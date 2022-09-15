Read full article on original website
FOLKWEIN IS NO ORDINARY FRESHMAN
AUSTINTOWN OH- It is too little to no doubt that the play of kids in sports is improving across the board. One of these glaring examples is the growing number of high school freshmen continuing to get varsity spots and excelling. Austintown has not been a stranger to freshmen success either, as YSNs 2022 Softball Player of the Year went to Falcon Softball star Sydnie Watts this past spring.
BOARDMAN OFFENSE BAFFLES BEARS
YOUNGSTOWN OH- Boardman could do no wrong on offense, as their scheme left East looking around on Saturday afternoon. When the smoke cleared it was the Spartans on top 42-8. It was advantage Boardman from the start as the Spartans went right down the field on their first drive. They capped it off with a 10 yard touchdown run by Willy Torres. The next time the Spartans got the ball, lightning would strike fast. Thomas Andujar found KeJaun Robinson for a 60 yard burst through the air. There was no stopping the Spartans offense from that point on.
BROOKFIELD KEEPS RUNNING STRONG
CAMPBELL OH- Brookfield’s offense has been on some kind of tear since their week 1 loss to Ursuline. Their dominance continued in Week 5 as they traveled to Campbell and rolled 53-13. The Warriors have now scored 147 points in the last three weeks. Christian Davis had a big highlight play with a 40 yard touchdown run, almost untouched.
VALLEY PUTS ON A SATURDAY NIGHT SHOW
CAMPBELL OH- An epic week five of high school football was capped off with style and power by the Valley Christian Eagles who continued their undefeated war path as they enforced a running clock for the entirety of the second half against Lisbon before taking home the win 45-18. Player of the game went to Ve’Shun Gurley as he pulled down to Randy Moss style catches and took them both to the endzone.
SOUTHERN TAKES CLIPPERS BEST PUNCH
SALINEVILLE, OH- Every once and awhile you will witness a game that looks like a blowout on the scoreboard, but on the field it felt a lot closer than a blowout. That is exactly how the Southern and Columbiana game felt Friday night as the Idians hosted the Clippers and came away with a 51-14 victory.
JEFFERSON DRAWS EVEN IN NE8 PLAY
NILES OH- since 2015, the Jefferson Area Falcons have not won a game against their NE8 rival Niles McKinley Red Dragons. With a great three and one start to the season however, would that change or would Niles bounce back after their tough loss to Lakeview last week and keep their playoff hopes alive?
GIRARD BRINGS BULLDOGS DOWN TO EARTH
CORTLAND, OH- Girard keeps it rolling and stays unbeaten as they shut out their NE8 foe, Lakeview on Friday night, 49-0. From start to finish, the Indians were all over the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball. At the end of the first, Girard led 21-0 thanks to scores on their first two possessions and a 72-yard TD pass from Nic Bengala to Stephen Sims.
TIGERS CLAW OUT PALESTINE
WELLSVILLE OH- Wellsville is quietly putting together an impressive season in 2022. In Week 5 they cruised to their third win of the year 56-14. The offensive explosion didn’t come right away. The Tigers offense only managed 6 points in the first quarter. While their defense stayed strong, their offense quickly picked up momentum. The Tigers scored 28 points in the second quarter, and never looked back. Tyrell Watkins had a monster night catching the ball. He caught three balls and gained 112 yards, with two touchdowns.
UNITED FLIES BACK IN WIN COLUMN
HANOVERTON OH- United entered week 5, coming off their first loss of the season, looking to quickly erase the memory of that defeat. Leetonia provided the eraser as the United offense wasted no time scoring quickly en route to a 44-0 victory on Alumni Night. The Eagles took the lead...
SALEM WALKS IT OFF IN PADUA
PADUA OH- The old adage “it’s not over until the fat lady sings” was never more true for the Salem Quakers than it was last night. After an abysmal first half offensively, they flipped the script in the 2nd half and came away victorious on a last second, 20-yard field goal by Hayden Tomidajewicz to cap the comeback.
SPRINGFIELD PUTS A STOP TO RAMS UNDEFEATED SEASON
MINERAL RIDGE, OH- A good start in the first half is always important in football, but starting the second half strong is even more important for a team like Springfield. The Tigers traveled to Mineral Ridge to take on the unbeaten Rams Friday night. Not only was Springfield looking to hand Ridge their first loss, the Tigers were looking for their first win of the season. After trading shots, Springfield would eventually get the last shot with just seconds to go to take down Mineral Ridge, 20-12.
No. 1 St. Edward stunned by Massillon Washington in thriller, 31-28
MASSILLON, Ohio — As the fans headed for the exits, a loud roar erupted at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Massillon had a second chance. With 16 seconds left and trailing 28-25, the Tigers took over after a dramatic St. Edward fumble. On a night where it seemed like they had 10 extra chances, one more is all they would need as QB Jalen Slaughter connected with Braylyn Toles for a 24-yard game-winning touchdown as Massillon Washington downed top-ranked St. Edward, 31-28, on Friday night.
Local name honored at YSU-Kentucky game
The Stoops family was honored before kick off.
SOUTH RANGE POURS IT ON POLAND
CANFIELD, OH- A week ago, many local critics were looking at South Range as a team on the brink of distress, and they had good reason following a game that challenged the Raiders physically and mentally against Struthers. They heard it for seven days: six turnovers, the pressure is too much, etc.
CHAMPION GETS ANOTHER BIG WIN
LEAVITTSBURG OH- Champion avenged last years tough loss to LaBrae in Week 5 by going to Leavittsburg and rocking the Vikings by a score of 37-14. Champion set the tone on its first drive of the field. They marched right down the field and capped their impressive drive off with a Nick Vesey touchdown. Vesey would score again on the night. Joey Fell would join him with a pair of touchdowns. For LaBrae Trenton Stehura threw two touchdowns.
Valley mourns loss of boxing great Earnie Shavers, Newton Falls, OH
Mourners gathered early this morning to remember and celebrate the life of Ernie Shavers. Calling hours and the funeral took place at Shavers Alma Mater at Newton Falls Schools in the auditorium. The retired professional boxer will forever be remember for the large impact he has made on the Mahoning...
Hundreds gather at Eastwood Field for recovery rally
The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention - or ASAP - held its 10th annual Rally for Recovery today at Eastwood Field.
New Castle man accused of slamming juvenile onto football field turf
A New Castle man is accused of slamming a juvenile victim on the ground on a high school football field. Police say they were dispatched to the Neshannock High School Football field on August 20 in reference to an assault. Police were able to obtain video of the incident and...
These 9 NE Ohio lottery winners won $2.6M in September
A $20 Ohio Lottery scratch-off sold at a Warren grocery store will pay $2 million over the next 25 years. Eight other lottery winners from Northeast Ohio announced just this month have won a combined more than $600,000 before taxes.
Arcade with 350 pinball machines coming to downtown Girard
There will be rows and rows of pinball machines inside Rob Berk's new business called Past Times.
