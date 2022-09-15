FARGO (KFGO) – North Dakota’s attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis. Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1.

MAPLETON, ND ・ 5 HOURS AGO