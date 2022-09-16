Tigers’ offense starting to click

CHERRY — If Cherry High School football coach Jason Marsh had any concerns about his offense, those were diminished last week by scoring 72 points against South Ridge.

The Tigers may need that same kind of offensive output today when they take on Cook County, beginning at 7 p.m. at Tom Koskela Memorial Field.

Cherry had 10 different players with points, and eight different players with touchdowns. Five of them scored their first touchdowns as Tigers.

It was a far cry from the first week when Cherry didn’t score a touchdown until the second half against Ogilvie.

It was all about preparation at practice. Marsh didn’t think his team was mentally prepared for that first game.

“It was fun,” Cherry coach Jason Marsh said. “During our first week, it was a tale of two halves, and that carried over with us last week. They guys played well on defense, and we had a nice mix on offense.

“We had a lot more mental focus from start to finish. The kids responded well. It’s a good group of kids. They did what we asked them to, and we got a good result last Friday. It was good to see.”

Now, Cherry has to carry over that focus into each and every game remaining on the schedule.

“You need it every week,” Marsh said. “That’s the challenge of football. Every game is a big game. There can’t be any letdowns at any point of the season. In college football, one week can throw teams off.

“You have to prepare every week for a big game.”

Marsh said he doesn’t know much about the Vikings. Cook County didn’t play last week, but the Vikings did beat McGregor in week one, putting up 38 points in the process.

“I do know that they beat us last year,” Marsh said. “We didn’t play well, but they beat. The boys have something to prove this week. They’re going to be ready to play.”

The Tigers will be facing a Vikings’ defense that runs a cover two, and they will overload the box, rolling their safety down.

“We have to be sharp with our blocking assignments,” Marsh said. “We want to throw the ball. We were able to do that last week, and we want to see it again this week.”

That will rest on the arm of quarterback Noah Sundquist.

“He’s picking things up quickly,” Marsh said. “He feels more comfortable. The team is gelling, so I like where we’re at with both our offense and defense. Now, it’s adding and fine-tuning stuff.

“It’s moving beyond the basics.”

As far as Cook County’s offense goes, there’s one key to containing the Vikings.

“It starts with the defensive line,” Marsh said. “If our guys control the line of scrimmage, everything else operates from that. If our defensive line controls the line of scrimmage, our secondary can read and flow.

“If that happens, we’ll be in good shape.”

As usual, Marsh wants his player to focus on that task at hand and not look too far ahead.

“You have to look at what’s in front of you,” he said. “It’s not just one-week-at-a-time or one-game-at-a-time. It’s one-play-at-a-time. You have to execute. They have to do the job in front of them, then worry about the rest of the stuff when it gets to you.

“We have to be focused on what’s in front of us.”