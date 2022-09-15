Slide 1 of 6: Silent strokes that don't have overt symptoms are more common than people think, affecting at least one third of people over 70. "A blood vessel can get blocked off, the tissue supplied by that vessel can die, but the person doesn't experience symptoms so they don't know they've had a stroke," says Karen Furie, MD, MPH, associate professor at Harvard Medical School and director of the Massachusetts General Hospital Stroke Service. Here are five symptoms strongly associated with silent stroke, according to physicians. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO