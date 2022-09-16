Titans continue tough early-season schedule

COLERAINE — After a decent performance against Deer River in week No. 1, the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School football team took a step backward in week No. 2.

The Titans lost to Hinckley-Finlayson 26-0, and Coach Mark Gibeau saw no resemblance of what his team did against the Warriors.

So Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin went back to the basics this week in practice as the Titans prepare to play Moose Lake-Willow River today, beginning at 7 p.m. in Willow River.

Offensively, nothing clicked.

“The wheels fell off, everything and anything, in all aspects of it,” Gibeau said. “We struggled as a team. It wasn’t just one spot. We imploded. Defensively, we did well as the game went on.

“They had a long run early, then we tightened up and held things in check.”

After watching film, the Titans saw that game clearly.

“When we looked at what they were giving us, we missed an opportunity there,” Gibeau said. “We didn’t practice well all week. We have to practice better and coach better. We had to get back to the basics, and fix our own stuff.”

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin was able to run the ball against Deer River.

Against the Jaguars, the run never materialized.

“For us, we have to be able to run the ball, especially in northern Minnesota,” Gibeau said. “We have to control the clock. We went back to the basics with blocking schemes and running backs.

“If we have 10 plays we run, that’s what we have to do.”

The task doesn’t get any easier against the Rebels.

“They’re going to be a good team,” Gibeau said. “We can’t give up the big play. We have to make them drive the field, then stall out at some point. They’re tough to stop. We have to make them grind it out, and hope to get a turnover.

“Offensively, we have to run the ball, control play, chew clock and keep their offense off the field, then ultimately, score points.”

Getting on the board would do a lot of the Titans’ confidence.

“The kids had a better attitude and practice this week,” Gibeau said. “We have to fix our stuff. Nobody judges you during week three. It’s week eight or nine that matters. We have to keep getting better.

“It’s tough to win in Willow River. We’ll go there and hope we move the ball against a good team, then gain some confidence for the rest of the season.”