Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
VOTE for the Week 3 Ocean County Sports Medicine Shore Conference Football Player of the Week
There were some great individual performances in the air, on the ground, on defense, and on special teams in Week 3, and now it’s time to get your vote in for who had the top performance in the Shore this weekend to choose the Ocean County Sports Medicine/Shore Sports Network Player of the Week. The winner will be announced on Thursday right here on ShoreSportsNetwork.com. Voting will end Wednesday at midnight.
Boys Soccer – Howell Leads Five New Teams Into Shore Sports Network Top 10
The first 11 days of the 2022 boys soccer season are complete, which is plenty of sample to re-evaluate the Top 10 coming into the season. The first few days of the season completely threw the rankings out of whack, but they have stabilized somewhat in the week since. With...
PHOTOS: Temple Commit Tyler Douglas Erupts For 473 Yards, 7 TDs to Lead Ocean Past Brick Memorial
Senior quarterback Tyler Douglas accounted for 473 yards of offense and seven total touchdowns to lead Ocean to a 49-33 Shore Conference Freedom Division victory over Brick Memorial on Friday night at Albert F. Carelli Field. Douglas, who is verbally committed to Temple University, completed 16 of 21 passes for...
No. 1 Red Bank Catholic Cruises to Shutout Victory over No. 3 Middletown South
MIDDLETOWN -- Offense, defense, specials teams; Red Bank Catholic had it all going on Friday night at The Swamp in a dominant victory over Middletown South. Junior wide receiver Emanuel Ross caught a pair of touchdown passes and the defense allowed under 100 yards of offense as the Caseys, ranked No. 1 in the Shore Sports Network Top 10, rolled to a 35-0 Shore Conference American Division victory over the No. 3 Eagles.
OIB Orthopaedics Shore Conference Boys Soccer Saturday Scoreboard, 9/17/22
Senior Brett Leschinski scored the first of four first-half goals by four different Point Boro players and the Panthers (5-0) steamrolled the defending Central Group II champion Bulldogs (2-2) to remain unbeaten to start the season. Leschinski scored off a set piece service by senior Jared Elliot in the fifth...
Girls Tennis: Donovan Catholic captures Ocean County Tournament crown
Donovan Catholic won the 2022 Ocean County Tournament this past weekend. The Griffins won at first singles and both doubles for a total of 33 points over the course of Friday and Saturday and Bay Lea Park in Toms River. Toms River South came in second place with 25 points...
Former Jets head coach fired again
After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
Jackson Skating Center is Closing, There Are So Many Fun Memories
I couldn't believe it when I heard the news, but it's true. Thank You for being loyal customers to Jackson Skating Center. If you have not heard already, Jackson Skating Center will be closing October 3rd, 2022. Jackson Skating Center has brought decades of skating fun to Ocean County residents...
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach
One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
Ocean County are We Ready for the Return of a Bob’s Big Boy Restaurant?
So if you grew up here in Ocean County you probably remember Bob's Big Boy restaurant. The restaurant chain featured their "Big Boy" who sat atop their restaurants. You can't forget that "Big Boy" because he was happy and always welcoming. If you are not familiar with Bob's Big Boy,...
thesandpaper.net
Manahawkin Goes Green at the Lake
Full of music, food, beer and lots of fun, the Ocean County Irish Festival was a worthwhile stop for visitor on Saturday, Sept. 10. And while the sun shone warmly on their faces, quests were entertained by bagpipers and even the rare stilted leprechaun.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: DRIVER STRIKES GAS LINE IN DOWNTOWN
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a car struck a gas line on the 0 block of Main Street. The driver is unconscious and is being transported for medical care. Fire department is ventilating the area.
Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach
TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: Update on “Incident on Campus” (OCC)
The Vice President of Student Affairs at Ocean County College (OCC) recently sent out an email to “the Campus Community” confirming that there was an incident on campus that involved one student, and their family was notified after providing immediate medical care and calling 911. The email goes...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH CAR STURCK IN GUARDRAIL
Emergency personnel are at the scene of an accident at the intersection of Route 571 and Oakridge. One vehicle is entrapped in the guardrail but the occupants are out of the vehicle. Fire department has been called to the scene to cut the car free from the guardrail. Use caution in the area.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: UNCONSCIOUS MALE AT WAWA
Emergency personnel are reporting to the Wawa on Route 88 for a report of an unconscious male. Caller advised his eyes were rolling behind his head.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New Jersey
There are tons of ways to enjoy New Jersey in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Garden State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel was on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Shadynook Drive and Oakridge Parkway. The accident scene has just been cleared.
987thecoast.com
Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean
A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
