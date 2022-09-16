Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops
When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
disneydining.com
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
disneytips.com
Disney Villains Land is Coming to Walt Disney World
It’s the final day of the D23 Expo, and the most awaited presentation has just finished, A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. There were so many exciting things to be announced, with Josh D’Amaro leading the stage, including several new meet-and-greets, new nighttime spectaculars, and exciting lands and attractions that Disney Guests will soon get to experience.
disneytips.com
Disney Shocks Guests by Putting ‘Walt’ Back in Walt Disney World
Grab the tissues! Disney has heard the plea of its fans and has put “Walt” back in Walt Disney World Resort. That’s right, an all-new intro to the Magic Kingdom Park nighttime spectacular “Disney Enchantment” now features the man that began it all, Walter Elias Disney.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
WDW News Today
Fire Breaks Out in World Showcase at EPCOT, Disney+ Subscribers to Receive Perennial Discounts on Disney Vacations, Vans x Walt Disney World Sneakers Now Available, & More: Daily Recap (9/7/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
Universal Orlando Trolls Disney World Once More After Tron Coaster’s Release Date Announcement
Disney World's Tron Coaster is taking its time getting here, and Universal Orlando Resort has noticed.
WDW News Today
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Booed Onstage at D23 Expo 2022
During his first appearance at D23 Expo 2022, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek was booed by some of the audience. While the D23 Expo livestream remained silent, the “boo”s are audible in the above video from Twitter user Thomas Lipscomb. Some guests did applaud, but the reaction was mixed at best.
WDW News Today
New Droid Depot Notebook Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you want to keep track of what’s happening in a galaxy far, far away, or just in your everyday life, this new Droid-themed notebook at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is now available.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Removes COVID-19 Warning From Website
In another update of COVID-19 policies at Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the removal of the COVID-19 warning from the Walt Disney World website and the My Disney Experience app, this concludes a series of COVID-19 policy rollbacks that began at the beginning of the year. The website no...
disneydining.com
New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
WDW News Today
October Hours Extended at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Walt Disney World has extended hours at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom from October 2 through 29. EPCOT will open a half hour earlier, at 8:30 a.m., instead of at 9:00 a.m. Early entry for Walt Disney World hotel guests will begin at 8:00 a.m. It will close at 9:00 p.m.
WDW News Today
‘Minions in the Dark’ Halloween 2022 Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Japan
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Bello from Universal Studios Japan! Those wacky Minions might be more beloved here than anywhere else, leading to tons of seasonal merchandise for them every year. For Halloween Horror Nights 2022 here in Osaka, they’ve turned into little devils and black cats, with lots of adorable merchandise to boot! So let’s check it all out from the Universal Studios Store.
ASIA・
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Universal Monsters: Legends of Fear House at Universal Studios Japan’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022
You’re in a cemetery in the dark, running away from an onslaught of monsters… Werewolves, Frankenstein, Dracula… Can you survive the hell you’re about to enter?. Based on the wildly popular Universal Monsters house from Halloween Horror Nights 29 at Universal Orlando Resort, this house is brand-new to Universal Studios Japan, and is among the most-anticipated additions to the park’s Halloween Horror Nights slate, seeing as the Monsters are beloved at the park. To this day, “Beetlejuice’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Graveyard Revue” plays as the “Universal Monsters Live Rock ‘n’ Roll Show” unchanged since 2001 to full audiences of a fervent fanbase, making this a prime choice.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Studios Japan Closing September 20 Due to Typhoon Nanmadol
As Typhoon Nanmadol rocks the southern region of Kyushu in Japan and seems on track to hit Osaka in the coming days, Universal Studios Japan has announced that it will be closing due to the typhoon. The news was shared via the park’s official Twitter account. As a result of...
disneydining.com
What You Missed: A Walt Disney World D23 Expo Recap
If you were like us, you were having a hard time keeping up with all the announcements from Josh D’Amaro today during the D23 Expo. We will help you with a quick D23 Expo recap for Walt Disney World. Take a look at some of the big announcements that...
WDW News Today
‘Euro Disney’ Retro Ear Headband Arrives at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re a big fan of retro-themed Disney merchandise and can’t make it out to Walt Disney World for the Vault Collection, you can pop into the Emporium at Disneyland now to pick up these new “Euro Disney 1992” ears we found!
