Big 12 Fan Nation Week 3 Staff Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 3 of the college football season.

The Big 12 season continues this weekend with one last deep dive into non-conference action before the rigors of conference play truly begin.

Texas tries to bounce back against UTSA after losing starting quarterback Quinn Ewers to injury. Baylor is also trying to bounce back from its loss to BYU as it faces Texas State at home. And, Texas Tech has another big test when it heads to NC State. There’s even undefeated Kansas — yes, Kansas — headed to Houston to face the future Big 12 members in the Cougars.

Staff members from Longhorns Country , Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review provide their picks for each of the other Big 12 games this week.

Oklahoma (2-0) at Nebraska (1-2), 11 a.m. CT, FOX

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Nebraska just gave its head coach Scott Frost the boot and that’s never a recipe for immediate success. Oklahoma should take this one easily. Oklahoma 41, Nebraska 10

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson lit up the Sooners last year while at Texas and he will hardly be afraid of this matchup, especially with Nebraska fans at his back. The Huskers will have some fiery momentum after the firing of Frost, but it won’t be enough to upset OU. Oklahoma 37, Nebraska 21

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: On paper, this looks like a blowoff game for the Sooners. With the firing of Frost, I think this game is dangerous for the Sooners. They survive but similar to last year it isn't easy. Oklahoma 38, Nebraska 27

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Last year’s game saw OU win by just seven points. Even with the tumult in Lincoln, I expect it to be closer than some would think. But a Cornhuskers upset seems unlikely. Thompson’s personal experience with OU will be helpful but won’t make that much of a difference. Oklahoma 33, Nebraska 23

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Frost was paid $15 million to not coach because AD Trev Alberts couldn’t take the mediocrity anymore. Even if Mickey Joseph is the right man to lead the team, the pessimism surrounding the program this week will carry over into Saturday against a top-10 Oklahoma roster. Oklahoma 31, Nebraska 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: The first game after the end of the Frost era will be a big one for Nebraska. They keep it close but Oklahoma pulls out the victory in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma 38, Nebraska 28

Towson (2-0) at West Virginia (0-2, 0-1), 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: The Mountaineers could use a break and Towson shall provide that for them. West Virginia 22, Towson 6

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The records are misleading for Towson-West Virginia, as one team enters undefeated and the other seeks its first win. It’s not hard to pick which will break first. West Virginia 51, Towson 13

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: West Virginia is one of the only power five teams without a win. After last week's humiliating loss against Kansas, they bounce back nicely against Towson. West Virginia 41, Towson 17

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Towson is a quality FCS program. The Mountaineers have more talent. If, for some reason, West Virginia loses this game, former Nebraska coach Scott Frost may have company next week. West Virginia 41, Towson 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: If Towson wins, West Virginia coach Neal Brown will be the second coach fired this season. JT Daniels has a career day in the Mountaineers home opener. West Virginia 38, Towson 3

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: The Mountaineers enter this game 0-2, and are looking for any form of confidence ahead of conference play. They get it in Week 3 as they cruise past Towson. West Virginia 42, Towson 3

Ohio (1-1) at Iowa State (2-0), 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Iowa State is 2-0 and just topped in-state rival Iowa 10-7 (in classic Iowa football fashion). They can’t backslide here against Ohio. Iowa State 28, Ohio 10

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Iowa State won 10-7 in a defensive slugfest with the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday and will be sure to post much bigger numbers against Ohio. Iowa State 41, Ohio 16

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: Iowa State is quietly off to a solid 2-0 start. They finally ended the Iowa curse last week with a hard-fought 10-7 victory. The Cyclones surge to 3-0 before entering Big 12 play. Iowa State 31, Ohio 14

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Is this Iowa State’s non-conference struggle game? It shouldn’t be, but the Cyclones always seem to have one. Iowa State 29, Ohio 20

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Iowa State coach Matt Campbell might be dealing with head coaching rumors (Nebraska), but he’ll handle business against the Bobcats at Jack Trice Stadium. Hunter Dekkers and Xavier Hutchinson continue to build their chemistry before conference play begins. Iowa State 24, Ohio 7

