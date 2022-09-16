Read full article on original website
Kearney Jesse James Festival parade celebrates local, western ties
The annual Jesse James Festival brought hundreds to downtown Kearney for western-style fun to celebrate history and all things local. This year's parade marshal was veteran and commander of the local VFW, Jim Holmes. Holmes served decades in the military in a multitude of wars and conflicts and in a slew of countries.
Circus act, rides & games bring fun to Kearney
With new shows that included a circus act along with rides and games, the Jesse James Festival grounds in Jesse James Park in Kearney were a place for family fun this past weekend. Joining all the family fun acts on the festival grounds were BBQ teams from around the region competing in the annual Jesse James BBQ Cookoff and sand volleyball and disc golf teams looking to capture glory in outdoor tournaments.
Community festivals on tap this weekend
CLAY COUNTY — It's time for lots of festivals throughout the county. Up first is the Jesse James Festival in Kearney. Parade staging begins at 8 a.m. with the judging of the Mr. and Miss Jesse James in front of Kearney Feed Supply at 8:30 a.m. The parade winds its way through downtown, starting at 10 a.m.
A guide to the best fall festivals and activities in Kansas City
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Though the weather doesn't quite feel like September, autumn officially arrives next week — bringing with it lower temperatures (we hope!) and all our favorite fall activities.
Three Charming Towns North of the River
One of the things I like most about living in Kansas City is the variety of places and activities that families can experience. There is always something going on, it doesn’t matter the season. If you are looking for an indoor place, a nature encounter, local wine, or even local restaurants, Kansas City has it all.
A Kansas City pontoon boat has turned into the 'best front porch' for artists on the Missouri River
Each day thousands of Kansas City commuters drive over the Missouri River, but few have ever taken a boat ride on its waters. Local sculptor and artist Roger MacBride wants to change that. “This my river.” MacBride says. “I share it with others but it's my river, and if you...
5 injured in shooting in Blue Springs near 40 Highway
Around 8:50 p.m. officers were called in regard to a shooting on 40 Hwy that injured five people
Fried chicken fans have their favorite comfort food restaurant to fulfill that occasional craving
Fried chicken, fried okra and mac & cheese from Mary Mac's Tea Room in Atlanta.Gatorfan252525, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Every city has a local favorite restaurant to have some fried chicken.
4 people shot Saturday night in Blue Springs, Missouri
Four people were shot Saturday night in Blue Springs, Missouri, near Adams Dairy Parkway and U.S. 40 Highway. The victims may have been riding motorcycles.
One Park Place, formerly known as the BMA Tower represents the Modern style of architecture
One Park Place (former BMA Building), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It's been years since I was in this building. At that time, it was known as the BMA Tower. Located at 700 W 31st St. in Kansas City, Missouri south of downtown, it’s now known as One Park Place housing luxury condos.
Weather Blog - Record heat, then a cold front
Get the sunscreen on and prepare for a record breaking day. The record high is 95° set back on this date in 1954. We will likely break it with our forecast high of 96°. We tied the record yesterday, and Tuesday may be hotter than today. And, we...
Famed painting rediscovered in Missouri after a century
A German painting from 1899 has resurfaced in Missouri after more than a century.
Love INC needs baby items, dish soap
LIBERTY — Love INC of Clay County has a care pantry, which helps the community with home cleaning, personal care and hygiene items for the family, is in need of several necessities. Currently, the pantry is in need of baby lotion, baby wash/shampoo, baby ointment, dish soap, laundry soap,...
Storms possible late tonight, getting hot Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Strong to severe storms possible northern MO and KS tonight, gusty winds, hail main threats. Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms, some may contain hail and gusty winds. They will mostly be north and west of Kansas City. But, some thunderstorms may make it in to KC. Keep an eye to the sky if you are out and about. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 71°
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early years
Belmont Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In May 2016, the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation considered the nomination forms presented for historical buildings to be added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The Belmont Hotel was one of the venues being considered.
10 things to do in KC this weekend, September 15-18
It’s hard to believe it’s that time of the year again when everything turns into pumpkin spice and things come alive at Louisburg Cider Mill. Starting this weekend, you can get your fall on. Venture through a ten-acre corn maze, explore ten acres of pumpkin patch glory, see a bee hive exhibit and let the kids loose on a giant swingset—there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained at the family farm. And you can’t forget the doughnuts and cider, hot or cold.
Tippin’s Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding
Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
Kelly's is for lovers: 75 years of meet-cutes at one of Kansas City's most famous bars
It was the summer of 1979. School was out for the summer, and Park Hill High School Senior Eric Cross was getting ready to pack up and leave for his first semester at Drury University. He had one issue though: he needed to break up with his girlfriend. He’d been dating Lisa Wilcox for six weeks and when it came time for him to hit the road, he did what a lot of teenage boys do – he ghosted her.
With Mahomes watching, Blue Valley West shuts down Blue Valley Southwest 42-7
The Jaguars improved to 3-0, while the Cougars fell to 1-2. The Warriors improved to 4-0, while the Spoofhounds fell to 2-2. The Warriors improved to 3-1, while the Golden Eagles fell to 1-3. Kearney makes quick work of Excelsior Springs in 44-6 win. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
Peculiar, Missouri isn't that peculiar afer all--it just has a unique name
Peculiar, Missouri (Jan. 1942).Vachon, John, 1914-1975, photographer, via picryl.com. The last time I was in Peculiar was when my daughter was playing competitive softball and had a game there. You have to agree that it's an interesting name for small city.
