Bluestreaks look to go 3-0 against Raiders

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School football team won four games last year.

The goal this season was to win more than that, and the Bluesteaks are already halfway there to that win total.

Chisholm will try to get one-game closer to that four-game mark when it travels to Mille Lacs to take on the Raiders, beginning at 7 p.m.

What’s the reason for the Bluestreaks’ success through two games?

“Going into the year, we had a goal to be more successful with the run game,” Chisholm coach Nick Milani said. “In week one, we ran the ball well, but being able to close out our second win was big for us.”

A lot of that has fallen into the laps of running back Sean Fleming and the Bluestreaks’ offensive line.

“Sean’s growth as a football player is big reason for that,” Milani said. “The offensive line is getting a good push, too. We had some holes to fill. The guys in the line have stepped up, and they’re gelling right now.

“Looking at the weather, running the ball again this week will be big.”

Mille Lacs, which is 0-2, has given up 100 points in those games.

The Raiders will play a four-man front, which could play right into the hands of the Bluesteaks’ running game.

“We’re planning to run the ball, but we’ll be spaced out to get the defense spread out,” Milani said. “As long as our linemen get up the field and block, we should be OK.”

When Chisholm is on defense, Milani said Mille Lacs’ offense is something his team doesn’t see too often.

“They’re in the Pistol,” Milani said. “They’re in the shotgun, and they spread out three receivers wide. They run a power and screens, so our corners will have to fly to the ball. We have to get pressure in the backfield.

“If we can get stops for negative yardage. That will be big for us today.”

The Bluestreaks have done a good job getting into the backfield to snuff out plays.

“We’ve got a handful of sacks,” Milani said. “Our defensive ends are flying off the ball on the edge. Their quarterback is a good athlete. He can run the ball. It’s trusting to stay home and know their assignments.

“It’s keeping their eyes on the ball. If we do that, we should be able to get some stops.”

The one thing Chisholm won’t do is get too full of itself right now.

“The morale is high right now, but they also understand that two isn’t enough,” Milani said. “They want more. They’re still getting after it.”