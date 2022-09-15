Read full article on original website
WEAR
Gov. DeSantis pushes to make Florida best in nation for workforce education
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing for stronger workforce education. DeSantis says his goal is to make Florida the number one state for workforce education by 2030. DeSantis says based off the economy now, there's a demand for skilled trades. He's encouraged the school districts and state colleges...
WEAR
81-year-old Texas man dies in drowning in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 81-year-old Texas man died in a drowning Sunday in Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the man was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11 a.m. Deputies say the man was then located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down.
