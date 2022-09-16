ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX Sports

AL MVP Race: Cases for Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani; odds, stats, predictions

The 2022 MLB season has provided us with one of the most fascinating MVP races of all time. On the West Coast, Los Angeles Angels pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani is putting together an absolutely unique season. He has a 2.55 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 141 innings, making him one of the best pitchers in the world. He also has hit 34 home runs at the plate and has been 45% better than the average major-league hitter by wRC+ (weighted runs created plus). Essentially, he has been a top-five pitcher and a top-10 hitter while doing both jobs full-time.
FOX Sports

Clement scores from 2nd on wild pitch, Guardians top Twins

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-runner Ernie Clement raced home from second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning for the go-ahead run and the AL-Central leading Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in the opener of a crucial five-game series.
FOX Sports

Reds shut down Cardinals and Albert Pujols in 3-0 win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stuart Fairchild homered and Luis Cessa tossed five shutout innings as the Cincinnati Reds shut down Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Sunday. The 42-year-old Pujols, who entered the game with 698 home runs, went 0 for 4. He received a lengthy...
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge home run tracker: 3 away from breaking AL record

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is three home runs away from breaking the MLB American League record of 61 in a season, set in 1961 by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris. On Sunday, Judge hit his 58th and 59th homers of the season for the AL-East leading Yankees, meaning he needs just two to tie and three to surpass Maris' 61-year-old mark.
FOX Sports

Brewers look to keep home win streak going, host the Yankees

New York Yankees (87-57, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (77-67, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-4, 3.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (10-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -118, Yankees -101; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports

Albert Pujols hits 698th homer, helps Cards beat Reds 6-5

Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a tying two-run drive in the sixth inning that sparked the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Friday night. Pujols hit a first-pitch slider from Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands for his 19th home run this season, tying the score 4-4. Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the career list.
FOX Sports

Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins Monday

Minnesota Twins (73-73, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (79-67, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (8-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (12-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -112, Twins -107; over/under is 7 runs.
FOX Sports

Cubs visit the Marlins on 3-game road win streak

Chicago Cubs (62-84, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (60-87, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Wade Miley (1-0, 2.89 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (5-3, 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -142, Cubs +120; over/under is 7 runs.
FOX Sports

Yanks' Judge hits 58th, 59th homers, 2 shy of Maris' AL mark

MILWAUKEE (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday, moving within two of Roger Maris' American League record with 16 games remaining. Judge's 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit's Hank Greenberg 1938 and...
FOX Sports

What loss of Ozzie Albies means for Braves in pennant race, playoffs

What was supposed to be a shot in the arm became a short-lived fantasy for the Braves. Ozzie Albies returned from a three-month stay on the injured list to play in just two games before fracturing his right pinky finger Saturday. Albies is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, or a little more than two weeks, but the Braves are not yet completely counting him out for postseason appearances.
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros magic number at one

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Monday morning. NL WEST. The Los...
MLB

