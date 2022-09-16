ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

Illinois Locations Among Sites Being Renamed To Remove Derogatory Term

Two Illinois sites are among hundreds around the country being renamed to remove a term for Native American women that is now seen as derogatory. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a federal cabinet agency, ordered the changes at 650 sites. They include Laughing Squaw...
Stateline Area Crime Stoppers tee off to aid preventing crime

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The fifth annual Tee Off on Crime at the Freeport Club returns to raise money to help lower the rate of crime around the region. Participants teamed up to play a round of golf with a chance to win prizes. There were also multiple contests around the course giving people the opportunity to raise their team’s overall score. There were also crime scene bunkers, a hole-in-one contest and perjury passes that allowed contestants to score points even if they weren’t playing the best round.
FREEPORT, IL
Illinois State
Boone County, IL
Winnebago County, IL
Rockford, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Winnebago County, IL
Boone County, IL
Week in Review: Illinois Google Lawsuit • SAFE-T Act explained • new computer scam

CHICAGO - Illinois residents who appeared in a photograph on Google Photos could get a piece of a $100 million settlement, a new state law that takes effect next year is spurring pushback from Illinois law enforcement, and the Chicago FBI is warning residents of a new computer scam targeting older Illinoisans.
1 killed in Winnebago school bus crash

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was killed in a deadly crash involving a school bus and a vehicle on US 20 in Winnebago on Monday morning. Winnebago School District Superintendent John Schwuchow confirmed one of its buses was involved in the accident, but no students were on the bus and the driver was not […]
WINNEBAGO, IL
Rockford church looks to community for help, new grill needed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A valuable possession stolen from a Rockford church prompts leaders to raise money so they can continue serving the community. The stole grill had been a part of the church for more than 20 years. Parishioners and leaders cooked meals for kids, the community and the homeless, but that ability was stripped from them overnight.
ROCKFORD, IL
Neighbors Bar hosts men’s mental health event

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of people hung out at Neighbors Bar and Gaming Sunday, in an effort to raise awareness or men’s mental health. Rachel Strunk organized the event hoping more men feel comfortable reaching out for help when they are struggling. This hits close to home for Strunk, who says her own brother died by suicide years ago.
LOVES PARK, IL
Volunteers host weekend walk to raise money for the poor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Conferences of the Society of St. Vincent De Paul came together to host a Friends for the Poor Walk Saturday morning. The society is made up of 800,000 men and women from over 155 countries who offer person to person aid to the needy and those living in poverty. In 2020, The United States Census Bureau stated that over 11% of Americans were living in poverty. That’s a percentage the society’s central division president, Laura Ortiz, wants to lower.
ROCKFORD, IL
Two Illinois lawmakers share opposing thoughts on the SAFE T Act

Illinois' controversial SAFE T Act, which includes a provision that will allow most people arrested for crimes including violent felonies be released without posting bail, is set to go into effect on Jan 1. State Reps. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, and Adam Neimerg, R-Teutopolis, shared their opposing views on the new...
ILLINOIS STATE
Lee County States Attorney Says There Are Felons in the Lee County Jail Who Will Walk Free Jan. 1 and There is Nothing He Can Do

Come January 1, 2023 the No Cash Bail portion of the State Legislation SAFE-T act goes into effect in Illinois. Lee County State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra is very concerned about this. He said if something is not done before the first of the year, there would be people charged with major crimes in the Lee County Jail he will need to let walk free. Boonstra said this legislation handcuffs him and law enforcement in their efforts to keep the community safe.
LEE COUNTY, IL
Daycare worker accused of slamming child into mattress, restricting breathing

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WTMJ) - A Wisconsin daycare center is being investigated, as one of its workers faces criminal charges over accusations that she abused an infant. Heather Miller, a 48-year-old worker at a daycare center called The Lawrence School in Waukesha, appeared in court Thursday. She is charged with physical abuse of a child after accusations that she slammed a child into a mattress and made it hard for him to breathe.
WAUKESHA, WI
Rockford police search for possible shooting suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 29-year-old man is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning, while Rockford police search for a possible shooting suspect. Police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Auburn Street for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the man in the parking lot of Auto Zone suffering from multiple, non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.
ROCKFORD, IL
FACT CHECK: Separating the truth from fiction in the debate over Illinois' SAFE-T Act

There are multiple hot-button issues this election season, but perhaps none have made as many recent headlines as the SAFE-T Act and its no cash bail provision. Passed by the Illinois General Assembly and signed into law last year by Gov. JB Pritzker, House Bill 3653 is a major criminal justice reform bill that orders all police departments to have body cameras by 2025 and updates police use of force guidelines among other requirements.
ILLINOIS STATE
Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025. 
ILLINOIS STATE

