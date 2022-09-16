Read full article on original website
WVNews
How California's ban of combustion engines will affect West Virginia
CLARKSBURG (WV News) — In a recent piece of legislation, California banned the sale of cars with combustion engines effective 2035. Although the change will be done gradually over the course of 12 years, with California being such a huge market for automobile manufacturers, it will likely result in some trickle down effects in the long run.
WVNews
West Virginia's pandemic active case count falls below 2,000 for first time since July 8
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For just the sixth time since summer began, and the first time since July 8, West Virginia's pandemic active case count has dipped below 2,000. The state reported 1,850 active cases Monday; that count had been as high as 3,337 Sept. 10, so it's unclear if this is a statistical anomaly or if the pandemic is starting to ease following the Omicron spike.
WVNews
Competitive Power Ventures selects West Virginia for 'multi-billion-dollar' project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Competitive Power Ventures has selected West Virginia for a natural gas power station utilizing carbon capture and storage. Following permitting and construction, the “multibillion-dollar” project will go into operation “later this decade,” according to a press release.
WVNews
Low-interest loans available following storms in WVa
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses and people affected by severe storms and flooding in West Virginia last spring, the U.S. Small Business Administration said. The declaration covers Cabell County and adjacent counties of Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne in West Virginia and Gallia...
WVNews
Pandemic not over, West Virginia officials say
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, West Virginia officials said Monday. Officials, during Gov. Jim Justice's press briefing, remarked on comments made by President Joe Biden during an appearance on "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday.
WVNews
5 years after Maria, reconstruction drags on in Puerto Rico
LOÍZA, Puerto Rico (AP) — Jetsabel Osorio Chévere looked up with a sad smile as she leaned against her battered home. Nearly five years have gone by since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, and no one has offered her family a plastic tarp or zinc panels to replace the roof that the Category 4 storm ripped off the two-story home in an impoverished corner in the north coast town of Loiza.
WVNews
West Virginia public health officials juggle multiple vaccination efforts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Public health officials in West Virginia are coordinating multiple vaccine efforts at once: Flu shot season, the release of the new bivalent COVID-19 booster and the limited influx of monkeypox vaccines. Initial doses of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which provides protection not only against...
WVNews
Attendance, participation likely to improve this school year in West Virginia's schools
Students and teachers across West Virginia have started school over the course of the last few weeks for what is broadly looking to be the first normal school year after the last couple were marred by various COVID-related holdups. Hopes are high due to the overall return to normalcy that...
WVNews
More coaches named in South Carolina cheerleader abuse suit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleging the rampant sexual abuse of underage athletes at a competitive cheerleading gym in South Carolina has been amended to name six more coaches as defendants and three more accusers. The accusers — now seven female and two male — say in the...
WVNews
Child welfare system experiencing big shortages
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Workforce shortages in West Virginia’s child welfare system continue to impact children and families throughout the state. Jeffrey Pack, commissioner of the DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services, told members of the legislative Joint Committee on Children and Families during their recent interim meeting that current child welfare workforce shortages are “hovering” around 30%.
WVNews
Gov. Justice, county and municipal officials speak out against Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In November, voters will weigh in on four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution. The amendments cover a wide range of topics, from impeachment proceedings to church incorporation to government oversight of education.
WVNews
4 children in critical condition after Ohio apartment fire
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — A fire in an Ohio apartment sent four children to the hospital in critical condition over the weekend, authorities said. West Chester officials said the blaze was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Aster Park unit.
