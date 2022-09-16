ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

Food distribution for central Arkansas families in need

By Claire Kreuz
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As inflation continues to impact the price of food for families across the state, one group is hoping to provide some relief.

On Thursday, the Central Arkansas Development Council gave out food to people in need across Pulaski County.

The food is from the USDA and some of the items include juice, canned fruit, soups and more.

Evelyn Reed with the CADC said that in the last year, more people are coming out to get a little bit of help to feed themselves and their families.

The distribution of the food is based on income and household size.

Participants are required to show I.D. to receive benefits.

LITTLE ROCK, AR
