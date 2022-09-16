ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 3

Related
1470 WMBD

New lawsuit filed by Democrat to stop SAFE-T Act

JOLIET, Ill. – There’s now a second State’s Attorney in Illinois who is filling lawsuit against the State of Illinois over the “cashless bail” provision of the “SAFE-T Act.”. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow filed suit on Friday — joining his counterpart in...
ILLINOIS STATE
suburbanchicagoland.com

Orland Fire District board members denounces Illinois Safe-T Act as “threat to First Responders”

Orland Fire District board members denounces Illinois Safe-T Act as “threat to First Responders”. Officials of the Orland Fire Protection District board of trustees this week denounced the adoption of the Illinois “Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act,” also known as the SAFE-T Act, saying it reduces punishments and accountability for criminals and while undermining the authority of police.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025. 
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

Democrat files lawsuit against Illinois SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A Democratic State’s Attorney is the latest to attack the SAFE-T Act — Illinois’s massive criminal justice reform law that eliminates cash bail. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe (D) argues that the law amends Illinois’s Constitution, which would only be legal through a ballot measure. “The Safe-T Act has effectively […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Markham, IL
wmay.com

Illinois Locations Among Sites Being Renamed To Remove Derogatory Term

Two Illinois sites are among hundreds around the country being renamed to remove a term for Native American women that is now seen as derogatory. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a federal cabinet agency, ordered the changes at 650 sites. They include Laughing Squaw...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Raoul
Person
Annie Thompson
wmay.com

Illinois Prosecutor Sues Over SAFE-T Act

An Illinois state’s attorney has filed suit seeking to have a controversial policing and justice reform law declared unconstitutional. The lawsuit by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is the latest effort to throw out the SAFE-T Act, which among other things will end cash bail in Illinois next year. Rowe is a Democrat, but he says the law approved by Democratic lawmakers and Governor JB Pritzker is unconstitutional because it changes provisions on bail that are already spelled out in the state constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Legal Experts Explain Why the Pretrial Fairness Act Isn't a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois

Will there be a so-called "purge" coming to Illinois and Chicago?. Across social media and in political speeches and ads, Illinois' elimination of cash bail as part of new legislation set to take effect in the coming months has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge," in which criminal activity of all kinds is allowed for 12 hours.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Attorney General#Downstate Illinois#Legislature#Democrats#Politics Courts#Politics State#Republican#Democratic
WIFR

California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California mother of two was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. Sherri Papini,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
labortribune.com

Illinois union leaders push back against candidate’s call to reduce minimum wage

Union leaders are pushing back against a Republican candidate’s comments opposing the national minimum wage and supporting reducing the current minimum wage. Regan Deering (R-Decatur) is the GOP candidate for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, and gave an interview on Labor Day in which she stated that she “doesn’t believe we need to enshrine union power” when asked if she would support the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which would make collective bargaining a protected right in the Illinois state constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wmay.com

State program allows Illinois prisoners to take college courses with federal grants

(The Center Square) – Classes have begun at college campuses around the state, but also at an Illinois prison. There are about 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) inside East Moline Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the U.S. Department of Education to pay for tuition.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

ISP welcomes 21 new troopers with Cadet Class 135 graduation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – 21 new troopers graduated from the Illinois State Police Academy on Friday. The Illinois State Police commissioned the troopers of Cadet Class 135 at a graduation ceremony in Springfield. According to ISP since 2019, 326 troopers have been added to the police force. And starting...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy