Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
MLB Power Rankings: Houston Astros & the Dodgers are STILL the top teams in baseball | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander gives us his updated MLB Power Rankings with just weeks left in the regular season. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros are still the top teams with the NY Mets, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, NY Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Seattle Mariners!
FOX Sports
AL MVP Race: Cases for Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani; odds, stats, predictions
The 2022 MLB season has provided us with one of the most fascinating MVP races of all time. On the West Coast, Los Angeles Angels pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani is putting together an absolutely unique season. He has a 2.55 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 141 innings, making him one of the best pitchers in the world. He also has hit 34 home runs at the plate and has been 45% better than the average major-league hitter by wRC+ (weighted runs created plus). Essentially, he has been a top-five pitcher and a top-10 hitter while doing both jobs full-time.
FOX Sports
Clement scores from 2nd on wild pitch, Guardians top Twins
CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-runner Ernie Clement raced home from second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning for the go-ahead run and the AL-Central leading Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in the opener of a crucial five-game series.
FOX Sports
Reds shut down Cardinals and Albert Pujols in 3-0 win
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stuart Fairchild homered and Luis Cessa tossed five shutout innings as the Cincinnati Reds shut down Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Sunday. The 42-year-old Pujols, who entered the game with 698 home runs, went 0 for 4. He received a lengthy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge home run tracker: 3 away from breaking AL record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is three home runs away from breaking the MLB American League record of 61 in a season, set in 1961 by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris. On Sunday, Judge hit his 58th and 59th homers of the season for the AL-East leading Yankees, meaning he needs just two to tie and three to surpass Maris' 61-year-old mark.
FOX Sports
Houston Astros clinch a playoff spot: Are they the best team in the American League? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry react to the Houston Astros clinching a playoff spot for the 6th straight season! Ben talks about the Astros’ top tier team with Justin Verlander leading the pitching staff and continuing his Cy Young case!
FOX Sports
Brewers look to keep home win streak going, host the Yankees
New York Yankees (87-57, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (77-67, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-4, 3.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (10-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -118, Yankees -101; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Albert Pujols hits 698th homer, helps Cards beat Reds 6-5
Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a tying two-run drive in the sixth inning that sparked the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Friday night. Pujols hit a first-pitch slider from Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands for his 19th home run this season, tying the score 4-4. Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the career list.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins Monday
Minnesota Twins (73-73, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (79-67, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (8-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (12-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -112, Twins -107; over/under is 7 runs.
FOX Sports
Cubs visit the Marlins on 3-game road win streak
Chicago Cubs (62-84, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (60-87, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Wade Miley (1-0, 2.89 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (5-3, 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -142, Cubs +120; over/under is 7 runs.
FOX Sports
Yanks' Judge hits 58th, 59th homers, 2 shy of Maris' AL mark
MILWAUKEE (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday, moving within two of Roger Maris' American League record with 16 games remaining. Judge's 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit's Hank Greenberg 1938 and...
FOX Sports
The Dodgers become the first team in the MLB with 100 wins as they defeat the Giants, 7-2
The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team to 100 wins after defeating the San Francisco Giants 7-2. Trayce Thompson clocked his 11th home run of the season and Julio Urías struck out eight in the win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
What loss of Ozzie Albies means for Braves in pennant race, playoffs
What was supposed to be a shot in the arm became a short-lived fantasy for the Braves. Ozzie Albies returned from a three-month stay on the injured list to play in just two games before fracturing his right pinky finger Saturday. Albies is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, or a little more than two weeks, but the Braves are not yet completely counting him out for postseason appearances.
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros magic number at one
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Monday morning. NL WEST. The Los...
Comments / 0