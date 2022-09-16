Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Related
Live blog: Tornado Watch issued for southeast Iowa, west-central Illinois
MOLINE, Ill. — A front heading east will generate a strong line of storms Sunday night for the Quad Cities, according to our StormTrack8 team. The QC metro and south of I-80 are in a level 3 out of 5 threat for severe storms, including large hail, strong winds and tornadoes. The biggest concern will be the possible tornadoes and hail up to the size of 2 inches or more.
North County police co-op says department is dropping Pine Lawn over late payments
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The North County Police Cooperative will not be renewing its service agreement with Pine Lawn due to late payments from the city, the police chief said. In a letter sent to Pine Lawn city leaders on Tuesday, North County Co-op Chief John Buchannan said...
FOX2now.com
Temperature highs in low 90s Sunday, record-breaking heat expected through week
ST. LOUIS – A complex of storms has been impacting northeast Missouri and west central Illinois the past few hours. So far, this activity is only impacting far northern Pike Co, but it’s expected to clip our northeastern counties as it slides southeast into central Missouri. The western edge of the activity looks to become scattered – so this will mean widely scattered showers and thunderstorms through late Sunday morning are set, mainly north and northeast.
1 injured after shooting Sunday morning on Ladue Road
LADUE, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a shooting that police believe is domestic in nature. The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m., in a parking lot in the 8800 block of Ladue Road, Laude police said in a press release. According to police, the victim and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
1 dead, 2 others hurt after rural Metro East crash
One person died and two others were hurt Thursday morning after a crash in a rural area of the Metro East.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
RELATED PEOPLE
KMOV
1 killed in 3-car crash in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - An early Thursday morning crash in rural St. Clair County left one person dead and another injured. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Floraville Road at Loeher Road just south of Paderborn, Illinois. According to police, a Hyundai Elantra and two Ford Escapes were found crashed off the roadway. Officers believed the Elantra and one of the Escapes were involved in a head-on collision. The second Escape then hit both vehicles, causing all three to slide off the roadway.
Suspect charged in cannabis store burglary
The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney's office is accusing 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. of burglarizing a cannabis dispensary store.
Gun pulled on Walmart employee confronting St. Louis Co. robbery
Two men are behind bars after a recent robbery in south St. Louis County led to a gun being pulled on a Walmart employee trying to stop it.
Illinois to hand out second round of COVID-19 relief funds to small cities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 1,200 cities, towns and villages across the state will receive $371 million in federal funding. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced a second round of COVID-19 relief from the federal American Rescue Plan Act will soon go to the small towns, cities and villages in the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
St. Louis County church has to pay nearly $500 to get stolen van back
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County church had its van recovered by St. Louis police after it was stolen more than three weeks ago. Bishop Shadrach Martin went to the city towing facility on Wednesday to pick up the van, leaving frustrated at the $475 bill he had to pay.
Most Illinois residents receiving payment of up to $400 this week
Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
Ex-employee steals $339K from St. Louis Co. company
A man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to stealing $339,000 while he worked for a St. Louis County floor covering company.
WISH-TV
State Police: Illinois woman gave false name and arrested for drug possessions
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Illinois woman was arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop for multiple drug possessions, according to Indiana State Police. Just before 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers stopped Lynette Brandt, 55, for traveling 15 miles over the speed limit near U.S. 41 near County Road 300 North.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Missouri legislators to discuss sports betting Monday
MISSOURI (KCTV) - A Missouri lawmaker is looking to play catch-up with Kansas on sports betting. Kansas is the 31st state to have active, legal sports betting, recently joining nearby states Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, and Tennessee. Further discussion on sports betting in Missouri is set to happen Monday afternoon following...
Two men shot in North St. Louis County
North County investigators say someone shot two men in their 20s.
Prosecutor predicts Safe-T Act will lead to 'greatest jailbreak' in Madison County history
EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — Illinois will become the first state in the nation to end cash bail, through the Safe-T Act, on New Year's Day, and prosecutors have been among the loudest voices criticizing the move. "It's a complete revolution in how we have done, historically, criminal justice in America,...
KMOV
Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
Comments / 0