Smithville, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Kearney Jesse James Festival parade celebrates local, western ties

The annual Jesse James Festival brought hundreds to downtown Kearney for western-style fun to celebrate history and all things local. This year's parade marshal was veteran and commander of the local VFW, Jim Holmes. Holmes served decades in the military in a multitude of wars and conflicts and in a slew of countries.
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Circus act, rides & games bring fun to Kearney

With new shows that included a circus act along with rides and games, the Jesse James Festival grounds in Jesse James Park in Kearney were a place for family fun this past weekend. Joining all the family fun acts on the festival grounds were BBQ teams from around the region competing in the annual Jesse James BBQ Cookoff and sand volleyball and disc golf teams looking to capture glory in outdoor tournaments.
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Community festivals on tap this weekend

CLAY COUNTY — It's time for lots of festivals throughout the county. Up first is the Jesse James Festival in Kearney. Parade staging begins at 8 a.m. with the judging of the Mr. and Miss Jesse James in front of Kearney Feed Supply at 8:30 a.m. The parade winds its way through downtown, starting at 10 a.m.
KEARNEY, MO
kcur.org

A guide to the best fall festivals and activities in Kansas City

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Though the weather doesn't quite feel like September, autumn officially arrives next week — bringing with it lower temperatures (we hope!) and all our favorite fall activities.
KANSAS CITY, MO
City
Smithville, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
momcollective.com

Three Charming Towns North of the River

One of the things I like most about living in Kansas City is the variety of places and activities that families can experience. There is always something going on, it doesn’t matter the season. If you are looking for an indoor place, a nature encounter, local wine, or even local restaurants, Kansas City has it all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Record heat, then a cold front

Get the sunscreen on and prepare for a record breaking day. The record high is 95° set back on this date in 1954. We will likely break it with our forecast high of 96°. We tied the record yesterday, and Tuesday may be hotter than today. And, we...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Love INC needs baby items, dish soap

LIBERTY — Love INC of Clay County has a care pantry, which helps the community with home cleaning, personal care and hygiene items for the family, is in need of several necessities. Currently, the pantry is in need of baby lotion, baby wash/shampoo, baby ointment, dish soap, laundry soap,...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kshb.com

Storms possible late tonight, getting hot Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Strong to severe storms possible northern MO and KS tonight, gusty winds, hail main threats. Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms, some may contain hail and gusty winds. They will mostly be north and west of Kansas City. But, some thunderstorms may make it in to KC. Keep an eye to the sky if you are out and about. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 71°
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

10 things to do in KC this weekend, September 15-18

It’s hard to believe it’s that time of the year again when everything turns into pumpkin spice and things come alive at Louisburg Cider Mill. Starting this weekend, you can get your fall on. Venture through a ten-acre corn maze, explore ten acres of pumpkin patch glory, see a bee hive exhibit and let the kids loose on a giant swingset—there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained at the family farm. And you can’t forget the doughnuts and cider, hot or cold.
KANSAS CITY, MO
theshelbyreport.com

Tippin’s Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding

Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kcur.org

Kelly's is for lovers: 75 years of meet-cutes at one of Kansas City's most famous bars

It was the summer of 1979. School was out for the summer, and Park Hill High School Senior Eric Cross was getting ready to pack up and leave for his first semester at Drury University. He had one issue though: he needed to break up with his girlfriend. He’d been dating Lisa Wilcox for six weeks and when it came time for him to hit the road, he did what a lot of teenage boys do – he ghosted her.
KANSAS CITY, MO

