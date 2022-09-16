Read full article on original website
Maxim
Ride Along On The Ultimate Rhode Island Luxury Road Trip
From hip hotels to elegant restaurants, and sporting clays to classic car tours. From The Gilded Age, the new TV series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, to A Newport Summer, a suitably lavish new book from photographer Nick Mele and author / interior designer Ruthie Sommers from Vendome Press, Newport, and Rhode Island was on our mind a lot this summer. New England’s most elegant state, it seems, is finally coming into its own.
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- September 15, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has seen continued success on the full day trips, whenever the wind has allowed them to get out to the grounds. The fluke bite has been tough, but sea bass and scup are coming over the rails and into the buckets in great numbers. Captain Frank hasn’t made it out to the cod grounds this week, but that bite should be picking up very soon. The fleet will continue to run full day trips daily when the weather allows, so be sure to check their website for the schedule specifics.
iheart.com
State Warns Of Triple E In Rhode Island
The Rhode Island Department of Health is reporting the first human case of West Nile virus in the Ocean State in 2022. RIDOH says the patient is a Providence County resident in their 70s who is hospitalized. Officials are advising residents to break up mosquito-breeding areas, which can be any...
Washington Examiner
This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage
Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island churches honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II
(WJAR) — Two Rhode Island churches are honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II this weekend. A service for the Queen was held at Trinity Church in Newport on Saturday evening. The church set up a dedication display with flowers. A plaque in one of the pews marks the...
earnthenecklace.com
Brian Yocono Leaving WPRI-TV: Where Is the Rhode Island Anchor Going?
Brian Yocono has become one of the top news anchors in his eight years at WPRI-TV. He has been a fixture on television news in Rhode Island for a long time. Now the fantastic anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Rhode Island’s favorite TV anchor, Brian Yocono, is leaving WPRI-TV in September 2022. His announcement surprised his viewers. Now they’re curious to know if the anchor’s new position will require him to relocate from Rhode Island. Thankfully, Brian Yocono has addressed most of their concerns.
ecori.org
Organic Hemp Farm in Hopkinton First of its Kind in Rhode Island Cannabis Industry
HOPKINTON, R.I. — Among the horse barns and turf fields of South County lies an agricultural endeavor looking to provide high-quality cannabis crops that won’t get you high. Lovewell Farms, Rhode Island’s only certified-organic hemp farm, produces a wide range of cannabidoil (CBD) products under a model of...
Turnto10.com
State says bluefin tuna catch was illegal
(WJAR) — Environmental police officers issued a criminal summons to a Massachusetts charter boat captain for allegedly failing to have the required commercial fishing license and permit. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said environmental police came across the boat fishing commercially for giant bluefin tuna in state...
GoLocalProv
RI Has Among the Highest Electricity Prices in the Country, That’s Before a 47% Increase
Coming to your mailbox this winter are electricity bills from RI Energy that will be among the highest in the United States. Before the filing by RI Energy for the massive rate increase, Rhode Islanders already had the 7th highest residential electricity rates in the United States, according to data released by Choose Energy and updated on September 1, 2022.
Register Citizen
This CT orchard is one of nation's best apple picking spots, according to Yelp
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Of all the apple orchards in Connecticut to choose from, one farm in Middlefield was listed as one of the nation’s best. Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market in Middlefield, CT ranked No. 9 in the top United States...
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island Fashion Week Season XI Kicks Off Sunday
Rhode Island Fashion Week Season XI is here - with seven days of celebrating fashion, art, beauty, and entertainment. This four-day event features a wide variety of, not only fashion designers, but also artists, dancers and musicians, and is synchronized with Fashion Weeks around the world. “Our themed events take...
Weather Now: Summer-Like Today, Rain Returns to Start the Week
Happy Sunday! Yesterday and the past couple of days certainly had a fall feel to the air, but to end our last weekend of summer, we’ve got more summery weather on the way for today. We started off our Sunday not as chilly as we’ve seen it been this recently. Lows only dropped down into […]
RIPTA to detour 19 bus routes for Sunday road race
The detours will be in place from approximately 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., and RIPTA is warning riders to expect some delays as a result.
WPRI
Left Behind: A Target 12 Investigation airs Monday at 5
Rhode Island public schools received hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID relief cash. Target 12 continues to monitor how districts are spending – or not spending – that money. With testing scores in the gutter for special education students, you may be surprised to learn how little...
RI reports 1st human case of West Nile virus
The health department said a person in their 70s from Providence County contracted the virus and has been hospitalized after starting to experience symptoms nearly three weeks ago.
Turnto10.com
3 Rhode Island men charged in scheme to defraud car dealerships in 2 states
(WJAR) — Three Rhode Island men are charged in a scheme to defraud car dealerships in Rhode Island and New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced on Thursday. The three men are accused of using stolen identities to secure financing for a vehicle online and...
rinewstoday.com
Bi-partisan support at Operation Stand Down RI & a personal story – John A. Cianci
Operation Stand Down Rhode Island completed its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event over the last two days at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center in Johnston. Photo, above: Lunch time brings out our legislative/state leaders to serve: Seth Magaziner, candidate for Congress, District 2; Allan Fung, candidate for Congress, District 2; Joseph Polisena, Mayor of Johnston; Larry Connell, Director of the Providence VA Healthcare System; and Governor Dan McKee, Governor of RI, and candidate for re-election.
country1025.com
The Most Popular Pasta Dish In Massachusetts And Every State
It’s National Linguini Day today! My thoughts naturally turn to the North End of Boston and all the delicious Italian food. Just walking up and down Hanover Street can nearly satisfy your cravings. Ok, maybe not. Then, I got to thinking…what is the most popular pasta dish in Massachusetts? The answer, I found was surprising, to say the least. In fact, most of the New England States, with the exception of one, were surprising to me.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - September 16, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Brett Smiley's 10-year effort, Tom Ryan's wrong zip code, and multi-talented artist and community scientist Jeffrey Yoo Warren's masterpiece. Now, we are...
