Video Games

PSVR 1 games will not work immediately on PSVR 2

Why it matters: Sony's upcoming PSVR 2 has been widely hyped and drawn excitement from many tech enthusiasts, promising outstanding features and specs on the headset, controllers, and even games. Unfortunately, Sony has announced that titles released for the first PSVR headset will not work "natively" with the PSVR 2.
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker

What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
The Sims 4 is going free to play in October

What just happened? Electronic Arts is making one of its most popular social simulation games free to play starting next month. From October 18, The Sims 4 will be free to download and play on Windows, Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. The Sims 4 launched...
#System Requirements#Uncharted 4#Video Game#The Lost Legacy#Dlss
Should You Buy DDR5 for Your Next Budget PC Build?

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. We recently reviewed the cheapest DDR5 memory we could find to see if that impacted gaming performance and to our surprise it didn't perform bad at all. In fact, in terms of value it was quite good and with that our recommendation for anyone building a new PC right now, or at any point in the future... it's time to move on from DDR4.
Microsoft 365 automatic app updates finally become relatively seamless

Editor's take: Microsoft has never been good when it comes to updates. The process is never seamless and often takes more time out of your day than you would want. Many people, myself included, tend to put off updates, sometimes for days. Microsoft is looking to make the process easier, mainly for 365 apps, but a few others will benefit as well.
Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition is the next major FPS remaster

Something to look forward to: The old school first-person shooter Rise of the Triad was already remastered in 2013, but a new version of the game is now scheduled for 2023. It's coming back from the 1990s with improved graphics and features, a brand-new level editor, and full support for online and local multiplayer.
Aside from doing some changes in Steam settings, you can apply other good tips on "How to increase Microsoft store download speed?"
Newegg is bundling gaming monitors with GPUs to clear out inventory

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. In a nutshell: From one extreme to the other – that is the best way to describe the GPU market over the past couple of years. The 180 has seemingly happened so quickly that Newegg is now bundling additional hardware with GPUs to move inventory ASAP.
That's a lot of lying and skewing the results to puff DDR5 when it is blatantly obvious that DDR5 4800MHz does not hold its own against...
GoPro Hero 11 Black

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The GoPro Hero 11 Black is in many ways the ultimate in incremental evolution. It’s a better camera...
I need above USB 3.0. Size required is 1TB. I won't write a lot. I'd most likely write 500GB at the first...
Hanwha Security

The information you provided is very genuine and helpful. I recommend it to my friends and families.
Additionally, 2 Pc Pass provides a "See Data" link that enables visitors to enter their own gameplay times and contribute to improving...
The news feed is currently empty.
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

