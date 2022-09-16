ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

Shore Sports Network

VOTE for the Week 3 Ocean County Sports Medicine Shore Conference Football Player of the Week

There were some great individual performances in the air, on the ground, on defense, and on special teams in Week 3, and now it’s time to get your vote in for who had the top performance in the Shore this weekend to choose the Ocean County Sports Medicine/Shore Sports Network Player of the Week. The winner will be announced on Thursday right here on ShoreSportsNetwork.com. Voting will end Wednesday at midnight.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore Sports Network

No. 1 Red Bank Catholic Cruises to Shutout Victory over No. 3 Middletown South

MIDDLETOWN -- Offense, defense, specials teams; Red Bank Catholic had it all going on Friday night at The Swamp in a dominant victory over Middletown South. Junior wide receiver Emanuel Ross caught a pair of touchdown passes and the defense allowed under 100 yards of offense as the Caseys, ranked No. 1 in the Shore Sports Network Top 10, rolled to a 35-0 Shore Conference American Division victory over the No. 3 Eagles.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Former Jets head coach fired again

After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach

One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Manahawkin Goes Green at the Lake

Full of music, food, beer and lots of fun, the Ocean County Irish Festival was a worthwhile stop for visitor on Saturday, Sept. 10. And while the sun shone warmly on their faces, quests were entertained by bagpipers and even the rare stilted leprechaun.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: DRIVER STRIKES GAS LINE IN DOWNTOWN

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a car struck a gas line on the 0 block of Main Street. The driver is unconscious and is being transported for medical care. Fire department is ventilating the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach

TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: Update on “Incident on Campus” (OCC)

The Vice President of Student Affairs at Ocean County College (OCC) recently sent out an email to “the Campus Community” confirming that there was an incident on campus that involved one student, and their family was notified after providing immediate medical care and calling 911. The email goes...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH CAR STURCK IN GUARDRAIL

Emergency personnel are at the scene of an accident at the intersection of Route 571 and Oakridge. One vehicle is entrapped in the guardrail but the occupants are out of the vehicle. Fire department has been called to the scene to cut the car free from the guardrail. Use caution in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: UNCONSCIOUS MALE AT WAWA

Emergency personnel are reporting to the Wawa on Route 88 for a report of an unconscious male. Caller advised his eyes were rolling behind his head.
987thecoast.com

Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean

A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
Community Policy