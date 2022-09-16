ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

VIDEO: Man wears stolen shoes out of Foot Locker

By Makea Luzader
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that an unknown man robbed a Foot Locker in the 8600 block of Colesville Road on Friday afternoon. They are still looking for a suspect.

Police said that the man entered the store and asked to try on a pair of sneakers. He said he was going to buy them as well as another shirt, but he grabbed a pair of scissors once he got to the counter and told the employee to get out of his way.

He grabbed the new sneakers and put them on before trying to leave the store. The store manager tried to stop him, but he brandished the scissors and threatened her before leaving.

Police said that anyone with any information call 240-773-5070 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can see the full surveillance video here .

