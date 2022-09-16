Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
21st Century BQE: Mayor, DOT bring in stakeholders for oversight
Mayor Eric Adams and NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez on Friday released a schedule for a community outreach process that they said will inform the city’s “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to redesign sections of the crumbling Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE). The meetings will kick off September 28. (Full schedule below.)
Bikers, people on illegal mopeds spotted disrupting traffic all over NYC
NEW YORK -- Hundreds of bikers and people on illegal mopeds were seen disturbing traffic on the Upper West Side on Sunday afternoon.Video shows them on Amsterdam Avenue at 98th Street, but CBS2 has learned they were spotted across the city, starting in Chelsea.Police said the group also blocked traffic on the Willis Avenue Bridge in the Bronx.People who work nearby described what they saw."They were stopping trucks, horses, pedestrians, walking," Avery Prince said. "There was a regular bike with one wheel. The front wheel was off. He was just wheeling it.""They was not in the bike lane. They take the whole street. They take actually both way of the street. This is two-way street. The whole street was full of bike, so basically the car stopped until all these guys go by and it take them at least 10 minutes to go by," said Marcos Emad, manager at Chelsea Square Restaurant.There were no reports of injuries or arrests.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Monday, September 19, 2022
MTA LAUNCHES OPEN STROLLER BUS PILOT PROGRAM: The Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Friday announced an open stroller pilot program on buses across all five boroughs that includes one route in Brooklyn. Starting this week, the B1 buses that run between Manhattan Beach and Bay Ridge will begin to be outfitted with a designated space for one open stroller. The buses that are part of the pilot program will be identified with a stroller decal on the outside of the bus that customers can easily see before boarding.
All aboard! 'Parade of Trains' takes NYC riders back in time
The trains on the rails were not the average Metropolitan Transportation Authority trains -- they were a blast from the past.
queenseagle.com
Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now
Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
News 12
FDNY: 1 dead in Brooklyn building fire
A Brooklyn man is dead following a residential fire early Monday morning. Officials responded to a building fire inside of 844 Midwood St., and found a 69-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive after extinguishing the fire. EMS transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead.
nypressnews.com
NYC Republican Senate candidate slams borough he wants to represent: ‘I hate f—ing Brooklyn’
ALBANY — A Republican ex-cop running to represent parts of south Brooklyn in the state Senate prefers Cape Cod to Kensington. GOP hopeful Vito LaBella had some choice words for his home borough in a video posted online last year showing off a landscaping project at his Massachusetts summer house.
Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car while she was on a sidewalk in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12th Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. A 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano […]
Political buzz: Why Staten Island is the only NYC borough without a deputy borough president
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Island is alone among the five boroughs without a deputy borough president at Borough Hall. And that’s working out fine as far as GOP Borough President Vito Fossella is concerned. The prior deputy borough president, longtime Borough Hall aide Ed Burke, had planned...
DRIVERS BEWARE: All these streets are closed through Sept. 27 for UN General Assembly
World leaders have gathered in Manhattan for the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly—and that means New Yorkers will deal with some major traffic headaches through next week.
Jarring video shows car clip Great Kills pedestrian on street where city denied requests for crosswalks, stop signs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A jarring video provided to the Advance/SILive.com shows a pedestrian in Great Kills being clipped by a vehicle at an intersection where the city has denied previous requests for stop signs and crosswalks. The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 9, on Katan Avenue, at the Abingdon...
CM Julie Won Calls on DOT to Convert Car Lane Into Pedestrian Pathway Immediately
Councilmember Julie Won has called on the DOT to immediately implement its plan of converting a car lane on the Queensboro Bridge into a pedestrian pathway, citing ongoing safety concerns. The DOT plan, which continues to face long delays, calls for repurposing a car lane on the southern outer roadway...
queenoftheclick.com
Six Robberies in Bay Ridge – Loudlabs NYC Told Us – Politicians, NYPD & Journalists are Silent
From August 30th to September 5th, there were six robberies of businesses in our area. $27,000 cash was taken by three thieves. Andrew Gounardes and Justin Brannan haven’t mentioned it. The six robberies happened almost three weeks ago and no one thought this was worth talking about. The politicians do not care about these business owners or they would have shared this. Why haven’t they taken steps to secure the avenues?
The Jewish Press
Antisemitic Hate in Borough Park, Brooklyn
Antisemitism is alive and well in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park, one of several Hasidic neighborhoods in New York City that has seen a rise in such attacks. This weekend, a woman came up behind a Hasidic man walking down the street and slapped his hat off of his head.
globalconstructionreview.com
New York transit agency told to stop wasting money on poorly scoped projects
The overseer of New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has told it to improve the way it scopes capital projects after it spent nearly $3m extra on an underway project to fix an issue that should have been been specified and costed at the outset. The Office of the...
brickunderground.com
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
queenoftheclick.com
Blisstock in Bay Ridge – September 17, 2022
Some of you call it Owls Head Park….whatever – the park on 68th Street and Colonial Road. Those who put together Blisstock invited everyone to the party on the top of the hill.
2 men shot in Brooklyn while trying to rent car: NYPD
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and another man was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn, police said on Saturday. The men, ages 24 and 29, were on Glenwood Road near Brooklyn Avenue to rent a car to someone at around 2:40 a.m., police said. Two men approached them and fired multiple rounds, […]
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] These are New York City's Tallest Buildings of the Future
New York City has long been known for its towering skyscrapers and Of Course Their Busy lives. There are over 6,400 high-rise buildings in the city. The majority are located in Midtown and Lower Manhattan due to the area’s solid surface bedrock and its ability to provide the structural integrity for these buildings. The tallest building in New York is One World Trade Center, which rises 541 meters. The 104-story skyscraper also stands as the tallest building in the United States. At 472 meters, Central Park Tower is the second-tallest building in the city and is the tallest residential building in the world. The third-tallest building in the city is 111 West 57th Street. Rising to 435 meters, it is the world's most slender skyscraper.
