No. 1 Seton Hall Prep falls to Woodstock Academy (CT) - Boys soccer recap
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, suffered its first loss of the season when it was defeated by Woodstock Academy of Connecticut, 3-2, at the Mainline High School Jamboree in Downingtown, Penn. Jesus de la Torre scored the tie-breaking goal in the 60th minute for Woodstock...
Brody Zauner’s legacy lives on at Allentown through new scholarship fund
There are a lot of ways you can describe Brody Zauner, and what he accomplished in his short time on Earth. I would describe him as a very good soccer player, a willing SAT student under my tutelage, a co-worker–Zauner was a Digital Accounts Manager for New Jersey Advance Media when he passed away this summer, and I also worked with him for one season (2012) at the Field of Terror–and maybe most of all, a friend.
Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta
There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
Seton Hall notebook: Pirates picked 6th in Big East, Dan Hurley expects ‘street fight,’ Shaheen Holloway targets top recruits
The Lindy’s College Basketball preview magazine is out and the Big East picks are in. Under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall was picked sixth in the 11-team Big East Conference. Creighton, which ranks No. 4 nationally in the Lindy’s Top 10 behind North Carolina, Houston and Gonzaga, was...
New Jersey, you’re changing. Introducing Mosaic.
This fall, many schools will close for Diwali or Eid al-Fitr. This winter, children will dress in bright red and gold costumes and perform a traditional lion dance to celebrate the Lunar New Year. And in late spring, New Jersey will celebrate its second official Juneteenth.
Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach
One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
Former Jets head coach fired again
After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
Climate change must now be taught to N.J. students. What will new curriculum look like?
Before he was the assistant principal of Public School #5, Albert Padilla was the district’s science supervisor, instrumental in infusing climate change into the curriculum of more than 26,000 students in Jersey City for more than two years. Now that the state has started to require the topic of...
Mets begin interviewing candidates to replace Sandy Alderson
Sandy Alderson’s time as president of the New York Mets is coming to an end. He will step down as soon as the Mets find his replacement. And that process has begun.
Cubs release N.J. native after he clears waivers
So much for Sweet Home Chicago. The Cubs released infielder Frank Schwindel Sunday after he cleared waivers. He had been designated for assignment on Saturday. Per MLB.com:. Schwindel burst onto the scene for the Cubs in 2021 (1.002 OPS in 56 games), but struggled this season (.635 OPS in 75 games) and was recently playing at Triple-A.
Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot worth $1.9M split by pair of winning tickets
A pair of lucky ticket holders will split Friday’s $1,907,186 Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot, the second-biggest prize of the year for the daily game. One was sold at Field Liquors on Route 46 west in Clifton, the other at Krauszer’s Food Store on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Franklin Township, Somerset County.
Son of ex-Giants QB, Super Bowl champion to start at QB for Temple vs. Rutgers
PHILADELPHIA — Rutgers will face a quarterback with a familiar name on Saturday. Temple will start true freshman E.J. Warner at quarterback against the Scarlet Knights in Saturday’s clash at Lincoln Financial Field, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway
A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
Jersey City mayor vows hands-on approach to cash-strapped NJCU’s West Side sales plans
If New Jersey City University is going sell off pieces of its West Side campus, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is demanding a say in it. Fulop told NJSpotlight Thursday that he isn’t “very excited” about the financially stressed NJCU’s decision to hire the commercial real estate firm CBRE to create a plan in selling its ground leases for two parcels of its $400 million “campus village,” known as University Place.
The next Joey Gallo? Yankees’ Aaron Hicks admits ‘things are tough in New York’
Aaron Hicks can reading the writing on the wall. With Gold Glove Award-winning outfielder Harrison Bader set to return from the injured list Tuesday, Hicks is the odd man out in the Yankees’ outfield.
Trenton mayor: Ch-ch-changes in the capital city | Opinion
This year, three summer months rolled by without there being a single homicide in Trenton. In Philadelphia, New York City and cities throughout the country, the story was markedly different.
Yankees let veteran pitcher go into free agency
Ryan Weber is gone, but there’s probably a good chance he’ll be back. For the third time this season, the Yankees have watched the veteran right-handed pitcher head into free agency Monday. They re-signed him each of the last two times he became a free agent.
N.J. special ed teacher passed over for promotions because of his race, lawsuit alleges
A high school teacher is suing the Hackensack public school district, alleging he was repeatedly passed over for promotions to supervisory and administrative positions because he is Black. Rodney Lane, a special education teacher, claims in court papers the district favored white candidates over him and sometimes failed to interview...
My Chemical Romance at Prudential Center: Where to buy last-minute tickets, prices, promo codes
A band of Newark natives is coming home. Popular emo group My Chemical Romance, who are staging a major comeback tour, are set to perform back-to-back nights at Prudential Center on Sept. 20 and 21. The “Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge” emo icons, which broke out in the mid-aughts, is...
