Maxim

Ride Along On The Ultimate Rhode Island Luxury Road Trip

From hip hotels to elegant restaurants, and sporting clays to classic car tours. From The Gilded Age, the new TV series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, to A Newport Summer, a suitably lavish new book from photographer Nick Mele and author / interior designer Ruthie Sommers from Vendome Press, Newport, and Rhode Island was on our mind a lot this summer. New England’s most elegant state, it seems, is finally coming into its own.
WPRI 12 News

Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- September 15, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has seen continued success on the full day trips, whenever the wind has allowed them to get out to the grounds. The fluke bite has been tough, but sea bass and scup are coming over the rails and into the buckets in great numbers. Captain Frank hasn’t made it out to the cod grounds this week, but that bite should be picking up very soon. The fleet will continue to run full day trips daily when the weather allows, so be sure to check their website for the schedule specifics.
iheart.com

State Warns Of Triple E In Rhode Island

The Rhode Island Department of Health is reporting the first human case of West Nile virus in the Ocean State in 2022. RIDOH says the patient is a Providence County resident in their 70s who is hospitalized. Officials are advising residents to break up mosquito-breeding areas, which can be any...
Washington Examiner

This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island churches honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II

(WJAR) — Two Rhode Island churches are honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II this weekend. A service for the Queen was held at Trinity Church in Newport on Saturday evening. The church set up a dedication display with flowers. A plaque in one of the pews marks the...
earnthenecklace.com

Brian Yocono Leaving WPRI-TV: Where Is the Rhode Island Anchor Going?

Brian Yocono has become one of the top news anchors in his eight years at WPRI-TV. He has been a fixture on television news in Rhode Island for a long time. Now the fantastic anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Rhode Island’s favorite TV anchor, Brian Yocono, is leaving WPRI-TV in September 2022. His announcement surprised his viewers. Now they’re curious to know if the anchor’s new position will require him to relocate from Rhode Island. Thankfully, Brian Yocono has addressed most of their concerns.
Turnto10.com

State says bluefin tuna catch was illegal

(WJAR) — Environmental police officers issued a criminal summons to a Massachusetts charter boat captain for allegedly failing to have the required commercial fishing license and permit. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said environmental police came across the boat fishing commercially for giant bluefin tuna in state...
Register Citizen

This CT orchard is one of nation's best apple picking spots, according to Yelp

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Of all the apple orchards in Connecticut to choose from, one farm in Middlefield was listed as one of the nation’s best. Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market in Middlefield, CT ranked No. 9 in the top United States...
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island Fashion Week Season XI Kicks Off Sunday

Rhode Island Fashion Week Season XI is here - with seven days of celebrating fashion, art, beauty, and entertainment. This four-day event features a wide variety of, not only fashion designers, but also artists, dancers and musicians, and is synchronized with Fashion Weeks around the world. “Our themed events take...
WPRI

Left Behind: A Target 12 Investigation airs Monday at 5

Rhode Island public schools received hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID relief cash. Target 12 continues to monitor how districts are spending – or not spending – that money. With testing scores in the gutter for special education students, you may be surprised to learn how little...
Turnto10.com

3 Rhode Island men charged in scheme to defraud car dealerships in 2 states

(WJAR) — Three Rhode Island men are charged in a scheme to defraud car dealerships in Rhode Island and New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced on Thursday. The three men are accused of using stolen identities to secure financing for a vehicle online and...
rinewstoday.com

Bi-partisan support at Operation Stand Down RI & a personal story – John A. Cianci

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island completed its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event over the last two days at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center in Johnston. Photo, above: Lunch time brings out our legislative/state leaders to serve: Seth Magaziner, candidate for Congress, District 2; Allan Fung, candidate for Congress, District 2; Joseph Polisena, Mayor of Johnston; Larry Connell, Director of the Providence VA Healthcare System; and Governor Dan McKee, Governor of RI, and candidate for re-election.
country1025.com

The Most Popular Pasta Dish In Massachusetts And Every State

It’s National Linguini Day today! My thoughts naturally turn to the North End of Boston and all the delicious Italian food. Just walking up and down Hanover Street can nearly satisfy your cravings. Ok, maybe not. Then, I got to thinking…what is the most popular pasta dish in Massachusetts? The answer, I found was surprising, to say the least. In fact, most of the New England States, with the exception of one, were surprising to me.
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - September 16, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Brett Smiley's 10-year effort, Tom Ryan's wrong zip code, and multi-talented artist and community scientist Jeffrey Yoo Warren's masterpiece. Now, we are...