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Iowa State is coming off a rivalry win over Iowa and will ride that momentum to an easy win over Ohio. Iowa State 49, Ohio 7

Tulane (2-0) at Kansas State (2-0), 2 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Kansas State and running back Deuce Vaughn looked great last week against Mizzou. Expect Vaughn and company to pile up the rushing yards in this one. Kansas State 42, Tulane 0

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: If not for a meaningless last-second touchdown that the Wildcats surrendered in Saturday’s blowout over Mizzou, they would be heading into this game with the defense not allowing a touchdown through the first two games. They’ll give up one more to Tulane, but it’ll still be a blowout. Kansas State 37, Tulane 10

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: The Wildcats of Kansas State are legit sleepers to win the conference. Before Big 12 play they have a sneaky home game against Tulane. It will be close early, but the Wildcats pull away late. Kansas State 28, Tulane 14

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: If Kansas State plays as sharp as those alternate helmets they’re wearing on Saturday, this won’t be much of a contest. Note: coach Chris Klieman is making noise about letting quarterback Adrian Martinez throw more. Kansas State 33, Tulane 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Vaughn continues his Heisman campaign against the Green Wave with another 100-plus yard game. Klieman should have the Wildcats ranked by Week 4. Kansas State 35, Tulane 10

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Fresh off a blowout win over Missouri, Kansas State takes on Tulane. Despite making it a game against Oklahoma last season, Tulane doesn't keep it close against the Wildcats. Kansas State 52, Tulane 14

Kansas (2-0) at Houston (1-1), 3 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: If Houston was still in the top 25, this game would be an ideal opportunity for Kansas to climb into the AP Poll. Unfortunately, the Cougars got dropped by Texas Tech last week so this one has a little less meaning. Still, the Jayhawks will stay undefeated. Kansas 27, Houston 16

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Kansas has gotten off to a surprising 2-0 start. It’d be hard to not give the Jayhawks a fighting chance against Houston, but the undefeated magic will end here. Houston 43, Kansas 30

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: The Jayhawks aren't a team to blow over anymore. After upsetting the Mountaineers in Morgantown last week they are looking to capitalize on that momentum. The Cougars need a bounce-back win after blowing a game in Lubbock to Texas Tech. The game stays close but the Cougars survive. Houston 27, Kansas 21

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I got the Jayhawks right last week. But … after watching Houston go toe-to-toe with Texas Tech for four quarters and two overtimes, there’s a talent gap there Kansas won’t overcome. But it’s going to be fun to watch Kansas try. Houston 33, Kansas 20

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Kansas’ offense currently is ranked No. 1 among all FBS scores in scoring offense. Would it be an upset if the Jayhawks were to win at TDECU Stadium? Yes, but hey, Kansas coach Lance Leipold knows how to win. The Jayhawks start the season 3-0. Kansas 35, Houston 31

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: There might not be a more surprising 2-0 team than Kansas. However, going on the road to a Houston team fresh off a rough loss means that 2-0 turns to 2-1. Houston 42, Kansas 21

UAPB (2-0) at Oklahoma State (2-0), 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: This should be a picnic for the Cowboys at home. Oklahoma State 44, UAPB 9

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Oklahoma State is well on its way to another Big 12 championship game appearance. UAPB is just a traffic cone in the way. Oklahoma State 47, UAPB 6

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: This doesn't need a write-up, but Oklahoma State needs to clean up the defense. The Cowboys looked a lot better against Arizona State in Week 2, but this is another opportunity before conference play. I think Oklahoma State scores the most points of any team in the country in Week 3. Oklahoma State 66, UAPB 7

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: This should, quite frankly, be a blowout, even if UAPB is undefeated. OSU has played a SWAC team just one time, beating Grambling State, 56-6, in 2009. Oklahoma State 52, UAPB 10

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: The third quarter will be a great time to see if Gunnar Gundy is the future quarterback in Stillwater. Pokes by at least 20. Oklahoma State 42, UAPB 10

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: The Cowboys will walk away from this one with an easy tune up win ahead of conference play. Oklahoma State 63, UAPB 7

