The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has seen continued success on the full day trips, whenever the wind has allowed them to get out to the grounds. The fluke bite has been tough, but sea bass and scup are coming over the rails and into the buckets in great numbers. Captain Frank hasn’t made it out to the cod grounds this week, but that bite should be picking up very soon. The fleet will continue to run full day trips daily when the weather allows, so be sure to check their website for the schedule specifics.

HOBBIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO