ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

R. Kelly trial: Additional trials pending in Minnesota and Illinois

WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nx06_0hxNWsOi00

CHICAGO — R. Kelly was convicted on several child pornography counts Wednesday but still has pending trials in Minnesota and a state court in Chicago.

The pending trial in Minnesota stems from an incident in 2001 where he allegedly solicited a minor for prostitution.

In 2019, Kelly was charged in Hennepin County with one count of engaging in prostitution with a minor and one count of soliciting a minor for sexual purposes. According to NBC News, the alleged crimes involved a 17-year-old girl in 2001.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said that the girl was trying to get an autograph from Kelly and was later ushered to his room by one of Kelly’s staff, according to Minnesota Public Radio. Kelly offered the girl money to take her clothes off and dance for him.

The girl came forward with her story in January 2019. Kelly was charged in August that same year.

Kelly also faces three Cook County indictments in Illinois involving three underage girls.

According to the Chicago Tribune, prosecutors alleged in June 2019 that Kelly had sexual contact with three victims whose ages ranged from 14 to 16 years old at the time. The alleged incidents occurred between 1998 and 2010, according to The Associated Press.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to the sex-related charges during the hearing in Cook County court on June 6, 2019.

This week, Kelly, 55, was found guilty of six out of 13 charges, according to the New York Times. Kelly was found guilty of coercing three minors into criminal sexual activity and producing three child sexual abuse videos.

Kelly was acquitted of attempting to fix an earlier investigation into his abuse.

It’s unclear whether prosecutors will drop the Minnesota and Illinois cases following his second federal conviction, according to The New York Times.

Last year, a federal jury in New York found Kelly guilty of heading a racketeering and sex trafficking scheme that preyed on young women for decades. In June, a judge sentenced Kelly to serve 30 years in prison related to the charges.

In that sentence, Kelly won’t be eligible for release until he is 80 years old, according to the AP.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

EXPLAINER: Bused, flown migrants can live in US -- for now

Republican governors have been sending more migrants released at the U.S. border with Mexico to Democratic strongholds, raising questions about their legal status, how they are lured on board buses and planes and the cost to taxpayers. Florida's Ron DeSantis flew about 50 Venezuelans last week to the small, upscale...
EL PASO, TX
WDBO

Judge in Florida school shooter case refuses to step down

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — The judge overseeing the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz refused to step down Monday, rejecting a motion by his attorneys who accused her of being biased against their client and prejudicing the jurors who will decide if he should die for murdering 17 people four years ago.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A Northern California mother of two was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

GOP's election-year standing with independents at risk

COLUMBUS, Wis. — (AP) — Sarah Motiff has voted for Sen. Ron Johnson every time his name appeared on the ballot, starting in 2010 when the Wisconsin Republican was first elected as part of the tea party wave. Fond of his tough views on spending, she began the year planning to support his reelection again.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hennepin County, MN
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
County
Cook County, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WDBO

Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to rape, drug charges

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — The Grammy-nominated rapper Mystikal pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman at his home in Louisiana and of possessing several drugs. The 51-year-old performer whose given name is Michael Tyler is innocent of all charges,...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDBO

U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart in North Carolina

DENVER, N.C. — Police in Denver, North Carolina, have charged a U.S. marshal with repeatedly stealing from Walmart. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court on Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting, according to WSOC-TV. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went...
DENVER, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
WDBO

Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — Authorities were making contact with some of the most remote villages in the United States on Monday to determine the need for food and water and assess damage from a massive weekend storm that flooded communities dotting Alaska’s vast western coast. No...
ALASKA STATE
WDBO

A day after blackout, Fiona dumps more rain on Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Hurricane Fiona unleashed more rain on Puerto Rico on Monday, a day after the storm knocked out power and water to most of the island, and National Guard troops rescued hundreds of people who got stranded. The governor warned that it...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Prostitution#Minnesota Public Radio#Violent Crime#Nbc News#The Chicago Tribune#The Associated Press#The New York Times
WDBO

Cameron Smith wins LIV Golf in 2nd start with rival league

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith made his decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf pay off Sunday when he closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago. Smith was only briefly threatened in the...
CHICAGO, IL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
86K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy