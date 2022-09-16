ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

WQAD

Live blog: Tornado Watch issued for southeast Iowa, west-central Illinois

MOLINE, Ill. — A front heading east will generate a strong line of storms Sunday night for the Quad Cities, according to our StormTrack8 team. The QC metro and south of I-80 are in a level 3 out of 5 threat for severe storms, including large hail, strong winds and tornadoes. The biggest concern will be the possible tornadoes and hail up to the size of 2 inches or more.
FOX2now.com

Temperature highs in low 90s Sunday, record-breaking heat expected through week

ST. LOUIS – A complex of storms has been impacting northeast Missouri and west central Illinois the past few hours. So far, this activity is only impacting far northern Pike Co, but it’s expected to clip our northeastern counties as it slides southeast into central Missouri. The western edge of the activity looks to become scattered – so this will mean widely scattered showers and thunderstorms through late Sunday morning are set, mainly north and northeast.
East Saint Louis, IL
East Saint Louis, IL
KMOV

Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
Q985

Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge

Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
Jackie Joyner Kersee
KMOV

1 killed in 3-car crash in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - An early Thursday morning crash in rural St. Clair County left one person dead and another injured. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Floraville Road at Loeher Road just south of Paderborn, Illinois. According to police, a Hyundai Elantra and two Ford Escapes were found crashed off the roadway. Officers believed the Elantra and one of the Escapes were involved in a head-on collision. The second Escape then hit both vehicles, causing all three to slide off the roadway.
Jake Wells

Most Illinois residents receiving payment of up to $400 this week

Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
KMOV

Missouri legislators to discuss sports betting Monday

MISSOURI (KCTV) - A Missouri lawmaker is looking to play catch-up with Kansas on sports betting. Kansas is the 31st state to have active, legal sports betting, recently joining nearby states Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, and Tennessee. Further discussion on sports betting in Missouri is set to happen Monday afternoon following...
KMOV

Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
