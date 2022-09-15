Read full article on original website
With pomp and sorrow, world bids final farewell to Queen Elizabeth
WINDSOR, England, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest alongside her beloved husband on Monday after a day which saw Britain and the world pay a final farewell to the nation's longest-reigning monarch, in a dazzling show of pomp and ceremony.
Shanghai unveils $257 billion in infrastructure investments
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s commercial hub of Shanghai on Tuesday launched eight infrastructure projects with total investment of 1.8 trillion yuan ($257 billion), state media said.
Can AI stop rare eagles flying into wind turbines in Germany?
Cameras on turbines being trained to recognise lesser spotted eagles, which are endangered in country
Energy crisis key to Italy's election — but not conservation
Giambarini Group’s plants in northern Italy must keep zinc baths that rustproof steel and iron parts super-heated around the clock, seven days a week, an energy-intensive process that has grown exponentially more costly as natural gas prices spike. Methane to create molten zinc that forms a protective coating over high-rise support beams and wrought-iron fences used to take up just 3% of operating costs, but now it's as much as 30%. The family-run company has passed some of the extra cost to customers, but business is uncertain as rising prices for raw materials freezes the construction industry that Giambarini...
Runner to use talent for GPS art to raise funds for spinal research charity
A runner with a talent for creating animal-centred GPS art is taking on a series of marathons to raise funds for a spinal research charity following “one of the most devastating moments” of his life.Jeric Yuen, 37, who works in web development, is running the Berlin marathon on September 25 and the New York City marathon on November 6, to raise money for Spinal Research.He first started helping the charity after an accident in 2018, which he said was “one of the most devastating moments of my life”.“I was training hard for the Berlin marathon and then three weeks before...
Taiwan 'proud' of its efforts to help Ukraine, says President Tsai
TAIPEI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan is "proud" of its efforts to help Ukraine in the country's struggle to defend itself and those efforts must continue, President Tsai Ing-wen told a conference taking place in New York.
