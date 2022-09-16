Read full article on original website
San Diego mayor tours new sidewalk in Encanto neighborhood
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria toured new sidewalk construction Monday in Encanto near Pagel Place and Cielo Drive, addressing a lack of sidewalks in communities that his office says is a safety risk for kids heading to school. The mayor said the new sidewalk...
Night construction impacting Mission Valley | Here are the freeway closures and detours
SAN DIEGO — If you plan on driving at night this week in Mission Valley, be prepared for your commute to be impacted. Caltrans crews will start a full week of nighttime construction that will impact Interstate 8, State Route 163 and Interstate 5 connectors in Mission Valley beginning on Sunday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Del Cerro residents say proposed mega-church will bring traffic, congestion, and other negative impacts
SAN DIEGO — A long-fought battle over plans to build a megachurch in San Diego's Del Cerro community has resurfaced after the church released its official proposal. On August 31, representatives from All Peoples' Church outlined its plans in a required environmental report to the state. Those plans include building a 54,476-square-foot church, a 71,010-square-foot parking garage, classrooms, large meeting rooms, and an all-purpose gym on the six acres of vacant land off Interstate 8 at College Avenue.
Driver loses part of left arm in Rancho Peñasquitos rollover crash
A driver involved in a rollover crash in Rancho Peñasquitos Sunday night had to have his arm amputated, according to San Diego Police.
Cal Fire battles vegetation fire in East County
San Diego, CA–Cal Fire San Diego and the San Diego Sheriff’s Department are at the scene of a vegetation fire that has broken out near Big Potrero Truck Trail in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena. The 20-acre blaze, dubbed the Hauser Fire, was reported just after...
Two San Diego hotels voted among top family resorts in nation
Looking for a fun family vacation? You can do so in San Diego County, where two hotels made the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice list of Best Family Resorts.
Papalo To Bring Sonoran-Style Mexican BBQ To San Diego's South Park
The founding chef behind San Diego's Michelin-recognized LOLA 55 modern taqueria is launching a second Sonoran-style Mexican barbecue eatery, this time in South Park. This past summer, Chef Andrew 'Drew' Bent left his position as executive chef and partner of LOLA 55 in San Diego's East Village, which he helped open in August 2018 after several years of menu and concept development. During Chef Drew's tenure at LOLA 55, the restaurant earned the highly coveted Bib Gourmand distinction from California’s Michelin Guide. In August, Chef Drew opened Papalito within the new Little Thief Wine Bar in San Diego's North Park, offering a Sonoran barbecue flavors in a sandwich and bistro menu. Chef Drew will soon open a sister concept as part of the incoming Bock Bar in San Diego's South Park.
Glow in the dark invisible paint mural lights up the night in Normal Heights
SAN DIEGO — A new mural in Normal Heights is lighting up the night. In this Zevely Zone, I met the artist who is taking normal to new heights with invisible paint. "So, you can paint it on, and you don't see anything," said Hanna Daly. She is a well-known San Diego artist who we found brushing what looked like invisible paint on her newest mural. "So, people are saying that they don't think it's going to work? Is that it?" asked Hanna.
Man severely hurt in hit-and-run Oceanside crash
A man was hospitalized Sunday after being hit by a vehicle in Oceanside, authorities said.
Firefighters battle blaze in rural East County; evacuation warnings lifted
A brush fire prompted temporary evacuation warnings Saturday in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena, first responders said.
Chula Vista's Third Avenue set for Amps & Ales event
Numerous breweries will be at Chula Vista's Third Avenue for the Amps & Ales event to show off their best beers.
Miramar Shell Station Sells SuperLotto Ticket Worth $17,452 as Wednesday’s Jackpot Grows
There were two winning tickets sold in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one each at a gas station in San Diego and a market in San Ramon. The winning ticket in San Diego worth $17,452 was sold at a Shell gas...
Boats and Motorsports take over the Bay
The race's website explained that since it began, more than 5 million people have come attended the event.
2 arrested after commercial burglary in North County
Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a commercial burglary in the Vista area, authorities said.
Port of San Diego prepares for biggest cruise season since 2010
SAN DIEGO — The Port of San Diego is set to begin its busiest cruise season since 2010, with all sailing at or near full capacity and a 45% increase over last year expected to see a total of around 460,000 passengers, officials said Tuesday. "The Port of San...
Developers paid $1.8B to San Diego communities, but few reap benefits
SAN DIEGO — Karla Dagdag and her daughter walk along a dirt and rock trail toward the Paradise Hills skate park, the path kicking up on their shoes. The nearby playground is sandy with rusty swings and climbing bars and paint-peeled picnic tables, including one with graffiti on it.
Las Vegas Homicide Suspect Arrested | San Diego
09.12.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – Police received a tip that a murder suspect was at a family member’s house on the 4900 blk of Date St. A perimeter was set up and the Police waited for the suspect to leave the house. The suspect’s car...
Los Angeles-Based Acapela Modern Mexican To Open First San Diego Location
Dubbed as a "San Diego-style" taco shop when it opened in Los Angeles last year, Acapela Modern Mexican will unveil its first San Diego location this fall. Las year, Jessica and Cesar De Santiago opened the first branch of Acapela Mexican restaurant in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hailing from San Diego, the De Santiago's are part of the family that runs the Tacos el Paisa brand of taco shops, which started in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood in 1999. Since then, members of the family have opened several other El Paisa locations around San Diego County. Cesar has actually been working for the company since he was 14 years old. Earlier this year, brother the De Santiago's took over the sprawling space previously occupied by Mariscos El Pulpo within Mercado Del Barrio in San Diego's Barrio Logan for the opening of a new fine dining concept dubbed La Divina.
Male Rescued After His Car Flies 40 Feet Off a Cliff | San Diego
09.14.2022 | 3:15 AM | SAN DIEGO – Police responded to a car that went off of the parking area at the Glider Port and into a canyon at approx 12:51 am. When 1st Responders arrived, they could not find anyone in the car. The vehicle was towed away.
HOMELESS COUPLE, AFTER FLEEING WILLOWS FIRE IN LAKESIDE, NEEDS HOUSING TOGETHER
September 16, 2022 (Lakeside) – After the Willows Fire burned out homeless camps along the San Diego Riverbed in Lakeside on August 31, I went back to speak with those who suffered losses. I found a couple, two men, who openly talked about their lives, how they got here, and shared some alarming thoughts on the fire.
