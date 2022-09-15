YOUNGSTOWN OH- Boardman could do no wrong on offense, as their scheme left East looking around on Saturday afternoon. When the smoke cleared it was the Spartans on top 42-8. It was advantage Boardman from the start as the Spartans went right down the field on their first drive. They capped it off with a 10 yard touchdown run by Willy Torres. The next time the Spartans got the ball, lightning would strike fast. Thomas Andujar found KeJaun Robinson for a 60 yard burst through the air. There was no stopping the Spartans offense from that point on.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO