittany Lions’ strong performance at Auburn and how it “checked all the boxes” in regards to questions they had before the game.
Digital Collegian

Penn State football's Brenton Strange soaking up role as lead tight end after big game at Auburn

Penn State tight end Brenton Strange is the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver through the first three games. After a six-reception, 80-yard performance against Auburn, he’s tallied nine receptions, 169 yards and a touchdown through Week 3. Strange has been the initiator on some of Penn State’s explosive plays, including his 67-yard rumble seconds before halftime in the season opener against Purdue. Strange’s 169 yards are already 75% of his 2021 total of 225 yards.
