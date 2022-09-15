Read full article on original website
Related
froggyweb.com
N.D. AG: Officers justified in shooting death of Mapleton man
FARGO (KFGO) – North Dakota’s attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis. Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1.
Comments / 0