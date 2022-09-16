Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
New lawsuit filed by Democrat to stop SAFE-T Act
JOLIET, Ill. – There’s now a second State’s Attorney in Illinois who is filling lawsuit against the State of Illinois over the “cashless bail” provision of the “SAFE-T Act.”. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow filed suit on Friday — joining his counterpart in...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Orland Fire District board members denounces Illinois Safe-T Act as “threat to First Responders”
Orland Fire District board members denounces Illinois Safe-T Act as “threat to First Responders”. Officials of the Orland Fire Protection District board of trustees this week denounced the adoption of the Illinois “Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act,” also known as the SAFE-T Act, saying it reduces punishments and accountability for criminals and while undermining the authority of police.
Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025.
Democrat files lawsuit against Illinois SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A Democratic State’s Attorney is the latest to attack the SAFE-T Act — Illinois’s massive criminal justice reform law that eliminates cash bail. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe (D) argues that the law amends Illinois’s Constitution, which would only be legal through a ballot measure. “The Safe-T Act has effectively […]
Herald & Review
Why Pritzker’s administration gave millions to relatives of his Republican rival
CHICAGO - Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey regularly rails against government spending while accusing Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker of trying to solve the state’s problems merely by tossing money into “the four winds.”. “That’s all we ever hear for solutions in Illinois — more money, more spending,”...
wmay.com
Illinois Locations Among Sites Being Renamed To Remove Derogatory Term
Two Illinois sites are among hundreds around the country being renamed to remove a term for Native American women that is now seen as derogatory. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a federal cabinet agency, ordered the changes at 650 sites. They include Laughing Squaw...
Suburban State's Attorney Files Lawsuit Seeking to Declare SAFE-T Act ‘Unconstitutional'
A suburban Chicago state's attorney filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to have the SAFE-T Act, criminal justice reform legislation passed by the Illinois General Assembly in 2021 that is set to take effect on Jan. 1, declared "unconstitutional." Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe filed a lawsuit in his county's...
Illinois law eliminating cash bail faces criticism, but supporters say it makes system fairer
The Safe-T Act, a criminal justice reform bill that eliminates cash bail in Illinois, is coming under increasing scrutiny.
wmay.com
Illinois Prosecutor Sues Over SAFE-T Act
An Illinois state’s attorney has filed suit seeking to have a controversial policing and justice reform law declared unconstitutional. The lawsuit by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is the latest effort to throw out the SAFE-T Act, which among other things will end cash bail in Illinois next year. Rowe is a Democrat, but he says the law approved by Democratic lawmakers and Governor JB Pritzker is unconstitutional because it changes provisions on bail that are already spelled out in the state constitution.
Legal Experts Explain Why the Pretrial Fairness Act Isn't a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois
Will there be a so-called "purge" coming to Illinois and Chicago?. Across social media and in political speeches and ads, Illinois' elimination of cash bail as part of new legislation set to take effect in the coming months has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge," in which criminal activity of all kinds is allowed for 12 hours.
Cook County public defender weighs in on controversial end of cash bail in Illinois
Cook County’s public defender says some prosecutors and politicians are spreading misinformation about the state’s new criminal-justice law to score political points.
2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term
A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names' use of a racist term for a Native American woman.
fox32chicago.com
More political pressure mounts to amend Safe-T Act which will end cash bail in Illinois
CHICAGO - Republican nominee for Illinois attorney general Tom DeVore, along with other political leaders, are calling on changes to be made to the Safe-T Act. DeVore joins a list of other nominees and politicians pushing for the law to be amended before it takes effect come January 1, 2023.
Prosecutor predicts Safe-T Act will lead to 'greatest jailbreak' in Madison County history
EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — Illinois will become the first state in the nation to end cash bail, through the Safe-T Act, on New Year's Day, and prosecutors have been among the loudest voices criticizing the move. "It's a complete revolution in how we have done, historically, criminal justice in America,...
WIFR
California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California mother of two was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. Sherri Papini,...
labortribune.com
Illinois union leaders push back against candidate’s call to reduce minimum wage
Union leaders are pushing back against a Republican candidate’s comments opposing the national minimum wage and supporting reducing the current minimum wage. Regan Deering (R-Decatur) is the GOP candidate for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, and gave an interview on Labor Day in which she stated that she “doesn’t believe we need to enshrine union power” when asked if she would support the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which would make collective bargaining a protected right in the Illinois state constitution.
wmay.com
State program allows Illinois prisoners to take college courses with federal grants
(The Center Square) – Classes have begun at college campuses around the state, but also at an Illinois prison. There are about 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) inside East Moline Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the U.S. Department of Education to pay for tuition.
WAND TV
ISP welcomes 21 new troopers with Cadet Class 135 graduation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – 21 new troopers graduated from the Illinois State Police Academy on Friday. The Illinois State Police commissioned the troopers of Cadet Class 135 at a graduation ceremony in Springfield. According to ISP since 2019, 326 troopers have been added to the police force. And starting...
advantagenews.com
Illinois’ comptroller says the state’s unpaid bill backlog is now under control
The woman who pays Illinois’ bills is talking about getting old bills off the books and getting money in the bank. Comptroller Susana Mendoza told a crowd at The City Club of Chicago this week that Illinois has cut its backlog of unpaid bills from $16.7 billion in 2017 to just a fraction of that today.
fox40jackson.com
Ending cash bail in Illinois is ‘about being nuts,’ not a ‘radical’ Leftist: Newt Gingrich
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich said the southern border crisis is occurring against the backdrop of Illinois Democrats “being nuts” by ending cash bail in the state Friday on “The Ingraham Angle.”. NEWT GINGRICH: What’s bothering, I think, the Democrats is that you now have a couple...
