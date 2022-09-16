Read full article on original website
PSVR 1 games will not work immediately on PSVR 2
Why it matters: Sony's upcoming PSVR 2 has been widely hyped and drawn excitement from many tech enthusiasts, promising outstanding features and specs on the headset, controllers, and even games. Unfortunately, Sony has announced that titles released for the first PSVR headset will not work "natively" with the PSVR 2.
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
Intel overclocks its Arc A750 to 2.7 GHz using the factory air cooler
In context: Intel marketer Ryan Shrout joined veteran engineer Tom Petersen in the lab for another debrief about the upcoming Arc Alchemist GPUs. This time they delved into the cooling capacity and overclocking potential of the Arc A750 and Arc A770 Limited Edition cards. For some context, the Limited Edition...
The Sims 4 is going free to play in October
What just happened? Electronic Arts is making one of its most popular social simulation games free to play starting next month. From October 18, The Sims 4 will be free to download and play on Windows, Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. The Sims 4 launched...
Should You Buy DDR5 for Your Next Budget PC Build?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. We recently reviewed the cheapest DDR5 memory we could find to see if that impacted gaming performance and to our surprise it didn't perform bad at all. In fact, in terms of value it was quite good and with that our recommendation for anyone building a new PC right now, or at any point in the future... it's time to move on from DDR4.
Microsoft 365 automatic app updates finally become relatively seamless
Editor's take: Microsoft has never been good when it comes to updates. The process is never seamless and often takes more time out of your day than you would want. Many people, myself included, tend to put off updates, sometimes for days. Microsoft is looking to make the process easier, mainly for 365 apps, but a few others will benefit as well.
Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition is the next major FPS remaster
Something to look forward to: The old school first-person shooter Rise of the Triad was already remastered in 2013, but a new version of the game is now scheduled for 2023. It's coming back from the 1990s with improved graphics and features, a brand-new level editor, and full support for online and local multiplayer.
iPhone 14 Pro users discover the camera is vibrating and making noises in third-party apps
In a nutshell: As with previous Apple handsets, one of the highlights of the iPhone 14 Pro is its cutting-edge camera tech. But it appears that owners are encountering major issues when using the phone's snapper via third-party apps such as Instagram and Snapchat: the camera is shaking and making very concerning noises.
Microsoft PC Game Pass now shows game lengths based on different playstyles
What just happened? Microsoft has added another feature to its already packed PC Game Pass service: game listings now show details on how long a title takes to complete. Helpfully, this isn't restricted to just averages as it includes four different times based on how you like to play titles.
Newegg is bundling gaming monitors with GPUs to clear out inventory
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. In a nutshell: From one extreme to the other – that is the best way to describe the GPU market over the past couple of years. The 180 has seemingly happened so quickly that Newegg is now bundling additional hardware with GPUs to move inventory ASAP.
GoPro Hero 11 Black
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The GoPro Hero 11 Black is in many ways the ultimate in incremental evolution. It’s a better camera...
Nvidia teases more RTX 4000 details with cryptic code, confirms Lovelace architecture name
Highly anticipated: We're now a mere five days away from the event gamers are hotly anticipating: Nvidia's unveiling of the RTX 4000 graphics cards. Adding more fuel to the hype machine, team green has posted a couple of new teasers for the GeForce Beyond event, including one with a mystery code that could reveal some Lovelace specs.
Intel teases Raptor Lake platform innovations as AMD prepares to launch Ryzen 7000
In brief: When most people think about the future of PC technology, they likely think about new CPUs designed in the US. But not to be surprised, Intel recently hosted an international Tech Tour at its facilities in Israel, where they unveiled several intriguing innovations for their upcoming 13th-gen Core platform and CPU, code-named "Raptor Lake."
