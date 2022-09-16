Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff: Fatal crash in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Blair Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 7:10 p.m. on September 16, deputies responded to a crash on Beitner Road near River Road, the sheriff's office said. The driver, a 57-year-old...
UpNorthLive.com
Church hosts 'backpack blessing' for students, teachers
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City church held a special event for students, teachers and staff. During the Sunday service at Grace Episcopal Church, about thirty backpacks were blessed. The blessing is an annual tradition for the church community at the beginning of a new school year.
Comments / 0