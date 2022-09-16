ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona electric vehicle infrastructure plan gets federal approval

The Federal Highway Administration announced Wednesday that 35 states, including Arizona, had their infrastructure plans for electric vehicles approved, which allows for construction of charging stations along highways across the state. The federal government gave Arizona $76.5 million through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The goal of this plan...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona must develop new water supplies now

Arizona is at a crossroads. Nearly 40% of Arizona’s annual water uses are supplied by the Colorado River. However, the outlook for Colorado River water availability – and Arizona’s junior allocation, in particular – is deeply concerning. The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) has determined...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Consumer input sought in proposed 11.5% Southwest Gas rate hike

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Monday, Arizona consumers will have the chance to weigh in on a proposed rate hike for Southwest Gas. The utility is proposing an 11.5% rate increase. “Basically, their shareholders would be earning more money and consumers would be paying more money if Southwest Gas gets their way,” said Diane Brown, the executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group. “It’s important for customers to recognize that we have a chance to make an impact in a rate case. Last year, APS did not get everything they wanted, in part due to citizen outcry.”
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company

Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
ARIZONA STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Arizona water officials worry about future access to Colorado River

Robbie Woodhouse’s grandfather began nearly a century of family farming along the Gila River near Yuma in the middle 1920s when he dug up a bunch of mesquite stumps on his land to make way for his barley, wheat, Bermuda seed, cotton and melon fields. Farming never really took...
COLORADO STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona ranks No. 5 among states with the worst WiFi coverage

Living in an area without access to broadband can be very frustrating, yet it is still common in the U.S., as new research has found that 2.9% of the country don’t have access to broadband. But which states have the worst WiFi coverage and the highest percentage of the population without access to broadband?
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona is adapting to fill the skyrocketing demand for housing

The Grand Canyon State continues to be a destination for new residents, with the U.S. Census Bureau estimating that more than 8,300 people became Arizonans each month from April 2020 to July 2021 — nearly 300 a day. As the demand for housing increased, housing costs also grew, with a study from the Arizona Multihousing Association (AMA) and ALN Apartment Data showing that rent prices rose 17.7% over the last year in the Phoenix region to $1,672 per month.
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizona minimum wage to increase to $13.85 an hour

PHOENIX -- Workers at the bottom of the Arizona wage scale are going to be legally entitled to a pay hike of $42 a week beginning in January. And you can credit -- or blame inflation. New figures reported Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that costs as...
kjzz.org

AZ home inventory highest since 2019; price increases could slow

A combination of factors could slow down increases in the costs of home buying in Arizona. According to the state’s Office of Economic Opportunity, the number of homes on the market in the state hit 23,719 . That’s the highest inventory amount since mid-2019. Combine that with the...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

There's a vacancy on the AZ Game and Fish Commission. Here's how to apply

The governor’s office is looking to fill a vacancy on the five-member Arizona Game and Fish Commission. The commission advises the Arizona Game and Fish Department, which is responsible for creating rules to protect the more than 800 species of wildlife in the state. The commission also establishes regulations for wildlife, fisheries, boats and off-road vehicles.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain chances increase around Arizona this week

PHOENIX — After a hotter and drier weekend, storm chances are back this week. Valley temperatures will reach the low 100s again today, before falling into the mid to upper 90s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. As low pressure approaches from the west, we'll see showers and thunderstorms develop...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Cooler weather, rain expected for the week in Phoenix area

Much cooler weather is on the way later this week in Phoenix. While the workweek is expected to begin with high temperatures above 100 degrees, Phoenix National Weather Service Meteorologist Gabriel Lojero predicts wet conditions soon. “And then we’re gonna be watching an increase in moisture as we head throughout...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’

The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
ARIZONA STATE

