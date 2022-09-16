ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

San Diego mayor tours new sidewalk in Encanto neighborhood

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria toured new sidewalk construction Monday in Encanto near Pagel Place and Cielo Drive, addressing a lack of sidewalks in communities that his office says is a safety risk for kids heading to school. The mayor said the new sidewalk...
CBS 8

Del Cerro residents say proposed mega-church will bring traffic, congestion, and other negative impacts

SAN DIEGO — A long-fought battle over plans to build a megachurch in San Diego's Del Cerro community has resurfaced after the church released its official proposal. On August 31, representatives from All Peoples' Church outlined its plans in a required environmental report to the state. Those plans include building a 54,476-square-foot church, a 71,010-square-foot parking garage, classrooms, large meeting rooms, and an all-purpose gym on the six acres of vacant land off Interstate 8 at College Avenue.
sandiegocountynews.com

Cal Fire battles vegetation fire in East County

San Diego, CA–Cal Fire San Diego and the San Diego Sheriff’s Department are at the scene of a vegetation fire that has broken out near Big Potrero Truck Trail in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena. The 20-acre blaze, dubbed the Hauser Fire, was reported just after...
sandiegoville.com

Papalo To Bring Sonoran-Style Mexican BBQ To San Diego's South Park

The founding chef behind San Diego's Michelin-recognized LOLA 55 modern taqueria is launching a second Sonoran-style Mexican barbecue eatery, this time in South Park. This past summer, Chef Andrew 'Drew' Bent left his position as executive chef and partner of LOLA 55 in San Diego's East Village, which he helped open in August 2018 after several years of menu and concept development. During Chef Drew's tenure at LOLA 55, the restaurant earned the highly coveted Bib Gourmand distinction from California’s Michelin Guide. In August, Chef Drew opened Papalito within the new Little Thief Wine Bar in San Diego's North Park, offering a Sonoran barbecue flavors in a sandwich and bistro menu. Chef Drew will soon open a sister concept as part of the incoming Bock Bar in San Diego's South Park.
CBS 8

Glow in the dark invisible paint mural lights up the night in Normal Heights

SAN DIEGO — A new mural in Normal Heights is lighting up the night. In this Zevely Zone, I met the artist who is taking normal to new heights with invisible paint. "So, you can paint it on, and you don't see anything," said Hanna Daly. She is a well-known San Diego artist who we found brushing what looked like invisible paint on her newest mural. "So, people are saying that they don't think it's going to work? Is that it?" asked Hanna.
onscene.tv

Las Vegas Homicide Suspect Arrested | San Diego

09.12.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – Police received a tip that a murder suspect was at a family member’s house on the 4900 blk of Date St. A perimeter was set up and the Police waited for the suspect to leave the house. The suspect’s car...
sandiegoville.com

Los Angeles-Based Acapela Modern Mexican To Open First San Diego Location

Dubbed as a "San Diego-style" taco shop when it opened in Los Angeles last year, Acapela Modern Mexican will unveil its first San Diego location this fall. Las year, Jessica and Cesar De Santiago opened the first branch of Acapela Mexican restaurant in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hailing from San Diego, the De Santiago's are part of the family that runs the Tacos el Paisa brand of taco shops, which started in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood in 1999. Since then, members of the family have opened several other El Paisa locations around San Diego County. Cesar has actually been working for the company since he was 14 years old. Earlier this year, brother the De Santiago's took over the sprawling space previously occupied by Mariscos El Pulpo within Mercado Del Barrio in San Diego's Barrio Logan for the opening of a new fine dining concept dubbed La Divina.
