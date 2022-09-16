ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Amtrak San Joaquins to resume full-service Friday

By Manny Gomez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mp9Ua_0hxNKeHu00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – After a tentative agreement between the freight railroad carriers and all of their respective employee unions, Amtrak San Joaquins is able to avert total service suspension.

According to the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (SJPPA), Amtrak San Joaquins will resume operating its full service on Friday.

Suspension of certain trains and buses happened on Thursday in order to ensure that passengers and equipment did not run the risk of being caught in the middle of a corridor if an agreement was not reached.

However, with an assurance that a work stoppage has been averted, the SJJPA is confident that there will be no lapse in personnel, including freight dispatchers and other service people that work to keep the host railroads operational and safe.

The executive director for the SJJPA commented on the news.

“Our agency is extremely pleased to hear the news that a tentative agreement has been reached between freight railroad carriers and all of their respective employee unions. As we promised to restore service as quickly as possible, we are happy to report that we are able to restore nearly all of the planned suspended service for today which will be welcome news to our loyal passengers. We greatly appreciate the patience and flexibility of our passengers and partners. We stay committed to keeping you informed as the national collective bargaining process moves forward.”

– Stacey Mortensen SJJPA Executive Director

The SJJPA also said they would continue monitoring the situation and informing passengers and the community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Big rig lost control and slid off wet Fresno HWY

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A big rig lost control and slid off a highway Monday morning in Central Fresno, according to California Highway Patrol officers.  CHP officers say the big rig lost control and went down an embankment and jack-knifed near Highway 180 and Highway 99 transition around 4:00 a.m.  CHP says the roads are wet and the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP at scene of a triple fatal on Floral and Cedar

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A car collision left three occupants of a vehicle dead on Sunday afternoon according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a two-vehicle car collision on Cedar and Floral just before 1:47 p.m. on Sunday. Officers say that a Ford flatbed truck was traveling southbound on Cedar while an SUV […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 die in crash near Los Gatos Creek in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died Sunday in a crash involving a Polaris RZR in Los Gatos Creek in Fresno County, according to California Highway Patrol officers. Around 6:19 p.m. CHP says they were notified of a single-vehicle collision on private property, East of Monterey Avenue and North of Cambridge Avenue.  CHP investigators say […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Traffic
Local
California Sports
Local
California Traffic
YourCentralValley.com

PG&E will increase flow in Madera County canals

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – PG&E officials said on Monday that they will soon increase the flow of water in the North Fork Willow Creek below Crane Valley. Crane Valley is the powerhouse of the Manzanita lake in Madera County, close to the town of North Fork. Officials advise people who visit the area for […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

No deal: Amtrak San Joaquins starts suspending trains

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With no agreement in place between the freight railroads and their employee unions by the end of business day Wednesday, Amtrak San Joaquins officials say they are going to suspend trains 702, 703, 714, 717, 718, and 719 and associated thruway bus service on Thursday. David Lipari, Marketing Manager for the […]
FRESNO, CA
ca.gov

NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Completes First Structure in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Southeast Fresno road closures and construction

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno has released information about several traffic closures and road construction in new development areas that will bring much-needed street improvements. On Tuesday, September 13, Armstrong Avenue from East Floradora to Mill Ditch was closed for street improvements and home development in the area. During the closure, Wilson […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Amtrak San Joaquins
YourCentralValley.com

Amtrak San Joaquins through Fresno could be suspended

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Amtrak San Joaquins warned riders of a possible indefinite suspension of their service. It comes as the nation’s Class I freight carriers, including Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), are currently in negotiations over salary, benefits, time off, and work practices with their respective employee union […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Grupo Firme coming to Fresno’s Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Grupo Firme will be taking the stage at the Save Mart Center in Fresno this December. The popular Regional Mexican band rose to fame in 2020 with their hit singles, “Pídeme”, “El Roto” and “Juro Por Dios.” The group will be performing on Saturday, December 10 at the Save Mart Center. […]
FRESNO, CA
krcrtv.com

Woman, 23, killed when crash rips car in half on highway

MADERA, Calif. (KMPH) — A 23-year-old woman was killed and another woman was injured in a major crash in California on Thursday, according to authorities. She has been identified by the Madera County Coroner’s Office as Kalia Emani Bess, of Fresno. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. EDT...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

20-year-old Mendota woman dies in crash, CHP says

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the suspicion of drug impairment after crashing head-on with a vehicle and killing a 20-year-old woman Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol officers.  CHP officers say around 9:15 p.m., they responded to a crash on Highway 180 east of Shasta Avenue.  […]
MENDOTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Officers reunite stolen Fresno dog with her owner

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog has been reunited with her owner after she was stolen from a home earlier this week in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said a suspect was caught on a surveillance camera stealing a dog named Piper from her owner’s home in a local neighborhood. Investigators said the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man shot, killed in Fresno neighborhood

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning. Around 2:00 a.m., officers with the Fresno Police Department were called to the area of Teilman and Lyman avenues after it was reported that shots had been fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Edgar […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Need to install a car seat? Fresno Police is offering free lessons

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In honor of Child Passenger Safety Week taking place September 18-24, the Fresno Police Department will be helping parents and caregivers with installing child safety seats. On September 20, the Fresno PD will have certified child passenger safety technicians available at 2323 Mariposa Mall to check car seat installations. The technicians […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed while riding bike in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 37-year-old Enrique Navarro was shot and killed Saturday near Fairview and Tower avenues. Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called out to the area after it was reported […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
KMPH.com

Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy