santanvalley.com
Arizona among the first states to get the thumbs up to proceed with statewide electric vehicle charger plan
Arizona is one of the first states in the nation to have its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan given the stamp of approval from the Federal Highway Administration. The Arizona Department of Transportation submitted its draft proposal in August and with the federal approval this week, $11.3 million will be...
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona electric vehicle infrastructure plan gets federal approval
The Federal Highway Administration announced Wednesday that 35 states, including Arizona, had their infrastructure plans for electric vehicles approved, which allows for construction of charging stations along highways across the state. The federal government gave Arizona $76.5 million through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The goal of this plan...
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona must develop new water supplies now
Arizona is at a crossroads. Nearly 40% of Arizona’s annual water uses are supplied by the Colorado River. However, the outlook for Colorado River water availability – and Arizona’s junior allocation, in particular – is deeply concerning. The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) has determined...
AZFamily
Consumer input sought in proposed 11.5% Southwest Gas rate hike
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Monday, Arizona consumers will have the chance to weigh in on a proposed rate hike for Southwest Gas. The utility is proposing an 11.5% rate increase. “Basically, their shareholders would be earning more money and consumers would be paying more money if Southwest Gas gets their way,” said Diane Brown, the executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group. “It’s important for customers to recognize that we have a chance to make an impact in a rate case. Last year, APS did not get everything they wanted, in part due to citizen outcry.”
knau.org
O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company
Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 16-18
PHOENIX — A long-awaited Loop 202 Santan Freeway interchange opened Friday in Gilbert, an Arizona Democrat accused a lawmaker of using misogynistic behavior and profane language and a human smuggling suspect led law enforcement on a chase with two children in her vehicle. Here are some of the biggest...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Arizona water officials worry about future access to Colorado River
Robbie Woodhouse’s grandfather began nearly a century of family farming along the Gila River near Yuma in the middle 1920s when he dug up a bunch of mesquite stumps on his land to make way for his barley, wheat, Bermuda seed, cotton and melon fields. Farming never really took...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona ranks No. 5 among states with the worst WiFi coverage
Living in an area without access to broadband can be very frustrating, yet it is still common in the U.S., as new research has found that 2.9% of the country don’t have access to broadband. But which states have the worst WiFi coverage and the highest percentage of the population without access to broadband?
gilaherald.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage
Arizona growers, lawmakers, attorneys, and business leaders came together in Tempe to address the water shortage on the Colorado River. The post Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage appeared first on KYMA.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona is adapting to fill the skyrocketing demand for housing
The Grand Canyon State continues to be a destination for new residents, with the U.S. Census Bureau estimating that more than 8,300 people became Arizonans each month from April 2020 to July 2021 — nearly 300 a day. As the demand for housing increased, housing costs also grew, with a study from the Arizona Multihousing Association (AMA) and ALN Apartment Data showing that rent prices rose 17.7% over the last year in the Phoenix region to $1,672 per month.
kawc.org
Arizona minimum wage to increase to $13.85 an hour
PHOENIX -- Workers at the bottom of the Arizona wage scale are going to be legally entitled to a pay hike of $42 a week beginning in January. And you can credit -- or blame inflation. New figures reported Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that costs as...
kjzz.org
AZ home inventory highest since 2019; price increases could slow
A combination of factors could slow down increases in the costs of home buying in Arizona. According to the state’s Office of Economic Opportunity, the number of homes on the market in the state hit 23,719 . That’s the highest inventory amount since mid-2019. Combine that with the...
Semi-truck, car erupt into flames after fatal crash on I-17 near Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona DPS is investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a car that erupted into flames on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff on Sunday. Officials say the crash happened southbound on I-17 near milepost 298 just south of State Route 179. DPS troopers say they recovered...
CBS News
Jeep recovered after tumble off cliff that killed tour driver, 2 Arizona women
A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was lifted by a heavy duty tow truck from the canyon floor back to Camp Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon, the day after it slid from the road in an accident that killed its local driver and two women from Arizona who were on a commercial tour.
Governor Doug Ducey makes statement on Hispanic Heritage Month
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey began the month's special celebration on Hispanic heritage with a statement.
kjzz.org
There's a vacancy on the AZ Game and Fish Commission. Here's how to apply
The governor’s office is looking to fill a vacancy on the five-member Arizona Game and Fish Commission. The commission advises the Arizona Game and Fish Department, which is responsible for creating rules to protect the more than 800 species of wildlife in the state. The commission also establishes regulations for wildlife, fisheries, boats and off-road vehicles.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain chances increase around Arizona this week
PHOENIX — After a hotter and drier weekend, storm chances are back this week. Valley temperatures will reach the low 100s again today, before falling into the mid to upper 90s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. As low pressure approaches from the west, we'll see showers and thunderstorms develop...
kjzz.org
Cooler weather, rain expected for the week in Phoenix area
Much cooler weather is on the way later this week in Phoenix. While the workweek is expected to begin with high temperatures above 100 degrees, Phoenix National Weather Service Meteorologist Gabriel Lojero predicts wet conditions soon. “And then we’re gonna be watching an increase in moisture as we head throughout...
azbigmedia.com
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’
The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
