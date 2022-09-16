Read full article on original website
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep falls to Woodstock Academy (CT) - Boys soccer recap
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, suffered its first loss of the season when it was defeated by Woodstock Academy of Connecticut, 3-2, at the Mainline High School Jamboree in Downingtown, Penn. Jesus de la Torre scored the tie-breaking goal in the 60th minute for Woodstock...
Football: Randolph survives against East Orange
It was a nail-biter in East Orange as Randolph survived against East Orange 34-27 behind a three-touchdown day from Stephen Petruziello. Stephen Petruzziello’s two-yard touchdown run put Randolph (3-0) ahead 34-14 early in the fourth quarter before East Orange (0-3) answered back with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kyree Fisher to Joshua Richards to cut the deficit to 13.
Football: Union City sees trio of rushers hit 100 yards in win over Montclair (WATCH)
Head coach Wilbur Valdez’s postgame words fired up Union City’s entire roster, which looked ready for four more quarters of football against the Mounties if it were up to them. The Soaring Eagles brought their lunch pail to Woodman Field and left with a 31-7 victory on Saturday...
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep football recovers, holds off No. 14 Delbarton in final seconds
St. Peter’s Prep might have been jolted when it had a 19-point lead disappear on Friday night. But rather than let the sudden shift in momentum overwhelm them, the Marauders, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, bounced back and left Caven Point with a win. Champ Long’s third...
Del Re, Westfield sets the tone early in win over Elizabeth - Football recap
Peter Del Re took the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown giving Westfield a lead it never relinquished as it rolled to a 38-20 victory over Elizabeth at Williams Field in Elizabeth. Dylan Wragg ran for an 8-yard touchdown and then kicked a 32-yard field goal to push the...
Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta
There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
H.S. football’s 10 biggest stories and other can’t-miss moments from Week 3
Friday night was a big one in Essex County for a couple old William Paterson University teammates from the early 1980s, Bloomfield head coach Mike Carter and Barringer head coach Dave McCombs. Carter earned his 135th career win that evening as his Bengals edged Livingston, 33-26, and McCombs picked up...
Football: Iona Prep (NY) defeats No. 2 Don Bosco Prep in a close one
Don Bosco , No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, suffered a narrow defeat to Iona Prep (NY) in what turned out to be a high scoring game, being edged out 42-35 in Ramsey. Don Bosco opened up the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown from Logan Bush until Iona Prep responded with a 97-yard kickoff return to tie the game at 7.
Hillside opportunistic in first half, dominant in second to post shutout over Roselle
Barris Grant has always ingrained in his players the importance of controlling the three key aspects of the game - offense, defense, special teams - in order to develop a winning attitude and tradition. His Comets did a commendable job of successfully tending to the categories of defense and special...
Seton Hall notebook: Pirates picked 6th in Big East, Dan Hurley expects ‘street fight,’ Shaheen Holloway targets top recruits
The Lindy’s College Basketball preview magazine is out and the Big East picks are in. Under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall was picked sixth in the 11-team Big East Conference. Creighton, which ranks No. 4 nationally in the Lindy’s Top 10 behind North Carolina, Houston and Gonzaga, was...
Trouble with lights, but not electricity for Weequahic in rousing win over Snyder
If Weequahic was looking for some sort of sign that its offense had finally arrived after five relatively quiet quarters, it came with a dramatic flare that might have been even too outlandish for Hollywood. The banks of floodlights at Untermann Field went suddenly dark late in the first quarter...
Brody Zauner’s legacy lives on at Allentown through new scholarship fund
There are a lot of ways you can describe Brody Zauner, and what he accomplished in his short time on Earth. I would describe him as a very good soccer player, a willing SAT student under my tutelage, a co-worker–Zauner was a Digital Accounts Manager for New Jersey Advance Media when he passed away this summer, and I also worked with him for one season (2012) at the Field of Terror–and maybe most of all, a friend.
Former Jets head coach fired again
After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
Devils’ Jack Hughes on Tom Fitzgerald’s offseason, coach Lindy Ruff, Luke Hughes, more
Jack Hughes had an eventful summer. The 21-year-old star Devils center spent time in Michigan with brothers Quinn –– a defenseman for the Vancouver Canucks –– and Luke –– New Jersey’s No. 4 pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. While in Michigan, the Hughes family played competitive golf matches and relaxed –– which was the perfect way to unwind ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season.
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot worth $1.9M split by pair of winning tickets
A pair of lucky ticket holders will split Friday’s $1,907,186 Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot, the second-biggest prize of the year for the daily game. One was sold at Field Liquors on Route 46 west in Clifton, the other at Krauszer’s Food Store on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Franklin Township, Somerset County.
Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach
One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway
A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
