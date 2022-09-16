Consensys, an Ethereum-focused firm, says the successful Merge for Ethereum has reduced its carbon footprint by 99.99% – higher than initially anticipated. Last week, the Merge completed where Ethereum migrated from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS) thus eliminating the high utilization of computing power to mint and manage new ETH. Consensys states that this transforms Ethereum “into an almost net-zero technology positioned for sustainable future growth, reducing overnight its carbon footprint by over 99.99%.”

