WIFR
Winnebago County launches safety initiative, offers free Ring Doorbells
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County is about to take the idea of using technology to fight crime, one step further, launching the Ring Doorbell Safety Initiative, a collaborative effort with county board members and law enforcement. More than 600 doorbells will be offered to residents on a first come,...
Herald & Review
Why Pritzker’s administration gave millions to relatives of his Republican rival
CHICAGO - Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey regularly rails against government spending while accusing Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker of trying to solve the state’s problems merely by tossing money into “the four winds.”. “That’s all we ever hear for solutions in Illinois — more money, more spending,”...
wmay.com
Illinois Locations Among Sites Being Renamed To Remove Derogatory Term
Two Illinois sites are among hundreds around the country being renamed to remove a term for Native American women that is now seen as derogatory. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a federal cabinet agency, ordered the changes at 650 sites. They include Laughing Squaw...
WIFR
Stateline Area Crime Stoppers tee off to aid preventing crime
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The fifth annual Tee Off on Crime at the Freeport Club returns to raise money to help lower the rate of crime around the region. Participants teamed up to play a round of golf with a chance to win prizes. There were also multiple contests around the course giving people the opportunity to raise their team’s overall score. There were also crime scene bunkers, a hole-in-one contest and perjury passes that allowed contestants to score points even if they weren’t playing the best round.
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: Illinois Google Lawsuit • SAFE-T Act explained • new computer scam
CHICAGO - Illinois residents who appeared in a photograph on Google Photos could get a piece of a $100 million settlement, a new state law that takes effect next year is spurring pushback from Illinois law enforcement, and the Chicago FBI is warning residents of a new computer scam targeting older Illinoisans.
1 killed in Winnebago school bus crash
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was killed in a deadly crash involving a school bus and a vehicle on US 20 in Winnebago on Monday morning. Winnebago School District Superintendent John Schwuchow confirmed one of its buses was involved in the accident, but no students were on the bus and the driver was not […]
WIFR
Rockford church looks to community for help, new grill needed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A valuable possession stolen from a Rockford church prompts leaders to raise money so they can continue serving the community. The stole grill had been a part of the church for more than 20 years. Parishioners and leaders cooked meals for kids, the community and the homeless, but that ability was stripped from them overnight.
WIFR
Neighbors Bar hosts men’s mental health event
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of people hung out at Neighbors Bar and Gaming Sunday, in an effort to raise awareness or men’s mental health. Rachel Strunk organized the event hoping more men feel comfortable reaching out for help when they are struggling. This hits close to home for Strunk, who says her own brother died by suicide years ago.
WIFR
Volunteers host weekend walk to raise money for the poor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Conferences of the Society of St. Vincent De Paul came together to host a Friends for the Poor Walk Saturday morning. The society is made up of 800,000 men and women from over 155 countries who offer person to person aid to the needy and those living in poverty. In 2020, The United States Census Bureau stated that over 11% of Americans were living in poverty. That’s a percentage the society’s central division president, Laura Ortiz, wants to lower.
advantagenews.com
Two Illinois lawmakers share opposing thoughts on the SAFE T Act
Illinois' controversial SAFE T Act, which includes a provision that will allow most people arrested for crimes including violent felonies be released without posting bail, is set to go into effect on Jan 1. State Reps. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, and Adam Neimerg, R-Teutopolis, shared their opposing views on the new...
foodsafetynews.com
Illinois county announces second outbreak in one week; causes under investigation
Officials in an Illinois county are reporting an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness linked to a D.C. Cobb’s restaurant. The McHenry County Department of Health issued a statement saying that the restaurant at 1204 N. Green Street in McHenry is implicated in the outbreak, which has sickened at least 13 people.
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County States Attorney Says There Are Felons in the Lee County Jail Who Will Walk Free Jan. 1 and There is Nothing He Can Do
Come January 1, 2023 the No Cash Bail portion of the State Legislation SAFE-T act goes into effect in Illinois. Lee County State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra is very concerned about this. He said if something is not done before the first of the year, there would be people charged with major crimes in the Lee County Jail he will need to let walk free. Boonstra said this legislation handcuffs him and law enforcement in their efforts to keep the community safe.
WIFR
Stephenson County fire departments raise funds for home explosion survivors
CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A house explosion on Tuesday leaves a couple in serious condition, and Freeport and Cedarville’s Fire Department’s teamed up to raise money to hopefully cover all damages. Cedarville Fire Department’s annual “Feather Party” was just going to be a steak night. This event is...
WIFR
Daycare worker accused of slamming child into mattress, restricting breathing
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WTMJ) - A Wisconsin daycare center is being investigated, as one of its workers faces criminal charges over accusations that she abused an infant. Heather Miller, a 48-year-old worker at a daycare center called The Lawrence School in Waukesha, appeared in court Thursday. She is charged with physical abuse of a child after accusations that she slammed a child into a mattress and made it hard for him to breathe.
2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term for a Native American woman
A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names' use of a racist term for a Native American woman.
WIFR
Rockford police search for possible shooting suspect
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 29-year-old man is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning, while Rockford police search for a possible shooting suspect. Police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Auburn Street for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the man in the parking lot of Auto Zone suffering from multiple, non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.
advantagenews.com
Pritzker issues another disaster proclamation, the latest involving migrants from the border
In the wake of more migrants arriving in Illinois on buses from Texas, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued another disaster proclamation. Pritzker also activated 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to assist with the busloads of asylum seekers sent to Chicago by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. According to the...
Cook County public defender weighs in on controversial end of cash bail in Illinois
Cook County’s public defender says some prosecutors and politicians are spreading misinformation about the state’s new criminal-justice law to score political points.
aledotimesrecord.com
FACT CHECK: Separating the truth from fiction in the debate over Illinois' SAFE-T Act
There are multiple hot-button issues this election season, but perhaps none have made as many recent headlines as the SAFE-T Act and its no cash bail provision. Passed by the Illinois General Assembly and signed into law last year by Gov. JB Pritzker, House Bill 3653 is a major criminal justice reform bill that orders all police departments to have body cameras by 2025 and updates police use of force guidelines among other requirements.
Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025.