Texas Tech (2-0) at NC State (2-0), 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: NC State has looked disappointing so far this season and Texas Tech has been surprisingly good under first-year head coach Joey McGuire. The Red Raiders will have sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith under center, who is developing into a dynamic quarterback. He’ll keep Tech undefeated three weeks into the season. Texas Tech 30, NC State 27

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Wolfpack had some strong wins last season and ended the year on a positive note despite the cancellation of their bowl game. But they’ve also had some close calls this season, leaving room for Smith and Tech to take advantage. There's definitely tons of growing optimism in Lubbock with the arrival of McGuire, but Tech’s defense will find it hard to stop an experienced Devin Leary at quarterback. The Red Raiders should still hang their heads high after what will be a tough loss, but one they can learn from headed into conference play. NC State 30, Texas Tech 27

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: The best game of the Week 3 involving Big 12 teams heads to Raleigh. I love what is happening in Lubbock. The Red Raiders will test NC State this weekend. I think the Wolfpack survive on a late field goal to avoid the upset. NC State 31, Texas Tech 28

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren has built that program into a top-tier ACC program. McGuire is still building the Red Raiders in his image. The Red Raiders pulled out a gutty win last week, but they were also uneven against the Cougars. The Wolfpack win this one with a late scoring drive orchestrated by Leary. NC State 33, Texas Tech 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Smith has been great leading taking over for Tyler Shough. The defense was able to hold Houston’s Clayton Tune to under 300 passing yards and one touchdown. North Carolina State is a different entity. Consider it closer than expected, but the Wolfpack pick up the win at home. NC State 38, Texas Tech 27

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Texas Tech is riding high under McGuire, starting 2-0 with an upset win over Houston in Week 2. A road game against NC State is a different story though, and while they keep it close, their second straight upset bid falls just short. NC State 35, Texas Tech 31

UTSA (1-1) at Texas (1-1), 7 p.m. CT, Longhorn Network

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Texas is feeling good after almost taking down Goliath, aka Alabama, but the Longhorns lost their starting quarterback and they’ve still got some questions to answer in other areas. This is my upset alert of the weekend as I’m taking the Roadrunners to win in Austin. UTSA 33, Texas 29

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Longhorns will have a tough out against a UTSA team that proved it can beat Power 5 competition last season. There will likely be an emotional hangover from Texas’ Week 2 meeting with Alabama, making a matchup with the Roadrunners a game that has major upset potential. If Texas can stop UTSA quarterback Frank Harris from getting going with his legs, things should be all right for coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense. Regardless, it’s hard to see this game ending in a blowout for the hometown Longhorns. Texas 37, UTSA 27

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: The Longhorns proved that when healthy they can contend with anybody. The question is how will they look if Charles Wright is the quarterback? The Roadrunners are no slouch, and I have a feeling this might be one of the best games of the weekend. Longhorns survive in a defensive slugfest. Texas 24, UTSA 14

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I’m not saying that UTSA is going to win. But the Roadrunners are liable to give the Longhorns a lot of trouble. It’s the quintessential trap game. Texas is banged up, without their starting quarterback, coming off a great performance that turned into a huge letdown loss to Alabama, and are going up against a program led by a former Texas assistant in Jeff Traylor. UTSA nearly beat Houston in three overtimes and beat Army West Point on the road in overtime. I’ll take Texas, but don’t be surprised if Longhorns fans are sweating like Aggie fans did last week against Appalachian State. Texas fans are just less likely to be crying afterward. Texas 31, UTSA 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: If Hudson Card starts at quarterback, the Longhorns win by double digits. If Wright starts, the Longhorns simply win. If running back Bijan Robinson is limited, all bets are off. Consider it a close scare on the Forty Acres Saturday evening. Texas 28, UTSA 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Texas is coming off a near huge upset, falling just short of knocking off then No. 1 Alabama. Despite health issues on the offense, and a possible start from Wright, the Longhorns walk away from this one with a victory before Big 12 play. Texas 42, UTSA 24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnBaylor today! Click here To Listen.

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard