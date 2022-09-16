Read full article on original website
IGN
Beta Guide: All Available Maps, Game Modes, and Rewards
Running throughout the last two weekends of September, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta will be available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The two-part Beta event will feature several playable game modes and maps, as well as unique rewards that will carry over once the game launches in late October.
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Play Epic Games and GOG Titles on Steam Deck
It’s fair to say that the Steam Deck has redefined what we call PC gaming, by making the experience portable. But of course, you’re limited to games in the Steam library. While the Steam library has a huge collection of games, other titles are only available from third party services, such as Epic Games. Meanwhile, some of your older favorites can probably be found on GOG (formerly known as “Good Old Games”).
Best hand tracking games for Oculus Quest 2022
The Oculus Quest can track your hands as well as controllers, but many of its games require controllers. These are the best Quest 2 hand tracking games with gameplay that works best with your fingers.
ComicBook
Elric Board Game by Zombicide Co-Designer Launches on Kickstarter
A new board game based on the world of Elric of Melniboné has launched on Kickstarter. Earlier this month, the French board game publisher Le Departement launched a Kickstarter for Elric: Rise of the Young Kingdoms, which is set in the world of Michael Moorcock's Elric novels. Players will take control of an individual Kingdom, all of whom are attempting to overthrow the capital city Imrryr. Players will lead their forces from tower to tower, overcoming traps and other city defenses as they work their way into the heart of the city. If the players can manage to overthrow the city, the player with the most loot is declared the winner. You can check out a full breakdown of the game in the video below:
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
dotesports.com
Here are all of the multiplayer maps in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Infinity Ward’s sequel to the 2019 reboot of the Modern Warfare franchise is due to be released on Oct. 28. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on its way, and some sacred maps will be returning, with a selection of new maps for players to quickscope and trickshot on.
dotesports.com
What do Rocket League and League of Legends have in common? Ex-Riot devs’ Omega Strikers might be the answer
The developers at Odyssey Interactive, a new studio founded by ex-League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics leaders, introduced their new game to the world today. Titled Omega Strikers, the game features three-on-three matches that are a hybrid of soccer games and battle arenas. Players pick one of several unique characters and attempt to guide the ball into the goal at the other end of the pitch—but of course, it’s not that simple. Each character has their own strengths and abilities, and the game is as much about knocking out your opponents as it is about scoring goals. The development team shared that they were inspired by the skill potential inherent in League and the sporty, fast-paced gameplay of Rocket League.
ComicBook
Steam Getting Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG
An RPG from publisher Square Enix that only launched a couple of months back exclusively for Nintendo Switch is now coming to PC via Steam. That game in question happens to be Triangle Strategy, which is a tactical RPG that released earlier this spring. And while Triangle Strategy has already been relatively popular on Switch, its arrival on PC is set to come about in under a month.
Ark: Survival Evolved and a legendary co-op board game are free on Epic next week
Ark is a great freebie, but free Gloomhaven is the real treat next week. Next week will see the perennially popular survival shooter ARK: Survival Evolved (opens in new tab) go free to keep on the Epic Games store for another week. From September 22nd to September 29th, the dinosaur-riding survival extravaganza will be totally free. You can just have it.
bitcoinist.com
NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review
BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. Are NFTs finally infiltrating the AAA gaming space? Meanwhile, leading Solana marketplace Magic Eden is dealing with community disagreement and the biggest name in coffee is kicking off their new NFT rewards program. It’s just a few of...
ComicBook
Xbox Boss Responds to PlayStation's Call of Duty Exclusivity Concerns
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has responded to PlayStation's extremely vocal concerns about what could happen if Call of Duty became exclusive to the Microsoft-owned platform. In case you have somehow missed it, Microsoft announced it will be acquiring Activision for nearly $70 billion, meaning it would take on franchises like Call of Duty as first-party titles. It's the biggest deal in the history of gaming, which has resulted in tons of scrutiny from other platform holders, players, and regulators. As the deal makes its way through the regulators, a number of concerns have been raised, namely surrounding the future of Call of Duty.
IGN
Ashfall Let's Play - Character Creator, Tutorial Missions, and Mid-Game Missions
IGN's Alan Wheeler is exploring the opening moments of Ashfall, from its character creator to the first mission along with a plunge into Iron Cage Caverns for some higher level play. Ashfall is a shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio. After a devastating nuclear attack from an AI gone rogue...
IGN
Hollow Knight: Silksong Confirmed for PS4 and PS5
We could still be a ways off from finding out when Hollow Knight: Silksong will finally be in our hands, but the upcoming sequel nevertheless continues to expand its platform presence. In addition to releasing on Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles, and PC, it will now also be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
CNET
Garden Tails: Match and Grow Is My New Favorite Apple Arcade Game
Apple Arcade added Garden Tails: Match and Grow to its catalog of games on Friday. In this adorable game, you meet a rabbit named Lilac with dreams of restoring a rundown, abandoned garden to its former glory. To renovate the garden, you'll complete matching puzzles to earn seeds and in-game coins. As the garden progresses, more animals arrive with charming stories to tell.
Overwatch 2 Devs Working on Season 8 Hero and Maps for Season 13
Blizzard is already play-testing heroes and maps for later seasons even though Overwatch 2 has yet to release. According to an interview with Eurogamer, Blizzard is always looking ahead and whether it's cosmetics, heroes, or maps, the company is always working on new content. Two developers had the time to talk to Eurogamer including Commercial Lead Jon Spector and Game Director Aaron Keller.
'Warzone 2.0' And 'Modern Warfare 2' Feature Awesome In-Game Chat System
Yesterday, thanks to the Call of Duty Next event, CoD fans got a whole bunch of new information about Modern Warfare II, the Warzone sequel (now officially called Warzone 2.0), and Warzone Mobile. MWII players, for example, can look forward to enhanced movement tactics (such as underwater combat), as well as new maps and modes.
ComicBook
Fortnite Season 4: Paradise Launches With New Battle Pass
Epic Games has today officially launched the latest Season of Fortnite which is entitled Paradise. As expected with this seasonal shift, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 brings a new battle pass to the battle royale shooter to go along with a number of new unlockable skins. And as for Season 4's theme, it happens to center around a substance called Chrome which is slowly engulfing the island.
TechCrunch
Massive GTA 6 gameplay video leak depicts male and female playable characters
Interestingly, the hacker (who goes by ‘teapotuberhacker’ on the GTAForums) also claims to be the person responsible for the recent Uber hack, and says that they got the video by gaining access to a Rockstar employee’s Slack account — which is the same MO for Uber’s massive breach.
Microsoft's Cheat Code: Buying Its Way To Gaming Dominance
With the video game industry on track to make $200 billion in 2022 and reach a worth $435 billion by 2028, it's no surprise that its biggest players are jocking for power. While the number one revenue slot still belongs to Chinese conglomerate Tencent (TCEHY) , Sony (SONY) holds position #2 thanks to the $18.28 billion it raked in over the course of 2021.
