IDENTIFIED: Man shot, killed in Fresno neighborhood
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning. Around 2:00 a.m., officers with the Fresno Police Department were called to the area of Teilman and Lyman avenues after it was reported that shots had been fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Edgar […]
2 men arrested after fight at Madera bar, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after a fight broke out at a bar over the weekend, according to the Madera Police Department. On Sunday night, officers said they were called out to Mr. D’s near Gateway Drive and 9th Street for a report of an altercation involving known gang members, one of […]
Man hospitalized after being shot at northwest Fresno gas station
A man was hospitalized and after being shot several times at a northwest Fresno gas station on Sunday, now police are searching for a suspect.
POLICE: Victim shot multiple times at gas station
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – One person has been transported to the hospital after being shot multiple times at a gas station, according to Fresno Police Department. At 5:30 p.m. on Sunday police responded to a call for a possible shooting victim at the Valero gas station located off of Highway 99 and Herndon. Police said […]
IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed while riding bike in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 37-year-old Enrique Navarro was shot and killed Saturday near Fairview and Tower avenues. Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called out to the area after it was reported […]
2 men caught smuggling meth into Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after they were caught trying to smuggle dozens of pounds of methamphetamine into Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Wednesday, September 14, officers stopped a car that was traveling from Southern California to Fresno with 30 pounds of meth. While investigating, officials said they learned […]
POLICE: Two men arrested for car theft in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers arrested two people after a high-risked traffic stop of a stolen vehicle according to Madera Police Department. On Sunday afternoon, according to Madera PD’s Facebook post, Officer Carrillo located a stolen vehicle off of 4th and highway 99. Police say the vehicle was occupied by two males and police proceeded […]
KMPH.com
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Central Fresno. Deputies were called out to a house in the 2100 block of Mayfair Drive East around 5:20 p.m. for reports of a stabbing during a disturbance. When deputies arrived, they...
Officers reunite stolen Fresno dog with her owner
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog has been reunited with her owner after she was stolen from a home earlier this week in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said a suspect was caught on a surveillance camera stealing a dog named Piper from her owner’s home in a local neighborhood. Investigators said the […]
2 dead in Fresno overnight shootings 15 minutes apart
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead in a pair of separate overnight shootings in Fresno Saturday morning – approximately 15 minutes apart, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the first shooting was reported at 2:09 a.m. and officers responded to the 400 block of S. Teilman Avenue regarding multiple gunshots heard […]
crimevoice.com
Merced man arrested on domestic violence warrant, weapons charges
Originally Published By: Merced Police Department Facebook Page:. “Merced –Kayden Shamoun (19) was arrested for weapon charges after a search warrant was served at a residence in Merced. On 9/10/2022, at 4:41 PM, officers served a search warrant at Shamoun’s residence at the 1400 block of Fair Oaks Court....
KMPH.com
3 people die in fiery crash when driver runs stop sign in Fresno, according to CHP
FRESNO, Calif. — CHP says three people died in a fiery crash at Cedar and Floral in south Fresno on Sunday. Officers responded to the report of a two-car collision around 1:50 p.m. They say a man was driving a flatbed truck south on Cedar Ave. when the driver...
KMPH.com
Man arrested after failed carjacking attempt in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — A man is behind bars after attempting to carjack another man at a 7-Eleven in Merced. The Merced Police Department responded to the store at 1810 R. Street just after midnight Friday morning. Officials learned that 46-year-old Paul Benitez snuck into a parked car when the...
Families remember couple killed in suspected DUI crash in west central Fresno
Two Mendota families are struggling to deal with their heartbreak after their children were killed in a DUI crash. They are now determined to get justice for the young couple.
KMPH.com
One man dead after being shot in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is dead after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Southwest Fresno. Fresno Police responded to the 400 block of South Teilman Avenue around 2:09 a.m. for reports of people hearing gunshots. As officers were on the way, more reports came in...
Man shot riding bike in central Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was shot while riding his bike Thursday night in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was shot in the upper torso around 10:00 p.m. near Thorne and Dakota avenues. The victim told police he was riding his bike when he was […]
21-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kerman (Kerman, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Kerman on Saturday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
19-Year-Old Man And 2 Others Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kings County (Kings County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in California on Friday. The crash happened on the two-lane stretch of highway near [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
2 Exter men arrested for home invasion, police say
EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested for home invasion robbery, criminal threats, and assault with a deadly weapon in Exeter, according to the Exeter Police Department. According to police, on September 8 at about 8:45 p.m., a resident called the Exeter Police Department saying they had been the victim of a home invasion […]
20-year-old Mendota woman dies in crash, CHP says
KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the suspicion of drug impairment after crashing head-on with a vehicle and killing a 20-year-old woman Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol officers. CHP officers say around 9:15 p.m., they responded to a crash on Highway 180 east of Shasta Avenue. […]
