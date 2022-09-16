ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keewatin, MN

Titans continue tough early-season schedule

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

COLERAINE — After a decent performance against Deer River in week No. 1, the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School football team took a step backward in week No. 2.

The Titans lost to Hinckley-Finlayson 26-0, and Coach Mark Gibeau saw no resemblance of what his team did against the Warriors.

So Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin went back to the basics this week in practice as the Titans prepare to play Moose Lake-Willow River today, beginning at 7 p.m. in Willow River.

Offensively, nothing clicked.

“The wheels fell off, everything and anything, in all aspects of it,” Gibeau said. “We struggled as a team. It wasn’t just one spot. We imploded. Defensively, we did well as the game went on.

“They had a long run early, then we tightened up and held things in check.”

After watching film, the Titans saw that game clearly.

“When we looked at what they were giving us, we missed an opportunity there,” Gibeau said. “We didn’t practice well all week. We have to practice better and coach better. We had to get back to the basics, and fix our own stuff.”

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin was able to run the ball against Deer River.

Against the Jaguars, the run never materialized.

“For us, we have to be able to run the ball, especially in northern Minnesota,” Gibeau said. “We have to control the clock. We went back to the basics with blocking schemes and running backs.

“If we have 10 plays we run, that’s what we have to do.”

The task doesn’t get any easier against the Rebels.

“They’re going to be a good team,” Gibeau said. “We can’t give up the big play. We have to make them drive the field, then stall out at some point. They’re tough to stop. We have to make them grind it out, and hope to get a turnover.

“Offensively, we have to run the ball, control play, chew clock and keep their offense off the field, then ultimately, score points.”

Getting on the board would do a lot of the Titans’ confidence.

“The kids had a better attitude and practice this week,” Gibeau said. “We have to fix our stuff. Nobody judges you during week three. It’s week eight or nine that matters. We have to keep getting better.

“It’s tough to win in Willow River. We’ll go there and hope we move the ball against a good team, then gain some confidence for the rest of the season.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Nashwauk, MN
Education
City
Nashwauk, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Coleraine, MN
City
Deer River, MN
City
Keewatin, MN
City
Willow River, MN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Titans#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Hinckley Finlayson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy