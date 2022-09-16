ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trus No
3d ago

Throw him in the basement under the jail and quit waisting the taxpayers money! Condolences to the family of this woman who lost her life due to senseless violence!🕊🕯

3
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man who went on I-85 shooting spree was circling courthouse before arrest, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A shooting spree on I-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month now has some new information. Chambers County, Alabama Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before 39-year-old Jerel Brown was taken into custody for going on a shooting spree in Georgia and Alabama last month, witnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse.
AUBURN, AL
#Murder#Metro Atlanta#Violent Crime#Gwinnett Police Sgt#Stephenson High School
wtoc.com

4 arrests made in drugs, weapons bust

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County law enforcement was at the same home twice in less than 24 hours on Thursday. Several arrests have been made and a mobile home destroyed. The fire that caused damage has been deemed suspicious by law enforcement and started Thursday night. Just hours...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Georgia Plead Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Using Counterfeit Passports to Steal Money

Two From Georgia Plead Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Using Counterfeit Passports to Steal Money. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Danielle Dorsett, age 54, and her brother, Byron J. Laforest, age 50, both residents of Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Carl J. Barbier to conspiracy to use false or counterfeit passports. Judge Barbier scheduled their sentencing for January 5, 2023.
WKRG News 5

Alabama: Police trying to identify man found dead in cemetery

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – The LaFayette Police Department is working to determine the name of a man found dead in the wooded area of a cemetery on Saturday, September 10th. The cause of death remains unknown. LaFayette police officers say EMS responded to Brookwood SC near the city cemetery when the body was discovered in […]
LA FAYETTE, AL
