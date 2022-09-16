Bluejacket 11 will try to right the ship against Dragons

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School football team didn’t have a problem moving the ball last week against Proctor, but the Bluejackets couldn’t put the ball in the end zone.

Hibbing coach Shaun Howard is hoping that trend ends today when the Bluejackets travel to Pine City to take on the Dragons, beginning at 7 p.m. on Sanders Field.

In that 18-0 loss, Hibbing’s defense only allowed two touchdowns. One came on an interception return for a score, so Howard wasn’t totally disappointed in the performance of his team.

“There were a lot of things that went a lot better than against East,” Howard said. “We missed one or two blocks that would have sprung us for runs. We’re right there. We have the building blocks.

“We need to score. That’s our biggest thing right now. If we can get a touchdown, the entire confidence of the team is going to change.”

Will Hibbing be able to do that against Pine City?

The Dragons are 0-2 on the season. They have given up 133 points in those two games.

Howard will try to get his offense going against a 3-5 Pine City defense. Those five linebackers are coached by his father.

“This game is different for me because it’s the same defense they used when I went to school there,” Howard said. “I know what they’re going to do. It’s more of, ‘What kind of games are they going to play? What type of different things are they going to do?’

“They’ve had different defensive line coaches and different defensive back coaches, but he’s been coaching the linebacking crew for almost 20 years. He knows what to do. He knows this defense.”

Now, it’s all about the younger Howard out-smarting his father.

“It’s about hiding things better,” Howard said. “In watching their film, both our passing and running could be efficient against them. They’re struggling right now. My dad and I talk every day.

“They’re getting back to the basics, taking the time to break down every single thing at practice. I know what they’re going to do. I have a few tricks up my sleeve.”

Pine City’s offense has put up 38 points in two games, so the Bluejackets’ defense must be at the top of their game.

“They’re a Power T offense,” Howard said. “I know the offensive coordinator, too, so he will come up with some funky formations, some plays that our defense has to understand.

“Last week, during ¾ of the game, we only gave up six points. Our defense played a stellar game last week.”

The one thing Hibbing’s defense must be wary of is any misdirection plays the Dragons might run.

“They will try to run misdirection,” Howard said. “We have to stay home. We’ve done a good job of staying home. There were a few times when Proctor did get to the outside, but that was about tackling. We were tackling high.

“We’ve stressed this week about tackling low. That’s the key there. We gave up one big play on a double pass, but we stopped them. That’s a building block to go off of. In year’s past, we may have put our heads down, and they would have scored. They stuck with it.”