No sequels, remakes, or recognizable I.P.? No problem. Gina Prince-Blythewood’s The Woman King cares not for your brand synergy. Armed with nothing but a big old machete and a cast of extremely talented individuals, the Viola Davis vehicle about the West African all-female army, Agojie, opened to a cool $19 million at the box office this weekend, per The Hollywood Reporter. The movie outpaced its $15 million expectations, riding a wave of good word of mouth, an A+ CinemaScore rating, and a powerful trailer. And to think of the competition, audiences had to fight the urge to once again hit play on Robert Zemeckis’ Pinnochio on Disney+ to see The Woman King.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO