kvnf.org
Mindful Moments: Mindful of Food
Today we take a mindful look at food. Erin Easton is a Colorado native whose wandering spirit took her on a journey all over the globe leading her to the mindful practice that healed her mind, body, and spirit and brought peace into her life. She began her study of meditation at the Shedrob Choekhor Ling monastery outside of Geneva Switzerland. After a year of meditation and philosophy classes she participated in a retreat at Plum Village in France. This is where she fell in love with mindfulness and changed the focus of her master’s degree in French to the effects of mindfulness and meditation on language acquisition. She participated in a Vipassana retreat and did a three month study internship at Tara Mandala Buddhist Center outside of Pagosa Springs Colorado, but finds her true mindful roots in the Plum Village Tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh. She now lives in Montrose, CO where she owns New Leaf Mindfulness Coaching offering group mindfulness and yoga classes as well as individual coaching and nature retreats. Erin is the author of Living From The Heart: Healing Ourselves So We Can Heal The World.
Photo Highlights From the Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Car Show 2022
There were so many cool cars in this year's downtown Grand Junction car show, but only one can be the 'KOOLest" of them all. The downtown Grand Junction car show is one of the best car shows of the year in large part because of the venue. The downtown setting is just fantastic with all of the classic automobiles lining the street and there is always such a great variety of cars. You can see some photo highlights from the car show in the gallery below - including the 1st place winner for Best in Show.
This Colorado Town Named One Of America’s Best For Fall Colors
Fall is such a great season. As we get some relief from the heat and the craziness of summer, fall brings us not only those crisp days and evenings perfect for hoodies and a warm cup of your favorite beverage, but also Halloween and then the excitement of Thanksgiving and Christmas,
Haunted Places to Explore Around Grand Junction Colorado and the State
Fall is in the air and it's time to get ready for hayrides, pumpkin patches, and a few fun haunted houses. Colorado is home to all manner of hauntings with haunted roads, ghost towns, haunted old buildings, and a legend or two for each corner of the state. Scroll on...
nbc11news.com
Tracking next system to move into the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night, a system changed its primary northwest track to an eastward path bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Grand Junction. We got 0.12 inches of rainfall from the weather maker that moved the area last night. For today, conditions have remained dry throughout the entire day. We started this morning with perfect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly sunny skies. As the day progressed, skies began to open up, mainly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Grand Junction.
KJCT8
Alert issued for missing endangered adult
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Edward James Quirova, also known as “Jimmy,” was last seen at 3:35 p.m. Friday. Description. Hair color: Grey and black. Eye color: Brown. Attire: Grey sweatpants, a grey...
westernslopenow.com
Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
highcountryshopper.com
CPW Recovers Body of Suspected Drowning Victim in Corn Lake
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers recovered the body of a suspected drowning victim from Corn Lake on Sunday, September 11. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, CPW park rangers responded to a report of a person who had fallen off their paddle board into the water and had not resurfaced at the Corn Lake section of James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park in Clifton. The victim was reportedly not wearing a life jacket.
Delta County Drug Bust: Police Discover Large Illegal Marijuana Cultivations
An illegal marijuana cultivation operation in Delta County is out of business. Several law enforcement agencies including were involved in executing search warrants on two properties in rural Delta county near Crawford. The Delta County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, and multiple drug enforcement agencies were involved in the operation.
KJCT8
UPDATE: One dead in Patterson Road accident, two injured
UPDATE: 4:00 p.m. Sept. 15 | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has confirmed that one person has died following a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on Patterson Road Thursday morning. Authorities report that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. Eyewitnesses reported...
