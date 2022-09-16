Read full article on original website
wkzo.com
Several hundred lose power due to early morning thunderstorm
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An early morning thunderstorm has knocked out power for some. 255 Consumers Energy customers in Kalamazoo County lost power from the storm that developed around 3:00 a.m. 147 customers in Calhoun County lost power, with another 27 in St. Joseph County and 33 in...
nbc25news.com
US-23 Northbound re-opens following crash
Flint, Mich - US-23 northbound has re-opened following a crash in Genesee County. Northbound US-23 is closed after Grand Blanc Road in Genesee County due to a crash according to the Michigan Department of Transporation. No word on the details of the crash or if there are any injuries.
wtvbam.com
Coldwater woman transported to PCRH after crash at Jonesville and Marshall Roads
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate a late Saturday afternoon crash involving injury at Jonesville and Marshall Roads. They say the crash involved a small SUV and a Jeep Cherokee. Deputies found both SUVs in the north west corner of the intersection, with the Jeep in a ditch.
WNEM
WATCH LIVE: AG, sheriff announce action against company for Flint River spill
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Attorney General Dana Nessel and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson are announcing action against Lockhart Chemical Company for the Flint River spill. An order that prohibits contact with the Flint River remains in effect as clean-up efforts continue. Lockhart was responsible for funding and completing the...
wtvbam.com
Four injured in two Sunday afternoon Branch County crashes
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate two injury crashed that took place within a hour of each other late Sunday afternoon. The first took place at about 4:15 p.m. on Central Road near Gilead Lake Road when a tire blew out on a vehicle being driven by 26-year-old Stephen Bull of Bronson.
Crash briefly closes busy intersection in Bay City
BAY COUNTY, MI - A car crash caused the partial road closure Saturday of busy Euclid Avenue. Bay County Central Dispatch sent out an advisory at approximately 2:15 p.m. on the BAY Alert system regarding the Saturday, Sept. 17 crash at the intersection of Euclid and Salzburg avenues. The crash...
Bay City’s John Street closing for two month-long rehabilitation project
BAY CITY, MI - Work is scheduled to start soon on Bay City’s west side which is designed to rehabilitate the pavement and ultimately extend the life of the street. Work is scheduled to start the week of Sept. 18 on E. John Street from S. Wenona to S. Walnut. The roadway will be rehabilitated over the next two months, according to the city. Crews will be removing the existing asphalt pavement and replacing it with four inches of new asphalt. The project will also include the replacement of portions of the curbs and gutters as well as sidewalks along the roadway.
WNEM
I-475 reopens after hazard causes closure
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A hazard shut down I-475 from Davison Road to Dort Highway in Genesee County. Authorities responded to a call about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, Sept. 15. All northbound lanes reopened about 8:10 a.m. while the southbound lanes reopened about 10 a.m., according to the Michigan...
nbc25news.com
Bay City Public Safety Director placed on administrative leave following citizen complaint
BAY CITY, Mich. - Officials say Bay City Director of Public Safety, Michael J. Cecchini, has been placed on administrative leave after the city received a complaint from a resident. According to the city, they will cooperate with the Michigan State Police on any investigation they may undertake. Officials say...
The Oakland Press
Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors
James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
WNEM
I-475 Closed: Hazard in the Road
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-475 was closed early Thursday morning due to a hazard in the roadway reported by a passerby. The highway is blocked from Exit 8B near Davison Road to Exit 9 at Stewart Avenue. Several departments are at the scene, including Michigan State Police. It is...
WNEM
Flint demolishes structure targeted for illegal dumping
Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 16. A training program with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office with social workers is teaching deputies about how to handle a wide variety of situations that can be affected by mental health diseases and disorders. September is...
Demolition begins on illegal dumping hotspot in Flint; mayor asks residents to help in blight fight
FLINT, MI – Demolition of a blighted structure that has attracted illegal dumpers has begun on the north side of Flint. Mayor Sheldon Neeley held a news conference Friday morning to announce the demolition, discuss how residents can help fight blight and highlight his administration’s cleanup efforts. Neeley,...
WNEM
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Sept. 19
Here are the top stories we're following today. A hundred diners gathered for the return of Positive Results Downtown Saginaw’s Harvest Table in Morley Plaza on Sunday, September 18. The event highlighted local chefs, farms and businesses in Saginaw County. TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, September 18. Updated: 22...
whtc.com
Botched investigation into harassment allegations reason for termination of top leaders at Kalamazoo Twp Fire Department
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — According to findings of an independent investigation, a botched investigation into harassment allegations led to the termination of the top leaders at the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department. Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were fired abruptly on Wednesday, September 14,...
WWMT
Possibility of live gunfire in Village of Mendon
The Village of Mendon is warning the community to stay away from Mendon Elementary. The Village posted to its Facebook page Saturday night to warn residents to lock their doors as a situation was unfolding near Mendon Elementary School. The post warned residents of the possibility of gunfire in the...
Grand Ledge schools experiencing bus driver shortages resulting in cancellations
Grand Ledge Public Schools is still in need of bus drivers, which is causing bus routes to be temporarily canceled.
5 Flint Area Food Trucks You Need In Your Life
Food trucks are one of the best developments in the last 15 years. For the owner, you're not dealing with real estate restrictions and all of the other red tape that comes with brick & mortar locations. For customers -- delicious food that will come to your events or show up around the corner from work like an oasis in the Mojave Desert! Try these food trucks around Genesee County -- not only will you support local businesses, but you'll get some of the best flavors NOT served at a sit-down place.
WNEM
Drying and clearing out for Monday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re looking at a nice start to the week with some more sunshine!. There are more shower and thunderstorm chances this week, but the big story is large drop in temperatures, just in time for the first day of fall on Thursday. Cooler air should hold all the way into the weekend.
wtvbam.com
MSP still investigating July discovery of machete on Behnke Road in Coldwater Township
COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police continue to investigate the discovery of a machete on Behnke Road near Garfield Road in Coldwater Township. Troopers from the Michigan State Police post in Marshall say the machete was found in early July. It is described as having a...
