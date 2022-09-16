Read full article on original website
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances continue
El Paso is expecting to see more rain chances Monday, before beginning to dry out Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to warm above average into the 90s for much of next week, with rain chances completely drying out Thursday of next week. Overnight lows are expected to stay primarily...
KFOX 14
Shower and storm threats return to Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — As we enter the workweek, areas across the Borderland will see continued threats for showers and storms on Monday. Showers will dwindle through the morning commute, but not without leaving spots with wet streets. Take it slow just in case!. Shower and storm activity...
KVIA
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Some storms today and tomorrow
Good morning to you all! Today, we may actually see a few storms move in across the region. Moisture is making its grand entry today from the south, which will allow some storms to form. The best chances for rain are Luna county and west, but we could see a few move in across El Paso and Las Cruces this evening as well.
El Paso News
Isolated Area T-Storms Return Sunday; A Hot Workweek; Significant Cold Front Ahead — Your 9-Day Forecast
Yesterday, we talked about how bugs love the warm weather. Well, as we discovered last Monday, snakes love warm weather too!! Yes, the text below is a REAL TEXT from my wife. Yes, we had a real garden snake in the laundry room. It slithered past Porch Kitty as she was eating her food. I did not know that Animal Control will help with a snake, but they will… FREE!! Here’s your forecast…
El Paso News
Hotter Saturday; Storms Return Monday; Fall Begins Thursday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Yes, we’re getting closer and closer to the official beginning of Fall, which is Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7:04 PM. Before we get there, we still have a few hot days left. Saturday will be 95, the hottest day. You know who loves hot weather? Bugs! Yes, and I got to see Cirque du Soleil at the Don Haskins Center (pic below). It’s an acrobatic musical… very funny… about insects. It runs through Sunday if you’d like to see it. Here’s your forecast…
Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas -- It's time for the weekend and if you have absolutely nothing planned, these events will change that. El Paso and Las Cruces have some great activities for you and your family. The September 16th Festival at downtown El Paso from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.. Pepe Aguilar will play two shows The post Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
wfxrtv.com
Border Highway Connector a ‘game changer’ for industry, official says
SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (Border Report) – The federal government is pitching in $45 million to improve the flow of commercial and passenger traffic from the Santa Teresa Port of Entry and nearby industrial parks to the Texas border. The Department of Transportation grant is being used for roads...
Rolled over semitruck crash closes Gateway South at Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – First responders responded to a crash that closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain this morning. A semitruck involved in this incident is blocking all southbound lanes. According to El Paso Fire Department, one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. It is not clear when […]
Here’s a Perfect Example of Why El Pasoans Can’t Have Nice Things
At one point in our lives, we have at least once left our car stranded after breaking down in El Paso. You should consider yourself lucky if you can have your vehicle towed to your home. Not a lot of people in El Paso can afford to pay for a...
KVIA
Brush fire in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Northwind Drive and Falling Star Way in west El Paso. That's an area east of Irvin J. Lambka Park next to Coronado High School. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app...
Two females fall from border wall near Santa Teresa
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Sunland Park Fire Engine-2 and Squad-1 responded to an incident in Pete Domenci this morning. Sunland Park Fire officials assisted CBP with two females this morning that were found in the desert. According to Sunland Park Fire, the two females fell from the border wall. The identities of these two […]
El Paso community says goodbye to barbershop owned by ‘Miss’ Estine
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends and customers said one final goodbye to one of El Paso’s most prominent Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Barbershop on North Peidras closed its doors on Sept. 1 after decades of serving the Borderland. But Sunday, Sept. 18, the community came together to celebrate more than 71 years of “Miss” Estine […]
KVIA
Crash on I-10 near Transmountain backing up traffic in West El Paso
UPDATE - The westbound lanes of I-10 near Transmountain have been cleared and traffic is flowing in both directions, according to a tweet from El Paso Police's traffic page. EL PASO, Texas - Multiple vehicles got into a crash on I-10 near Transmountain on El Paso's west side. The collision led to traffic being backed up on all westbound lanes in the area.
UPDATE: EPFD finds two missing females
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department’s Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to a report of two missing individuals at the 11050 block of Andrew Barcelona Dr. EPFD has just recently shared via Twitter concerning a report of two missing individuals in northeast El Paso. UPDATE: According to EPFD, two adult females […]
Apple Picking Farms and Orchards for Fall Family Fun a Short Drive from El Paso
Step aside Pumpkin Spice, we’re all about the apple cider. And apple pie, apple sauce, Apple Jacks, candy apples; all things apple, really. Apples in the Land of Enchantment are in season through October, and you can be harvesting your own in less than 2 hours. There are three...
Meet Sofia, the first baby born on 915 Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence is celebrating 915 Day with their newest little package who was born today. Sofia Ivett Orozco was the first baby born on 9/15 at The Hospitals of Providence. She was born just in time to join in on the El Paso 915 festivities. Today, she proudly wears […]
5 El Paso Steakhouses That Are Even Better Than National Chains
I love a nice juicy steak and so does El Paso. In fact the hard question is not, how do you like your steak, it's...where's the best place to GET a steak? Because there are SO many to choose from. Well I complied a list of local restaurants that can...
EP Zoo invites residents to elephant’s birthday bash
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Savannah the elephant is turning 70 years old today and El Paso residents are invited to join her in celebrating her special day. The birthday bash is taking place today at the El Paso zoo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There’s still time to party with Savannah. For local […]
Deadly shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --One person is dead after a shooting in Las Cruces. It happened Sunday night at around 8:00 p.m. at the 6500 block of Vista del Oro. Police say that one man from inside the home called 911. When crews arrived, one female was found dead at the scene. Officials say that The post Deadly shooting in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
Update: Driver killed in semitruck crash near Van Horn & Pecos
UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the driver of the semitruck was killed. Nikolai Vidiniey of Hiram, Georgia, was killed in the crash, DPS said. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semitruck overturned along Interstate 10 between Van Horn and Pecos, bringing traffic to a standstill for hours. The truck spilled what was […]
