Rockford, IL

Fall Craft Shows and Craft Fairs in the Stateline

Fall is a great time to check out a local craft fair or craft show. There are many happening throughout the Stateline during the season. Here’s a list of where and when you can go support small businesses and local makers, crafters, and artists!. 6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford, IL.
StatelineKids

Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline

Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
Annual film festival returns to Downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An annual film festival returned to Downtown Rockford this weekend. It is the 15th anniversary of the “Mosaic World Film Festival.” Over 75 films from about 450 selections from all over the country were shown. The filmmakers reception was held again for the first time since the pandemic started. Some filmmakers […]
Rockford group honors suicide survivors at barbeque

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — September is “Suicide Prevention Month,” and one stateline organization hosted a barbeque on Sunday in honor of suicide survivors. Marshmallow’s Hope was started after Zachary, the founder’s 14-year-old son, died in September 2018. She now works to make sure that kids know they are not alone. “This was honestly just to […]
Becca's Closet helps out for homecoming

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For high schoolers across the Stateline, homecoming is right around the corner. With that in mind, the Rockford chapter of Becca’s Closet hosted is second of four homecoming celebrations. If you missed this one, Becca’s Closet will host two more on September 25 and October...
StatelineKids

56 Things to Do in the Stateline This Fall

It’s Fall in the Stateline! The air is getting crisp, the leaves are changing colors, and we’re excited about enjoying all of the local fun. We’ve put together a list of local places, attractions, and events for you to have some Fall fun this year. Get outside and enjoy the season!
CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest

This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
Voter registration event to be held at Rockford Public Library

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you haven’t registered to vote in the November general election, here’s a great opportunity. The Rockford Public Library have partnered with the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford to aid new voters and others looking to register with a free event. From...
Volunteers host weekend walk to raise money for the poor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Conferences of the Society of St. Vincent De Paul came together to host a Friends for the Poor Walk Saturday morning. The society is made up of 800,000 men and women from over 155 countries who offer person to person aid to the needy and those living in poverty. In 2020, The United States Census Bureau stated that over 11% of Americans were living in poverty. That’s a percentage the society’s central division president, Laura Ortiz, wants to lower.
Stateline Area Crime Stoppers tee off to aid preventing crime

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The fifth annual Tee Off on Crime at the Freeport Club returns to raise money to help lower the rate of crime around the region. Participants teamed up to play a round of golf with a chance to win prizes. There were also multiple contests around the course giving people the opportunity to raise their team’s overall score. There were also crime scene bunkers, a hole-in-one contest and perjury passes that allowed contestants to score points even if they weren’t playing the best round.
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge

Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
Ollie's Bargain Outlet opens on E. State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened Thursday in the storefront formerly occupied by Old Time Pottery. The spot, at 5830 E State Street, had been vacant for two years prior after Old Time Pottery closed in 2020. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s slogan is “Good Stuff Cheap,” promising goods and items up to 70% less […]
Watch Your Children Soar - Free youth flights at DeKalb's airport

The DeKalb chapter of a national program that introduces children to aviation, is offering free flights Saturday, Sept. 17, for those ages 8 through 17. The Young Eagles Program is run by members of the Experimental Aircraft Association. Steven Klopfenstein, a pilot and the Young Eagles coordinator at chapter 241...
DEKALB, IL

