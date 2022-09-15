Spokane, multi-ethnic business group partners to offer loan education to marginalized entrepreneurs

Read full article on original website
Interview with Mallory Battista and Lisa Soranaka
Artists Lisa Soranaka and Mallory Battista head into the studio with E.J. Iannelli to talk about "Sun Shine Through," a large concrete and glass/tile mosaic sculpture they're creating together. Once completed, the sculpture is intended to be installed along the North Monroe hill on the border of Spokane's Emerson-Garfield and...
KPBX Kids' Concert: Familiar Favorites Family Sing-Along - Thank You
Thanks to- · Performers Jen Edgren and Jim Jones. · Event donors, Rocket Bakery, STCU and Harvard Park Children’s Learning Center North. · Spokane Public Radio volunteers and the members of Spokane Public Radio. Join us for the next KPBX Kids’ Concert as host Jim Tevenan...
