COOKEVILLE – Find that lederhosen or dust off the dirndl and kick off the beginning of Fall with the sights, sounds and aromas of authentic German culture. Heavenly Host Lutheran Church is proud to host its 13th annual Oktoberfest celebration Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 777 S. Willow Ave. Meal tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 4 to 10. Kids under the age of 4 are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the church or at the door on the day of the event. All proceeds will go towards updating the campus kitchen to benefit the church and the Heavenly Host Lutheran Early Childhood Center.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO