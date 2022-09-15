ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Business Highlights: Rail deal, retail sales

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

___

Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement Thursday to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation’s freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced the deal, which emerged from a marathon 20-hour negotiating session at the Labor Department and came just one day before the threatened walkout. “This agreement is validation of what I’ve always believed — unions and management can work together ... for the benefit of everyone,” Biden said at the White House. The deal, which includes a 24% pay raise, will go to union members for a vote after a cooling-off period of several weeks.

___

Retail sales up 0.3% in Aug. from July amid inflation

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans picked up their spending a bit in August from July even as surging inflation on household necessities like rent and food took a toll on family budgets. U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last month after falling 0.4% in July, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Excluding business at gas stations, sales rose 0.8%. The sales figures for August were largely boosted by higher spending on vehicles. Sales of purchases at motor vehicles and parts dealers rose 2.8% last month. Excluding vehicle sales, spending slipped 0.3%. Excluding both vehicle and gas spending, retail sales rose 0.3%.

___

Amtrak works to restore routes after rail labor accord

NEW YORK (AP) — Amtrak on Thursday worked to accommodate travelers whose plans were disrupted this week ahead of a tentative railway labor agreement. Crowds were noticeably smaller at New Jersey stop on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor line between Philadelphia and New York hours after the agreement was announced, customers said. Amtrak cancelled several of its long-distance routes this week because there would not have been enough time for them to reach their destinations before the strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. Friday. That strike would have disrupted commuter traffic as well as freight rail lines because Amtrak and other commuter train lines use tracks owned by major freight railroads.

___

DOJ unveils more ‘carrots’ to ramp up corporate crime probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Faced with a decline in the number of corporate criminal prosecutions over the last decade, a top Justice Department official on Thursday unveiled new sweeteners for companies that cooperate with the government and a $250 million Congressional budget request to expand its work. Every division that prosecutes corporate crime must now develop programs to incentivize companies to report misconduct, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a speech at New York University Law School. In some cases, no one will have to plead guilty to criminal charges if the violation was self-reported and the company fixed it.

___

Stocks fall, indexes slip deeper into the red for the week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks gave up more ground Thursday, leaving major indexes on Wall Street deeper in the red for the week. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% after another wobbly day of trading. The benchmark index is now down 4.1% for the week following the biggest pullback for the market in more than two years on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite slid 1.4%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies closed 0.7% lower. New retail sales data gave a mixed view of how consumers are coping with the hottest inflation in four decades. The government report showed that retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% in August after falling 0.4% in July.

___

Mortgage rates hit 6%, first time since 2008 housing crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates climbed over 6% this week for the first time since the housing crash of 2008, threatening to sideline even more homebuyers from a rapidly cooling housing market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate rose to 6.02% from 5.89% last week. The long-term average rate has more than doubled since a year ago and is the highest it’s been since November of 2008, just after the housing market collapse triggered the Great Recession. One year ago, the rate stood at 2.86%. Rising interest rates — in part a result of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive push to tamp down inflation — have cooled off a housing market that has been hot for years.

___

FedEx warns on profit, slashes outlook as demand slumps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — FedEx Corp. warned Thursday it will likely miss Wall Street’s first-quarter profit target and said it expects business conditions to further weaken in its fiscal second quarter amid weaker global volume. The Memphis, Tennessee-based package delivery company also scrapped its forecast for fiscal 2023 earnings, which it issued less than three months ago.

___

Boeing to resell some Max jets ordered by Chinese airlines

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing is stuck with more than 100 planes that it can’t deliver to Chinese airlines, so it’s going to resell some of those planes to other customers. Company officials said Thursday they have waited long enough for permission to deliver new Boeing 737 Max jets to China, and they can’t wait any longer. Max jets were grounded around the world after two deadly crashes, and China is the last big market that hasn’t let airlines resume using the planes. Boeing’s chief financial officer says China is an important market, but he thinks Boeing can find new buyers. Max jets start around $100 million, although airlines usually get deep discounts from list prices.

___

The S&P 500 dropped 44.66 points, or 1.1%, to 3,901.35. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 173.27 points, or 0.6%, to 30,961.82. The Nasdaq lost 167.32 points, or 1.4%, to 11,552.36. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.23 points, or 0.7%, to 1,825.23.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden, other VIPs lie low as spotlight stays on late Queen

LONDON (AP) — American presidents usually make a splash when they travel abroad, holding the spotlight and quickly becoming the center of attention. Not this time. For U.S. President Joe Biden and other presidents, prime ministers and dignitaries, there were no red-carpet arrivals, no big speeches and no news conferences as they gathered for Monday’s state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, world leaders used to people hanging on their every word checked their egos in the service of honoring the queen, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who died earlier this month at age 96 after 70 years on the throne. “They know that they are there to honor the passing, honor the individual,” said Capricia Marshall, who was the U.S. State Department’s protocol chief for a period during Barack Obama’s administration. “They also are aware that they’re representing their country.”
POTUS
The Associated Press

Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.”. Biden, who rarely does interviews, spoke to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a segment that aired Sunday. He...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Iran faces US in international court over asset seizure

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Iran told the United Nations’ highest court on Monday that Washington’s confiscation of some $2 billion in assets from Iranian state bank accounts to compensate bombing victims was an attempt to destabilize the Iranian government and a violation of international law. In...
WORLD
The Associated Press

A day after blackout, Fiona dumps more rain on Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona roared over the Dominican Republic on Monday, a day after knocking out power to all of Puerto Rico and causing damage the governor described as “catastrophic.” Many people were also left without water service. The blow from Fiona was made more devastating because Puerto Rico has yet to recover from Hurricane Maria, which killed nearly 3,000 people and destroyed the power grid in 2017. Five years later, more than 3,000 homes on the island still have blue tarps for a roof. The wind and water from Fiona stripped the pavement from roads, tore off roofs and sent torrents pouring into homes. The storm also took out a bridge and flooded an airport runway. Authorities reported no deaths directly from Fiona, but Puerto Rico officials said it was too early to know the full scope of damage. The storm was still expected to unleash torrential rain across the U.S. territory.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Purple Innovation, Kinross rise; AutoZone, Marathon Oil fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. AutoZone Inc.. down $68.06 to $2,097.59. The auto parts retailer reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up 89 cents to $125.08. The maker of Grand Theft Auto and other video games...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American contractor held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years has been released in exchange for a convicted Taliban drug lord jailed in the United States, the White House said Monday, announcing a rare success in U.S.-Taliban talks since the militant group took power a little more than a year ago Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran who had spent more than a decade in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor, was abducted in January 2020 and is believed to have been held since then by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network. He was traded for Bashir Noorzai, a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Biden calls Puerto Rico governor amid Fiona devastation

President Biden on Monday called the governor of Puerto Rico to discuss the federal response to the devastation seen so far from Hurricane Fiona. Puerto Rico has seen its power grid downed, landslides unleashed and infrastructure including roads and bridges destroyed since the hurricane hit ground on the southwest coast on Sunday.
POTUS
The Associated Press

FAA rejects airline request to hire less-experienced pilots

Federal officials have rejected a request by a regional airline facing a pilot shortage to hire co-pilots with half the usual minimum amount of flying experience. Republic Airways asked for permission to hire pilots with at least 750 hours of flying time if they complete the airline’s training program. However, the Federal Aviation Administration said that it was in the public interest to maintain current standards, which generally require 1,500 flight hours for a co-pilot. Republic did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. Smaller carriers called regional airlines were once allowed to hire co-pilots, who are called first officers, with as few as 250 hours of flying experience. But the minimum was increased after a 2009 Colgan Air plane flying for Continental Airlines crashed near Buffalo, New York, killing all 49 people on board and one on the ground.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to press his attack on Ukraine despite Ukraine’s latest counteroffensive and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country’s vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Putin said the “liberation” of Ukraine’s entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia’s main military goal and that he sees no need to revise it. “We aren’t in a rush,” the Russian leader said, adding that Moscow has only deployed volunteer soldiers to fight in Ukraine. Some hard-line politicians and military bloggers have urged the Kremlin to follow Ukraine’s example and order a broad mobilization to beef up the ranks, lamenting Russia’s manpower shortage. Russia was forced to pull back its forces from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week after a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukraine’s move to reclaim control of several Russian-occupied cities and villages marked the largest military setback for Moscow since its forces had to retreat from areas near the capital early in the war.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

UN: Pledge goal reached for averting oil disaster off Yemen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United Nations said Monday it has finally reached a pledging goal to raise money to remove 1 million barrels of oil from a long-stranded and rusting oil supertanker off Yemen, moving closer toward averting an explosion or leak that could wreak environmental and economic disaster. The U.N. still has to persuade all donors to pay up on pledges for the first, $75 million phase of the emergency removal operation to begin, warned Russell Geekie, a spokesman for U.N. operations in Yemen. The rusting FSO Safer supertanker holds some four times the estimated amount of oil released in the 1989 Exxon Valdez spill that devastated the Alaskan coast. Funding delays and Yemen’s seven-year war have stymied international efforts to start addressing the threat, making the Safer a specter of looming disaster offshore throughout Yemen’s ongoing conflict. The U.N. has led a multinational effort to raise funds to start removing the oil safely. U.S. Yemen envoy Tim Lenderking has been among those pressing for donations. The U.S. this summer cited the threat that coming winter storms could breach the decaying hull.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Bentley Systems Announces the Finalists in the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the finalists in the 2022 Going Digital Awardsin Infrastructure. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world. Eleven independent jury panels selected the 36 finalists from over 300 nominations submitted by more than 180 organizations from 47 countries encompassing 12 categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005774/en/ Images of the finalists in the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Semrush Appoints Bill Wagner to its Board of Directors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Semrush (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, has appointed Bill Wagner to its board as an independent non-executive director. “We are excited to welcome Bill to our Board of Directors. He brings 20+ years experience from the SaaS industry that supports our management and operational expertise, and software innovation leadership,” said Oleg Shchegolev, CEO of Semrush. “Attracting leaders such as Bill to our Board demonstrates that our exciting growth trajectory continues.” Wagner served as the president and chief executive officer of GoTo (formerly LogMeIn, Inc.), one of the world’s top SaaS (software as a service) companies, from 2015 through 2022, after joining the company as chief operating officer in 2013. During his tenure, LogMeIn grew from a small-cap public company with $140 million in revenue to an industry leader with 4,000 employees, 2 million customers and more than $1 billion in revenue. LogMeIn was acquired by Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital for $4.3 billion in 2020.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Freight Rail#Linus Business#Business Economics#Politics Federal#Traffic Accident#Business Industry#Politics Whitehouse#The Labor Department#The White House#Americans#The Commerce Department
The Associated Press

greymatter.io Named a “Leader” in Service Mesh by GigaOm

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- greymatter.io, the leading provider of an enterprise application networking platform widely-deployed worldwide throughout mission-critical defense and intelligence environments, has been named a “Leader” and “Outperformer” in the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Service Mesh. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005760/en/ greymatter.io named a leader in service mesh by GigaOm. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Battle builds over California’s new tech law

Tech industry groups are pushing back against California’s new social media transparency law, signaling a legal challenge may be ahead following in the footsteps of cases brought against GOP-backed content moderation laws in Texas and Florida. We’ll also dive into how state attorneys general are leading efforts to take...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
China
The Associated Press

US migration from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua soars in August

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The number of Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans taken into custody at the U.S. border with Mexico soared in August as migrants from Mexico and traditional sending countries were stopped less frequently, authorities said Monday. U.S. authorities stopped migrants from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua about 56,000 times last month, up from 49,826 times in July and 23,141 times in August 2021, according to administration officials. At the same time, fewer migrants were stopped from Mexico and the Central American “Northern Triangle” countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras for a third straight month. Overall, migrants were stopped about 203,000 times. They were stopped 199,976 times on the U.S. border with Mexico in July and 213,593 times in August 2021. The growing numbers from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, are the latest sign of rapidly changing migration flows as U.S. authorities wrestle with unusually large influxes.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Bused, flown migrants can live in US -- for now

Republican governors have been sending more migrants released at the U.S. border with Mexico to Democratic strongholds, raising questions about their legal status, how they are lured on board buses and planes and the cost to taxpayers. Florida’s Ron DeSantis flew about 50 Venezuelans last week to the small, upscale island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. During the weekend, Texas’ Greg Abbott bused more migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington home. U.S. authorities are grappling with unusually large numbers of migrants crossing the border from Mexico amid rapidly changing demographics. The administration said Monday that people from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua accounted for more than one of three migrants stopped at the border in August. Since April, Texas has bused about 8,000 migrants to Washington, 2,200 to New York and 300 to Chicago. Arizona bused more than 1,800 to Washington since May, while the city of El Paso, Texas, bused more than 1,100 to New York since Aug. 23.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Idaho and Taiwan sign two-year wheat trade agreement

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Monday signed a two-year agreement supporting Idaho wheat sales to Taiwan in a deal that officials say gives wheat producers a reliable buyer and Taiwan a dependable supplier. The Republican governor participated in the ceremonial signing with officials from Taiwan, the Idaho wheat industry and Taiwan Flour Mills Association. Wheat is one of Idaho’s top crops, and about half is exported to other countries. Taiwan is one of the state’s top buyers, with trade dating back to the 1970s. Officials said that Monday’s agreement solidifies that commitment. “They have been a very, very loyal customer, Taiwan has, for a long time,” Little said at the signing in the governor’s ceremonial office at the Statehouse, noting Taiwan is the second-largest market for everything exported out of Idaho. “Our farmers in Idaho, a lot of them have made significant investments in their farms predicated on that consistent good market that we have.”
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%. Technology stocks, retailers, banks and industrial companies helped lift the market. Apple rose 2.5%, Home Depot gained 1.6%, Bank of America rose 1.7% and United Airlines closed 3.3% higher. Health care and real estate stocks fell, tempering gains elsewhere in the market. Pfizer fell 1.3% and Welltower slid 2.2%.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy