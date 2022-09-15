Read full article on original website
ucbjournal.com
New show examines Upper Cumberland History
COOKEVILLE – A local history buff has combined his love of stories and people into a new weekend attraction beginning Sunday. News Talk 94.1/AM 1600 presents “Whence We Came,” hosted by the Upper Cumberland’s own John Owen. Each week, John will trace the history of our nation through the eyes, ears and stories of Upper Cumberland residents. The hour is spent painting a picture of family members, their remembrances, and a look at life in our region.
ucbjournal.com
Cookeville’s first brewery and taproom celebrates six years of business
COOKEVILLE – Seven years ago, if you wanted a craft beer you had to travel to a major city. Then a couple of friends took a leap of faith and opened Cookeville’s first brewery and taproom, Red Silo, on the corner of First Street and Cedar Avenue. Saturday night, Red Silo celebrated six years in business with an anniversary celebration featuring live music, fun games, food, beer and giveaways.
ucbjournal.com
Heavenly Host Lutheran Church presents Oktoberfest!
COOKEVILLE – Find that lederhosen or dust off the dirndl and kick off the beginning of Fall with the sights, sounds and aromas of authentic German culture. Heavenly Host Lutheran Church is proud to host its 13th annual Oktoberfest celebration Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 777 S. Willow Ave. Meal tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 4 to 10. Kids under the age of 4 are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the church or at the door on the day of the event. All proceeds will go towards updating the campus kitchen to benefit the church and the Heavenly Host Lutheran Early Childhood Center.
ucbjournal.com
Highlands Economic Partnership announces launch of Phase V
COOKEVILLE – The Highlands Economic Partnership hosted their Phase V fundraising launch on Thursday, Sept. 15. The HEP Phase V launch included the new framework for community and business initiatives, new hire announcements, Matt Billings – Coordinator of Economic Development and Turner Fain – Coordinator of Workforce Development, details regarding the newly established Highlands Training Center and the official announcement of CareerFest that will be held both in person and virtually.
ucbjournal.com
Dailey’s Vitamins and Reflexology celebrates new location
COOKEVILLE – Dailey’s Vitamins and Reflexology has moved into a new location and celebrated with a grand opening and ribbon cutting with the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce. Dailey’s Vitamins and Reflexology offers reflexology services and sells vitamins, herbs, minerals, essential oils and much more. Dailey’s 38 years...
newstalk941.com
This Week Putnam Commission Chair Appointed, White Co Commission Continues Land Fill Discussion
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Putnam County Commission will fill several vacancies in committees Monday. Over 15 committees will see a new member appointed. The vacancies are due to some commissioners rolling of the commission after the August Election thus leaving open seats. The commission will also elect...
ucbjournal.com
UC Traffic Advisories Sept. 16-21
UPPER CUMBERLAND – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and several local governments have significant highway construction going on throughout the Upper Cumberland region that will drastically impact travelers. The following are the traffic advisories for construction throughout the Upper Cumberland for Sept. 16-21 listed by county and an estimated completion date.
WSMV
ARC rescues 27 of over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia property
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - 27 dogs in Virginia were rescued by the Animal Rescue Corps and taken to Gallatin Saturday. ARC said over 100 dogs were living on a property in Scott County, VA, after the property owner died, leaving the dogs with an uncertain future. As of Saturday, all the animals have been surrendered to various rescue groups and are safe. The rescue was coordinated with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, a Virginia rescue organization.
wilsonpost.com
Granville receives top ‘small town’ ranking
The Best Life website has selected Granville as No. 1 Small Town in the U. S. That Feels Like Stepping Back in Time. The website named its top 10 ranking in the U. S. with Chagrin Falls, Ohio; Bardstown, Ky.; Mackinac Island, Mich.; Bristol, R.I.; Hammondsport, N.Y.; Eureka, Calif.; Coupeville, Wash.; Madison, Ga.; and St. Peter’s Village, Pa., following Granville.
wcsportsauthority.com
'Good, Better, Best' from Cookeville
From the outside looking in, all you see on the stat sheet for the Pioneer football team is one win and four losses but the story is much different. Only one game, last week at Mt. Juliet, has been out of reach for the Pioneers. In all the other losses, if a couple plays go a different way, the Pioneers could be 4-1 instead.
$50,000 Powerball Double Play Winner in Gallatin
GALLATIN — A lucky Powerball player in Gallatin won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Sept. 14, 2022, thanks to their use of the Double Play feature. In the Double Play drawing – held after the Powerball drawing – last night’s winner matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball.
WTVC
Two minors go missing in Sale Creek, one found at base of waterfall, HCSO says
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — Two minors went missing on a trail in Sale Creek Friday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. One was found safe but the other was found at the base of a waterfall, HCSO says. The incident happened around 7p.m. at the 1200 block of Beck...
wjle.com
DeKalb Animal Shelter promoting the WJLE/DeKalb Animal Shelter Featured Pet of the Week “Pugsley” and the Hogs for Dogs Poker Run Coming Saturday (View video here)
How would you like to have a member of the Addams family join your family?. Meet Pugsley! The WJLE/DeKalb Animal Shelter featured “Pet of the Week”. Pugsley is part of the Addams family litter of kittens at the shelter and they all need a good home. “We call Pugsley...
wvlt.tv
Murfreesboro employee charged in crash
One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department. Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash. An Oak Ridge elementary school teacher died in a car crash Monday, according to an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
Woman killed in wrong-way on I-24 in Rutherford County
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 81 around 4 a.m.
Missing Murfreesboro teen found safe
UPDATE: Murfreesboro police say Esrael was found safe.
Thursday morning Crash Destroys Unity Medical Center Sign and Pickup
A violent crash took place on Thursday morning around 4:30 AM on Interstate Drive in Manchester. According to Manchester Police, the male driver of a king cab pickup hauling a long utility trailer (approximately 20 feet in length) went off the roadway. The truck traveled through the deep ditch in front of Unity Medical Center and collided with their large sign.
wgnsradio.com
Car Burst Into Flames Friday Night
(MURFREESBORO) A late model Buick burst into flames shortly after 9:00 o'clock this past Friday night. The incident occurred in front of Farmers Family Restaurant, off the Old Fort Parkway. Friday. Ladder 4 and Engine 9 crews used water and firefighting foam to put out the fire due to gasoline...
newstalk941.com
Jackson Co. School Bus Routes Undergoing Strains Due To Driver Shortage
A change in the Jackson County school bus schedule was due to a lack of bus drivers. Transportation and Attendance Director Phyllis Goad said one bus needed to be released early this week because there was not a driver available to cover that route. “They wouldn’t have gotten home until...
