ComicBook

Karate Kid: Sony Announces 2024 Release Date for New Movie

The Karate Kid Cinematic Universe is continuing to thrive! The fifth season of Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix, and the show's stars have teased the possibility of expanding the world. While talking to ComicBook.com, Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) suggested the idea of possible prequels and spinoffs, and it looks like a new film is now underway from Sony. The company just announced Karate Kid is coming on June 7, 2024.
HollywoodLife

Fergie’s Reaction To Ex Josh Duhamel, 49, Marrying Audra Mari, 28, Revealed

Big girls clearly don’t cry! Josh Duhamel, 49, married former Miss World America, Audra Mari, 28, in her hometown of Fargo, North Dakota, on Sept. 10, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that his superstar singer ex-wife, Fergie, 47, has nothing but love for them! “Fergie is happy for Josh and Audra,” a source close to Fergie told us. “Fergie has met Audra on several occasions and she thinks she is an awesome woman.”
Salon

"House of the Dragon": The assassination of Rhaenyra's character

This piece contains spoilers for “House of the Dragon” Episode 4 titled “King of the Narrow Sea”. The world of "Game of Thrones" has never been great about consent. HBO's "House of the Dragon" seems poised to have inherited (or technically, passed on, as the show is a prequel) that queasy legacy. The first of George R. R. Martin's television adaptions was marked by sexual violence and exploitation.
TMZ.com

Blake Lively Pregnant with 4th Child, Makes Visual Reveal in NYC

Surprise!!! Blake Lively is expecting once again, and she shocked everyone by visually announcing her 4th baby with Ryan Reynolds. Blake was attending the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit Thursday in NYC ... she entered the event and posed for pics, proudly showing off the upcoming addition to the fam.
The Independent

Kim Kardashian ‘snubbed’ by Anna Wintour in ‘awkward’ moment at Fendi New York Fashion Week show

Fans believe Kim Kardashian was snubbed by Anna Wintour during an “awkward” moment captured at the star-studded Fendi show at New York Fashion Week. In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, the 41-year-old reality star is seated front row next to Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker. As the two stand up and clap for the show’s finale, Kim notices Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour seated across the catwalk. Kim mouths “Hi” to Wintour, and SJP waves her hands at the fashion icon.
Variety

Marian Mathias Focuses on Small Acts of Kindness in Her Buzzy Feature Debut ‘Runner,’ Which Gets a Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Fresh off screenings at Toronto and San Sebastian, U.S. director Marian Mathias is still surprised her feature debut “Runner” connected with audiences and programmers alike.  Produced by Joy Jorgensen, the intimate drama is a Killjoy Films production made in association with Pigasus Pictures. Easy Riders Films and Man Alive co-produce. Heretic, which is handling international sales, shared the films trailer in exclusivity with Variety.  “I was thinking about it the other night. As a young filmmaker – and I am very fresh-faced to the scene – how do I navigate these waters? Do I stay true to my voice or shift to satisfy...
A.V. Club

The Woman King is box office royalty with $19 million opening

No sequels, remakes, or recognizable I.P.? No problem. Gina Prince-Blythewood’s The Woman King cares not for your brand synergy. Armed with nothing but a big old machete and a cast of extremely talented individuals, the Viola Davis vehicle about the West African all-female army, Agojie, opened to a cool $19 million at the box office this weekend, per The Hollywood Reporter. The movie outpaced its $15 million expectations, riding a wave of good word of mouth, an A+ CinemaScore rating, and a powerful trailer. And to think of the competition, audiences had to fight the urge to once again hit play on Robert Zemeckis’ Pinnochio on Disney+ to see The Woman King.
Decider.com

I’m Sorry, But I Just Can’t Deal With ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in 2022

It is my solemn duty as a TV critic to give each and every new episode of television a fair chance to impress me. However, I’ve hit a wall. I’ve reached a point in my life where I simply cannot bear to watch any more of Hulu‘s The Handmaid’s Tale. I loved the early seasons as they brought Margaret Atwood‘s novel to life and expanded beyond the book’s pages. I watched as June (Elisabeth Moss) repeatedly came close to escaping Gilead, only to wind up back in a handmaid’s scarlet cloak. I tuned back in to see her finally taste...
A.V. Club

Warner Bros. just does not give a crap about its streaming service, huh?

If there’s one thing that distinguishes Warner Bros. Discovery from its various rivals among the big media conglomerates, it’s got to be how sparse a series of fucks the newly merged company seems to give about the concept of streaming. We’ve had plenty of examples of this fucklessness...
Vibe

Kid Cudi Claims He’s Hip-Hop’s Most Hated Man

Kid Cudi believes he’s hip-hop’s Public Enemy Number One—and we’re not talking about Chuck D or Flava Flav. According to AllHipHop, the Cleveland native took to Twitter on Saturday (Sept. 16) to vent his frustrations about his current standing in the genre and culture.  “I am the most hated man in hip hop right now, it seems, But I’m one of the most blessed!!,” Cudi expressed in a series of now-deleted tweets. “Remember yall, Scott here to remind you dont give f**k about what anyone says about you. F**k ’em.”More from VIBE.comKanye West Ends Partnership With GAPEminem Scores No. 1 On...
A.V. Club

Our Don't Worry Darling dossier: What you need to know, watch, and read about the drama and, well, the dramas

Olivia Wilde’s directorial venture Don’t Worry Darling, starring Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and pop superstar Harry Styles, finally opens in theaters on September 23, following months of anticipation, widely dissected trailers, mixed reviews and festival reactions, and loads of behind-the-scenes intrigue. With so much to unpack, it’s understandable if you’re wondering where to start.
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Delivers Acoustic Cover Of Hardy’s Song “A Rock” At The ACM Honors

I wouldn’t mind hearing Morgan Wallen cover Hardy more often. Last week at the ACM Honors, Hardy took home the very well-deserved ACM Songwriter of the Year award, and gave a helluva an acceptance speech that you should definitely check out if you haven’t seen it yet. But before that, his best friend and frequent collaborator Morgan delivered a fantastic, stripped-back acoustic cover of the title track to Hardy’s 2020 debut studio album, “A Rock.” It was co-written by Hardy, […] The post Morgan Wallen Delivers Acoustic Cover Of Hardy’s Song “A Rock” At The ACM Honors first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 15

Get lost, The Lost City. Sandra Bullock's adventure film has fallen off Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list for the first time in a month, pushed out by the return of A League of Their Own. But of course, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still on top, where it will be for the rest of eternity. Tonight is the big debut of Prime Video's exclusive broadcast of Thursday Night Football, so we'll see how Amazon decides to classify that and if it will be on the top 10 tomorrow.
