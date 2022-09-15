ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

81-year-old Texas man dies in drowning in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 81-year-old Texas man died in a drowning Sunday in Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the man was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11 a.m. Deputies say the man was then located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down.
DESTIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy